Doctor suspended for dishonesty. More than fibbing, less than perfidy, about the same as mooching. Shame on you, Dr Ip
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a drip.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No relation to:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ip_Man
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "sense of injustice of having to pay to go to work during a pandemic".

Seriously? You were being forced to do what 99.95% of all Humans who have ever lived and worked have had to do, and that is to pay for their own transit to work?

Entitled Wanker.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspended for thinking like a doctor.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A doctor at Great Ormond Street Hospital has been suspended for six months after he used his wife's free travel card on the London Underground.

Socialized medicine's evil ways strike again!
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just sitting here in the US fantasying about a doctor that *won't* lie to me, and that I don't have to lie to.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless they both rode at the same time, I'm not seeing the issue. Memberships like this should not even have a face.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Unless they both rode at the same time, I'm not seeing the issue. Memberships like this should not even have a face.


Agreed. My unpopular opinion is public transit should be free, paid for by taxes and ubiquitous.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: Suspended for thinking like a doctor.


I prefer 'glorified meat mechanic'.

Education, skill, and experience are not enough to quash the inborn arrogance of some people.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think in a situation like this a fine is a perfectly adequate punishment.  I don't like the idea of pediatric heart patients being forced to delay appointments or see a revolving cast of substitute doctors just so they can punish this guy over a relatively minor infraction.  I would much rather the focus be on patient outcomes than keeping the doctors in line.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless he did it on purpose just so he could get a break.  I hear burn out is high in the UK medical field right now.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Monocultured: waxbeans: Unless they both rode at the same time, I'm not seeing the issue. Memberships like this should not even have a face.

Agreed. My unpopular opinion is public transit should be free, paid for by taxes and ubiquitous.


I'd support making the London underground free to use funded by tax. The money saved in tickets, barriers, security etc would go some way to making up for the loss.
But anyone who has travelled on the tube at rush hour knows it is absolutely at capacity and so crowded you could faint and you'd be kept standing by how packed in you are. Making it free to use would just make it even worse. And making it free at off peak times would mean you'd still need all the ticketing, barriers etc.

Now subsidising buses and making those free? You can add more busses far easier than you can add more tube trains or carriages.
 
shamen123
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Apparently he tried to give a written statement first, but no one could read it
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
they take it seriously when someone can afford to pay, and cheats the system.

there was some stockbroker/high powered city type a while back who got busted for basically travelling half way to work for free, every day- he lived out of town with a tiny unmanned local station and the gates were permanently open (something like that).
they threw the book at him.  and he was dick about it.  he then got fired as well- there'd been sooo much bad press.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dr. Oz chuckles quietly as he heart-sticks a squirming puppy in a plastic bag.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

shamen123: Apparently he tried to give a written statement first, but no one could read it


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Monocultured: waxbeans: Unless they both rode at the same time, I'm not seeing the issue. Memberships like this should not even have a face.

Agreed. My unpopular opinion is public transit should be free, paid for by taxes and ubiquitous.


I'm in a small town of 100,000 people. I'm not sure what EU fund we raided, but we just got a new fleet of hybrid buses with free wifi a and USB charging, and there is no fare to ride.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ip should have used a VPN so that the man could not track him.
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: FTA: "sense of injustice of having to pay to go to work during a pandemic".

Seriously? You were being forced to do what 99.95% of all Humans who have ever lived and worked have had to do, and that is to pay for their own transit to work?

Entitled Wanker.


Just yesterday someone in the DC Metro thread was blasting the US for not making transportation free, as other countries do.

Whoopsie doodle turns out Europe possesses neither Fiddler's Green OR the Big Rock Candy Mountains.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: No relation to:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ip_Man


Having found the Ip Man reference, I can stop reading the thread.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Monocultured: waxbeans: Unless they both rode at the same time, I'm not seeing the issue. Memberships like this should not even have a face.

Agreed. My unpopular opinion is public transit should be free, paid for by taxes and ubiquitous.

I'd support making the London underground free to use funded by tax. The money saved in tickets, barriers, security etc would go some way to making up for the loss.
But anyone who has travelled on the tube at rush hour knows it is absolutely at capacity and so crowded you could faint and you'd be kept standing by how packed in you are. Making it free to use would just make it even worse. And making it free at off peak times would mean you'd still need all the ticketing, barriers etc.

Now subsidising buses and making those free? You can add more busses far easier than you can add more tube trains or carriages.


Yay, tax everyone more!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lady J: they take it seriously when someone can afford to pay, and cheats the system.

there was some stockbroker/high powered city type a while back who got busted for basically travelling half way to work for free, every day- he lived out of town with a tiny unmanned local station and the gates were permanently open (something like that).
they threw the book at him.  and he was dick about it.  he then got fired as well- there'd been sooo much bad press.


If that's the guy Hislop was talking about on HIGNFY wasn't he allowed to keep his identity secret and avoid prosecution by paying the money back?
Britain's Biggest Fare Dodger - Have I Got News For You: Series 47 - Episode 3 - BBC One
Youtube eTnluIGH2Qo
 
proteus_b
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yes because that will solve the shortage of doctors in the UK. Meanwhile you can pretty much murder people there with impunity. Brilliant.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BunchaRubes: Carter Pewterschmidt: Monocultured: waxbeans: Unless they both rode at the same time, I'm not seeing the issue. Memberships like this should not even have a face.

Agreed. My unpopular opinion is public transit should be free, paid for by taxes and ubiquitous.

I'd support making the London underground free to use funded by tax. The money saved in tickets, barriers, security etc would go some way to making up for the loss.
But anyone who has travelled on the tube at rush hour knows it is absolutely at capacity and so crowded you could faint and you'd be kept standing by how packed in you are. Making it free to use would just make it even worse. And making it free at off peak times would mean you'd still need all the ticketing, barriers etc.

Now subsidising buses and making those free? You can add more busses far easier than you can add more tube trains or carriages.

Yay, tax everyone more!


When taxes pay for services that benefit everyone they can be a good thing. The NHS for example....
 
