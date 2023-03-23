 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Point: Couple charged with manslaughter for (among other things) allowing their school-shooter son easy access to handguns: We can't be negligent - we had a gun safe. Counterpoint: The combination on the gun safe was 0 - 0 - 0   (freep.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
0 - 0 - 0- Destruct- 0


/Definitely not obscure.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Police also searched Ethan Crumbley's bedroom and found paper targets from a gun range tacked to the walls, fired shell casings, an array of folding knives, a notebook containing detailed drawings of guns and the feces of a small animal on top of a nightstand.

How could the parents have suspected anything might be wrong?
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ten bucks says the safe was never actually kept closed and locked
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Too bad he didn't just shoot himself instead of others.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To add to that, his parents should have gotten him psychiatric care and not a gun.

And fark our politicians for not making mental/medical care available for everyone.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Police also searched Ethan Crumbley's bedroom and found paper targets from a gun range tacked to the walls, fired shell casings, an array of folding knives, a notebook containing detailed drawings of guns and the feces of a small animal on top of a nightstand.

How could the parents have suspected anything might be wrong?



No 'people to kill' list

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Police also searched Ethan Crumbley's bedroom and found paper targets from a gun range tacked to the walls, fired shell casings, an array of folding knives, a notebook containing detailed drawings of guns and the feces of a small animal on top of a nightstand.

How could the parents have suspected anything might be wrong?


Excitable boy, they all said.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: Ten bucks says the safe was never actually kept closed and locked


I've heard of paranoid people with dial-type safes having dialed them to the second-to-last number so that they can just dial the last one to open it.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: common sense is an oxymoron: Police also searched Ethan Crumbley's bedroom and found paper targets from a gun range tacked to the walls, fired shell casings, an array of folding knives, a notebook containing detailed drawings of guns and the feces of a small animal on top of a nightstand.

How could the parents have suspected anything might be wrong?


No 'people to kill' list

[Fark user image 278x169]


That would require more literacy than this chucklefark could muster.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: 0 - 0 - 0- Destruct- 0


/Definitely not obscure.


I don't remember there being a digit called out after, "Destruct," though.  At least for the final entry.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't that the actual nuclear code for a while?  As a military FU for requiring a code?  I remember reading that somewhere.

/As a gun owner, this is why all gun owners should have to carry insurance for if their gun is used to commit a crime.
//sHaLl NoT bE iNfRiNgEd can kiss my ass.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim Jefferies -- Gun Control (Part 1) from BARE -- Netflix Special
Youtube 0rR9IaXH1M0
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a while, all zeroes was the nuclear launch code on the presidential nuclear "football". I think the idea was that if you had the device and knew how to operate it, then pressing the button was proof.

/watching a documentary about nuclear policy in the 1950s
//haven't got to the football
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Police also searched Ethan Crumbley's bedroom and found paper targets from a gun range tacked to the walls, fired shell casings, an array of folding knives, a notebook containing detailed drawings of guns and the feces of a small animal on top of a nightstand.

How could the parents have suspected anything might be wrong?


I think it depends on the context. I have redneck cousins and none of that would be considered weird at all. Even the poop might be somehow related to hunting.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: And fark our politicians for not making mental/medical care available for everyone.


That worn out line.

My brother committed suicide 11/30/2021, shot himself in the head at the age of 60 and us siblings had zero idea he suffered from severe depression.  Virtually nobody outside of his wife and kids (grown and moved out) knew.
He had plenty of mental health resources available to him, he was pretty well off and had great insurance.  He refused to get treatment, like so many others.

So whenever I read a worn out, bullshiat, line like yours I rolls my eyes and make a wanking motion.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you start crackin' at 99-99-99 or 0-0-0?

Does it depend if you're a pessimist or optimist?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, unless those combo digits went higher than 0-9, a three digit combo isn't secure at all, and a determined child could easily brute force. Also, many of these gun "lock" boxes are way too easy to circumvent
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats amazing!

/I have the same combination on my luggage!
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: common sense is an oxymoron: Police also searched Ethan Crumbley's bedroom and found paper targets from a gun range tacked to the walls, fired shell casings, an array of folding knives, a notebook containing detailed drawings of guns and the feces of a small animal on top of a nightstand.

How could the parents have suspected anything might be wrong?

Excitable boy, they all said.


He's only a lad...
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the morning of the shooting, the Crumbleys were summoned to the school over a troubling drawing their son had made in math class. It had a gun, blood and the words, "The Thoughts Won't Stop. Help Me."

The parents asked whether their son could stay in school that day because they had to work. The counselor agreed and kept Ethan Crumbley in class.

These parents and the lax safety nets are certainly culpable. It's also an indictment of a system that makes parents choose between work and attending to the mental health of their kid.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Wasn't that the actual nuclear code for a while?  As a military FU for requiring a code?  I remember reading that somewhere.

/As a gun owner, this is why all gun owners should have to carry insurance for if their gun is used to commit a crime.
//sHaLl NoT bE iNfRiNgEd can kiss my ass.


If I remember right it was a string of eight zeroes.

But that code didn't trigger the nukes to launch, the code simply allowed one to use the nuclear football to place the call to the relevant military command staff to start issuing orders to launch.  The verification part started after the call was connected.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Wasn't that the actual nuclear code for a while?  As a military FU for requiring a code?  I remember reading that somewhere.

/As a gun owner, this is why all gun owners should have to carry insurance for if their gun is used to commit a crime.
//sHaLl NoT bE iNfRiNgEd can kiss my ass.


Each bullet should require a deposit and a tax and insurance.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: labman: And fark our politicians for not making mental/medical care available for everyone.

That worn out line.

My brother committed suicide 11/30/2021, shot himself in the head at the age of 60 and us siblings had zero idea he suffered from severe depression.  Virtually nobody outside of his wife and kids (grown and moved out) knew.
He had plenty of mental health resources available to him, he was pretty well off and had great insurance.  He refused to get treatment, like so many others.

So whenever I read a worn out, bullshiat, line like yours I rolls my eyes and make a wanking motion.


Cool anecdote bro. Some people aren't well off, beg for help and can't get it.

Like this motherfarker right here
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just use the last four of my Social Security, ****
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: I just use the last four of my Social Security, ****


Oh cool, the filter blocked that.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
plastictags.com.auView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't mention the model. But if it's not Scottish, you can probably find a YouTube video telling you how to decode or bypass.

Sentry Safe X055: Opened With a Coat Hanger
Youtube QAJwlhKxhOY
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: 6nome: I just use the last four of my Social Security, ****

Oh cool, the filter blocked that.


Wait, how did the last 4 digits work out to be 'hunter2'?
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: labman: And fark our politicians for not making mental/medical care available for everyone.


So whenever I read a worn out, bullshiat, line like yours I rolls my eyes and make a wanking motion.


Seems like our politicians do too so.. you win I guess?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey guys has anyone made the luggage combination joke
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One time, I changed the combination on my English teacher's briefcase to 666.  His was 246 so it wasn't exactly hard to crack.  He was ever so pissed.  I didn't rifle thru it and he believed me.  I showed him how to change the combination and he made me turn around while he set the new numbers and tested it.  I didn't check to see if he set it back to 246.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: labman: And fark our politicians for not making mental/medical care available for everyone.

That worn out line.

My brother committed suicide 11/30/2021, shot himself in the head at the age of 60 and us siblings had zero idea he suffered from severe depression.  Virtually nobody outside of his wife and kids (grown and moved out) knew.
He had plenty of mental health resources available to him, he was pretty well off and had great insurance.  He refused to get treatment, like so many others.

So whenever I read a worn out, bullshiat, line like yours I rolls my eyes and make a wanking motion.


Lol
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jtown: One time, I changed the combination on my English teacher's briefcase to 666.  His was 246 so it wasn't exactly hard to crack.  He was ever so pissed.  I didn't rifle thru it and he believed me.  I showed him how to change the combination and he made me turn around while he set the new numbers and tested it.  I didn't check to see if he set it back to 246.


Ha! Then the joke's on you, he reset the combo to 642

Checkers and mate!
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: labman: And fark our politicians for not making mental/medical care available for everyone.

That worn out line.

My brother committed suicide 11/30/2021, shot himself in the head at the age of 60 and us siblings had zero idea he suffered from severe depression.  Virtually nobody outside of his wife and kids (grown and moved out) knew.
He had plenty of mental health resources available to him, he was pretty well off and had great insurance.  He refused to get treatment, like so many others.

So whenever I read a worn out, bullshiat, line like yours I rolls my eyes and make a wanking motion.


Your anecdote isn't nearly the whole of the mental health universe, especially with respect to suicide. But do go on. I mean, sorry about your brother, that truly sucks, but maybe reconsider your incredibly naive viewpoint
 
Shryke
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Wasn't that the actual nuclear code for a while?  As a military FU for requiring a code?  I remember reading that somewhere.

/As a gun owner, this is why all gun owners should have to carry insurance for if their gun is used to commit a crime.
//sHaLl NoT bE iNfRiNgEd can kiss my ass.


What does this word salad mean?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: hey guys has anyone made the luggage combination joke


A luggage joke?! What is it?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

labman: Too bad he didn't just shoot himself instead of others.


Shootings are a way of life in the US.  The proper response is whether or not he killed enough of the right people.  And the answer is no.  He killed innocent people.
 
Shryke
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ShavedOrangutan: Wasn't that the actual nuclear code for a while?  As a military FU for requiring a code?  I remember reading that somewhere.

/As a gun owner, this is why all gun owners should have to carry insurance for if their gun is used to commit a crime.
//sHaLl NoT bE iNfRiNgEd can kiss my ass.

Each bullet should require a deposit and a tax and insurance.


Why? Is your tired old brain under the impression legal gun owners are just firing ammo everywhere?

Jesus Christ how do even manage to post? Maybe you should stick to emojis.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Even Kanye west has the same code on his phone
Kanye West Accidentally Reveals '000000' Phone Password During White House Visit
Youtube def3eBH-vWI
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: labman: And fark our politicians for not making mental/medical care available for everyone.

That worn out line.

My brother committed suicide 11/30/2021, shot himself in the head at the age of 60 and us siblings had zero idea he suffered from severe depression.  Virtually nobody outside of his wife and kids (grown and moved out) knew.
He had plenty of mental health resources available to him, he was pretty well off and had great insurance.  He refused to get treatment, like so many others.

So whenever I read a worn out, bullshiat, line like yours I rolls my eyes and make a wanking motion.


Hey man, I am truly sorry for your loss and I am sure there will always be a hole in your heart for your brother

But do not use that to shiatcan any calling out of the pathetic and inexcusable grift and abusive government and corporate cabal that insists on keeping America the only developed nation on earth without universal healthcare

And frankly I am disturbed that you'd use dead sibling as an argument to not give a shiat and even argue against healthcare in this nation
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: gameshowhost: hey guys has anyone made the luggage combination joke

A luggage joke?! What is it?


It's a place to store your clothes while traveling, but that's not important right now
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: On the morning of the shooting, the Crumbleys were summoned to the school over a troubling drawing their son had made in math class. It had a gun, blood and the words, "The Thoughts Won't Stop. Help Me."

The parents asked whether their son could stay in school that day because they had to work. The counselor agreed and kept Ethan Crumbley in class.

These parents and the lax safety nets are certainly culpable. It's also an indictment of a system that makes parents choose between work and attending to the mental health of their kid.


There should have been a middle ground.  The SRO should have been summoned along with the head of security and the administrator in charge of discipline.  The response for possibly allowing the student to remain at school should have required consent that 1) the student and his effects were subject to search, 2) the student would be sent to the in-school-suspension class for the remainder of the day, separate from the backpack, and 3) the student would not be welcome back to campus the following day or thereafter until the district's counseling administrator was satisfied that the student was receiving the mental health intervention required, with the district providing a laptop for distance-learning enrollment in the interim.

I worked 20 years doing IT support for a large metro-area school district.  In addition to a half-dozen high schools, more than a dozen junior highs, and four-dozen elementaries, there were schools for gifted, there were schools for students with severe physical developmental problems, and there were a few schools that catered to various degree of what the British would call antisocial behavior.  Those schools ranged from a high school that merely did-away with the normal high school pomp-and-circumstance (normal general-education level academic classes, but the elective classes stripped-down to bare minimums to meet the state requirements for graduation, so no marching band, choir, orchestra, auto shop, welding, woodworking, etc, no pep-rallies) all the way to a couple of high schools where every kid was wanded-down with a metal detector before being allowed through the gates.  They even had their own distance-learning "school" and off and on over the years they ran the "school" within a juvenile correction institution where the the students had been convicted of violent felonies.
A student like this very likely would have ended up at one of the metal-detector schools if that student hadn't yet committed the violent act, but had been found with a weapon.  If the student hadn't had a weapon, it's possible that the school would have referred the student for placement in the school that does away with the pomp-and-circumstance if the student wasn't in the advanced/honors/advanced-placement classes that aren't offered at that school.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: labman: And fark our politicians for not making mental/medical care available for everyone.

That worn out line.

My brother committed suicide 11/30/2021, shot himself in the head at the age of 60 and us siblings had zero idea he suffered from severe depression.  Virtually nobody outside of his wife and kids (grown and moved out) knew.
He had plenty of mental health resources available to him, he was pretty well off and had great insurance.  He refused to get treatment, like so many others.

So whenever I read a worn out, bullshiat, line like yours I rolls my eyes and make a wanking motion.


"Mental health care didn't save my brother's life so no one should have a right to mental health care" is a shiat take.

I'm sorry for your loss.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

151: Be polite walk on the right: gameshowhost: hey guys has anyone made the luggage combination joke

A luggage joke?! What is it?

It's a place to store your clothes while traveling, but that's not important right now


altogether
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

151: Be polite walk on the right: gameshowhost: hey guys has anyone made the luggage combination joke

A luggage joke?! What is it?

It's a place to store your clothes while traveling, but that's not important right now


do you like Turkish bath houses?
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: 6nome: 6nome: I just use the last four of my Social Security, ****

Oh cool, the filter blocked that.

Wait, how did the last 4 digits work out to be 'hunter2'?


Fark user imageView Full Size


http://bash.org/?244321
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: labman: And fark our politicians for not making mental/medical care available for everyone.

That worn out line.

My brother committed suicide 11/30/2021, shot himself in the head at the age of 60 and us siblings had zero idea he suffered from severe depression.  Virtually nobody outside of his wife and kids (grown and moved out) knew.
He had plenty of mental health resources available to him, he was pretty well off and had great insurance.  He refused to get treatment, like so many others.

So whenever I read a worn out, bullshiat, line like yours I rolls my eyes and make a wanking motion.



Using your brother's suicide to argue against widespread access to mental healthcare.  That is farking low, man.
 
