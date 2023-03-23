 Skip to content
"These aren't cats that would be happy inside a house, but they are still nice cats that deserve a place to call home. They don't want to cuddle up with you while you're watching football; they want to be out there hunting."
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Our locals (and local SPCA) just call 'em 'Barn Cats'.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Our local spca has a "working cat" program.
It's awesome for fuzzbutts who would otherwise be put down.

Makes me happy.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday! At the barn I used to ride at, there were quite a few barn cats. They were happy, vetted and fed. They could be friendly, but on their terms not yours. Cats really are wired to hunt, Even your very much a house cat will on occassion snag a mouse, or lizard or...sky raisin..:) Usually at odark 30, and you think ti's one of their toy mice...
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
Made Jenny and Opal very happy....5 years and counting.
https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/animalservices/adoption/freelancefelines.html
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
They were due to be put down the next day...🥺
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
my local shelter takes neutered, vax'd ferals or semi ferals to farms
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Happy Caturday! At the barn I used to ride at, there were quite a few barn cats. They were happy, vetted and fed. They could be friendly, but on their terms not yours. Cats really are wired to hunt, Even your very much a house cat will on occassion snag a mouse, or lizard or...sky raisin..:) Usually at odark 30, and you think ti's one of their toy mice...


Or a piece of meat off the edge of my pizza slice.   April?... no the idea is you go take your hunt back down to the floor over there and eat it,   not just play with it on my plate.   She used to be better at the snag and run like the wind.   Guess there are consequences for not being mad at her about it.  /sigh.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Is this the Caturday?

bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My Uncle had barn cats on his farm in SE Michigan. One day he told us to watch the cats as he moved his bigger tractor off of the cardboard piece he used to catch the oil drips under it. He counted 1...2.....3 and lifted the cardboard.... suddenly, there were 6 or so cats chasing their own personal snack as the mice bolted from their hidden space.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: Is this the Caturday?

Tis! Been Donkey's years since we've seen you? How ya been?
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Howdy everbuddy!
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: lilyspad: educated: Our local spca has a "working cat" program.
It's awesome for fuzzbutts who would otherwise be put down.

Makes me happy.

Yes, it's a good alternative.

my local shelter takes neutered, vax'd ferals or semi ferals to farms


It worry me a little bit when they suggest ones that were found as un-socialized kittens.    Would seem like along with the lack of socialization they missed from getting separated from their siblings, they may also have lost out on some the hunting skills their mom and siblings would have taught them.   I'm sure April was separated from her mom a bit too early, and has taken a long time to get some social skills, but don't trust that she would be able to do a hunting career.    Then again, that could just be that she's been spoiled by her human.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

DONKEY!!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The following LoL is courtesy of the notNewsletter, where Drew is apparently attempting another blocking of a block of ad blocks.  Or something like that...
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Hai, Jack!
/Skritches!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

No moar Nazis.

Here, try some of these...
British Army Bren Gun position.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
How about a nice cup of hoist the cat up?...
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bast is my copilot...
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

How about-
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Popular in the Navy for the same reason as barn cats.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Le sigh. well it was nice having an herb garden while it lasted.... Maybe I can put up some acrylic panels or something.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Smallish clarification: the "donkey" I posted is actually a burro in Custer State Park, South Dakota. They're descended from pack animals used to get tourists around the Black Hills a hundred years ago. They'll eat just about anything like carrots, apples, Cheetos, the usual stuff. Very friendly. Worth a visit.


https://www.blackhillsbadlands.com/blog/2018-09-13/special-friends-custer-state-parks-begging-burros-beckon-you-back-slobber-and-all
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: My Uncle had barn cats on his farm in SE Michigan. One day he told us to watch the cats as he moved his bigger tractor off of the cardboard piece he used to catch the oil drips under it. He counted 1...2.....3 and lifted the cardboard.... suddenly, there were 6 or so cats chasing their own personal snack as the mice bolted from their hidden space.


A rancher told me to watch the edge of the field as he started to mow his alfalfa field: within a minute of him firing up the haying machine 4-5 foxes appeared along the edge of the field, taking advantage of the field mice fleeing the field ahead of the mower.  Instant buffet that came right to them 😁
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: Is this the Caturday?

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Donkey!!! 😀
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Hai, Jack!
/Skritches!


NEVER say that at an airport!! 🙀
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Why can't we all just get along :-)


♥♥♥♥
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: Smallish clarification: the "donkey" I posted is actually a burro in Custer State Park, South Dakota. They're descended from pack animals used to get tourists around the Black Hills a hundred years ago. They'll eat just about anything like carrots, apples, Cheetos, the usual stuff. Very friendly. Worth a visit.


https://www.blackhillsbadlands.com/blog/2018-09-13/special-friends-custer-state-parks-begging-burros-beckon-you-back-slobber-and-all


A burro is basically a wild donkey: they're both known as Equus asinus.

The difference between donkeys and burros

But a burro is a burro while there are several sub species of donkeys, including giant (or draft) donkeys.
 
