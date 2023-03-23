 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Russian mercenary company Wagner group is apparently tired of fighting against people that can shoot back and is planning on pulling out of Ukraine and going back to oppressing people in Syria and Africa instead   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good, maybe over the next few years, the US Army Rangers and Navy Seals will have an opportunity go on 'Safari'.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If true this changes everything.

It's likely not true.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Really? Since they are farking war criminals they should really mind where they set up shop as they might encounter those who take offense to that shiat.

/put bounties on their commanders
//in parts of Africa a dollar goes a long way
///some other mercs might want to cash in on that
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: Good, maybe over the next few years, the US Army Rangers and Navy Seals will have an opportunity go on 'Safari'.


The last time a Wagner group force and the US military tangled it did not end well for the Wagner group
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Therion: If true this changes everything.

It's likely not true.


Depends - been hearing about Russia having trouble paying people on time lately.  That's the one thing that will lose you mercenaries, every single time.  No pay no play
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, hire Blackwater or whatever they are called nowadays.  It doesn't matter what side you are on just as long as you get paid.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nitropissering: Welp, hire Blackwater or whatever they are called nowadays.  It doesn't matter what side you are on just as long as you get paid.


Except they would be criminals in the USA if they did that and I doubt many of them would care for that.
 
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wilma's waste disposal
Youtube YIJ17S23zqQ
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTFA:
On Monday, Wagner posted a recruitment notice offering deployments to African countries that would last between nine to 14 months, Bloomberg reported.

Sucker: "Alright, sign me up!"
Wagner Group: "Here you go annnnnnnnnnd PSYCHE! You go to Ukraine."
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't know ... maybe they could make a quick detour to Moscow, take over the Kremlin and then get all that Soviet era ammo they've been missing out on
 
austerity101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sure seems like mercenaries should be a war crime.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Send weapons to Syria.

Problem solved
 
NoGods
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

austerity101: Sure seems like mercenaries should be a war crime.


My high school guidance counselor made it sound so glamorous.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The last time Wagner farked with people who could shoot back in Syria, their generals lead them into a slaughter and abandoned them to avoid an international incident.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have no reason for posting this

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: I have no reason for posting this

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 493x329]


I like the cut of your jib
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The US State Department is saying an Iranian drone attacked a US base in Syria and that there has been retaliatory strikes already. These Wagner coontish pricks might just be stepping out of the frying pan into the inferno, IMHO.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Really? Since they are farking war criminals they should really mind where they set up shop as they might encounter those who take offense to that shiat.

/put bounties on their commanders


They have commanders?
 
