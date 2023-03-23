 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   State department can't figure out why people want to travel again now that COVID is over. Passports taking ten to thirteen weeks to issue, twenty weeks if it is an emergency   (cnn.com) divider line
25
    More: Sad, Customer, Passport, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Human resources, Customer service, top US diplomat, State Department, temporary workers  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2023 at 11:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A few tips having just gone through this ordeal:

1. Pay the expedite fee. I got 2 passports for kids in 8 weeks on expedite yesterday, 3 days before travel.

2. There are expediting services. I had to get a passport for a 17 year-old emancipated minor going on the same trip as one of my sons. Travel Visa Pro was able to come through for me, despite how difficult it was to get all necessary documents together for a 17 year-old emancipated minor. It isn't cheap, but they got it done. Highly recommended if needed.

3. If your passports are expired, renew them before you urgently need them.

4. Travel.state.gov has a number you can call within 2 weeks of travel. If you get through, you can get an emergency appointment.

5. For several days, the travel emergency number hung up on me automatically. Friday morning, it answered and told me I had a 3+ hour wait. I waited. The hold music is Beethoven's Ode to Joy. Ironic...

6. After 3 hours, I spoke to someone and got an appointment for an emergency renewal. The appointment was in Boston. I live near Detroit. It was the closest appointment available.

7. I also had my Congresswoman's office working on my request. They were very helpful, but even they are struggling with the delay.

8. I feel very lucky the passports came yesterday.

Good luck everyone. Here is the emergency number (and full call time). 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just want to drive into Canada, and soak in the equality and free healthcare.
 
TheXerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I applied for my renewal online (they stopped that on March 8th due to demand) on January 24th, paid the $60 extra for expedited service and was told 3-5 weeks. Was told a week later 5-7 weeks, no biggie. 7 weeks was up last Tuesday and I had to get my congressman's office involved as I also hit 14 days out from travel on that day. Thankfully, mine was printed and arrived on my doorstep yesterday.

Moral of the story: renew now if you have the slightest inkling of going overseas this year and have an expired passport. Also, keep track of dates, receipts, and so on. Hopefully your passport arrives long before you book your trip. If all else fails, the constituent services folks for your representative will be your best bet. Also, if they ever restart the online renewal process, be prepared to wait twice as long.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ex is taking our kids on a Disney cruise in a couple weeks.  She's smarter than that.  I hope the kids survive.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID isn't over. People caring about COVID is over.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is up with this shiat? It's been like this for years. I know Trump did his best to destroy the State Dept, but you'd think Biden would have gotten the State Dept sorted out by now as a top priority

Glad I got my passport reissued in 2017, got it in 2 weeks thru an expedite service. Hopefully this shiat will be fixed by 2027, but I'm not counting on it
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hated traveling before covid. It hasn't changed
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerome Powell takes note to raise interest rates another 1/4%.
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: COVID isn't over. People caring about COVID is over.


Right. Obviously covid will last forever. Because your politics and moral superiority depend on it.
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: WTF is up with this shiat? It's been like this for years. I know Trump did his best to destroy the State Dept, but you'd think Biden would have gotten the State Dept sorted out by now as a top priority

Glad I got my passport reissued in 2017, got it in 2 weeks thru an expedite service. Hopefully this shiat will be fixed by 2027, but I'm not counting on it


It wasnt this bad last year, I got it in 8 weeks, not expedited.
 
cSquids
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I renewed online end of last year, just to keep it up to date no travel plans, I just got the email saying it is being processed, so maybe another 8-11 weeks.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

assjuice: Ivo Shandor: COVID isn't over. People caring about COVID is over.

Right. Obviously covid will last forever. Because your politics and moral superiority depend on it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Okay, subby, that got a chuckle.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Passportbros, don't know about cooch-flation just yet, but when they do find out things should come down.
Cooch-Flation.
Youtube ayaZVgE-soU
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

assjuice: Ivo Shandor: COVID isn't over. People caring about COVID is over.

Right. Obviously covid will last forever. Because your politics and moral superiority depend on it.


Um... I definitely want to know how you think COVID is going to disappear.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have no imminent plans to travel but mine was expired and it's a good idea to have one as an identity document.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: assjuice: Ivo Shandor: COVID isn't over. People caring about COVID is over.

Right. Obviously covid will last forever. Because your politics and moral superiority depend on it.

Um... I definitely want to know how you think COVID is going to disappear.


It was never real in the first place!  "COVID" was just a globalist plot to use the government to get the sheeple to give up their freedoms. How can a fake sham HOAX disappear when it was never there!
 
genner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I sent my form in just weeks before Covid became a known issue to most people.
It took almost a year to get it.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey, when am I going to get to Haiti again
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheXerox: I applied for my renewal online (they stopped that on March 8th due to demand) on January 24th, paid the $60 extra for expedited service and was told 3-5 weeks. Was told a week later 5-7 weeks, no biggie. 7 weeks was up last Tuesday and I had to get my congressman's office involved as I also hit 14 days out from travel on that day. Thankfully, mine was printed and arrived on my doorstep yesterday.

Moral of the story: renew now if you have the slightest inkling of going overseas this year and have an expired passport. Also, keep track of dates, receipts, and so on. Hopefully your passport arrives long before you book your trip. If all else fails, the constituent services folks for your representative will be your best bet. Also, if they ever restart the online renewal process, be prepared to wait twice as long.


Just came back from an overseas work trip with a colleague. Senator's office was the one that got hers processed just in time. Definitely back all the things here and in the very good detailed Boobies in thread.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I can't think of any reason why certain segments of our citizenry would be interested in having their papers in order in case they have to move across the border soon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I just got a passport for the first time in my life (let's just say I'm over 50). I applied in October, just arrived in early March.

Difficulty: Adopted near birth and name changed as an adult. I thought I had all the necessary paperwork (I had spent years gathering it all) and they still rejected me because my birth certificate was amended. According to all the sources I could find, if your birth certificate is amended within the first year of birth (mine was, but barely), this shouldn't have been an issue. But either that changed, or someone at state couldn't do datetime math. As a result I needed to find my adoption agency, file to get the necessary paperwork, wait for them to tell me how much it was going to be for certified copies, send checks, wait again for the certified copies to arrive, then send it all back to state.

Good thing I wasn't in a hurry!
 
morg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I sent mine in for renewal late February 2020. They weren't very communicative about when I'd get it back so I'd have to watch for the mailman every day so that my passport wasn't sitting in the mailbox unattended. I finally got the new one in late July.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Interesting. I naturalized on 8/30 last year. Applied for passport the following day (expedited) and had it by the end of September. Just be thankful you're not trying to renew a UK passport. The folks there are going on strike for 5 weeks beginning April 9.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: I just want to drive into Canada, and soak in the equality and free healthcare.


Our own passport backlog has only been back to normal for a couple of months.  It was jammed up for a long while.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.