(KSL Salt Lake City)   Yurt burst hurts four   (ksltv.com) divider line
    Darren Nelson, yurt explosion, Park City Fire District, Deer Valley  
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yurts don't it?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yurt Burst sounds like a yoghurt flavor

Or my new The Hu tribute band.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Yurt yeet
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well.

That's a headline you don't see every day.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you say "two yurts???"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uhrmagurd!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Did you say "two yurts???"

[Fark user image image 850x793]


There are four yurts!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/DNRTFA
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline made LOL.

/Both subby's AND the original one.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurt in the Yurt is the name of my Cowcore Madrigal choir
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, learn something new every day

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Calamity Gin [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, guys, if your yurt explodes, you're doing something wrong.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: Fermented milk made in a round insulated tent is known as "yurtgurt."
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calamity Gin: You know, guys, if your yurt explodes, you're doing something wrong.


Or maybe you're doing it better than anyone else
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yurts so good
C'mon baby, make it yurt so good
Sometimes gas don't feel like it should
You make it yurt so good.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Burst yurt" definitely sounds like a euphemism.  I just don't know for what exactly.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Fun fact:

A

bout 20 years ago or less, there was a Fark thread about a woman who was making her own home-made yogurt from her breast milk.

Active culture, indeed.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: See, learn something new every day

[Fark user image 663x228]


Yurts are originally Mongolian, but lately they trend in the U.S. as an alternative type of cabin. I haven't heard what the point is though, aside from maybe just the experience of temporarily living in a canvas-walled group tent.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Nelson, there wasn't a significant fire, but the yurt had significant damage and property owners determined the yurt will be closed for the season.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone had been working on the furnace

A natural gas furnace in a Yurt? Is this a glamping rental?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: they trend in the U.S. as an alternative type of cabin


I've never heard of them before. Why can't they just call it a tent?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: nytmare: they trend in the U.S. as an alternative type of cabin

I've never heard of them before. Why can't they just call it a tent?


Because it's a distinctive and specific design.

Kind of like how you don't call a cat "dog' because it has 4 legs and fur and licks your balls when you put peanut butter on them.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Burst yurt" definitely sounds like a euphemism.  I just don't know for what exactly.


neongoats: Yurt Burst sounds like a yoghurt flavor


If you are lactose intolerant Yurt Bursts may give you yurt bursts.

/if past the expiration date you may get a yurt burst surprise
//Yurt Burst Surprise is the one with fruit at the bottom
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: licks your balls when you put peanut butter on them.


what kind of peanut butter?

Fark user imageView Full Size


asking for a friend who does photoshop...
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a yurth lab?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: neongoats: licks your balls when you put peanut butter on them.

what kind of peanut butter?

[Fark user image 850x637]

asking for a friend who does photoshop...


Peter Pan mfers
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yurts are nice as long as you have access to a bathroom and aren't having to dig poop holes out in the bushes.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lentils, never in a group while sharing a yurt
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Calamity Gin: You know, guys, if your yurt explodes, you're doing something wrong.


Yeah, like living in a yurt that has a gas furnace.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Combustion: Did you say "two yurts???"

[Fark user image image 850x793]


Came for this. Leaving satisfied
 
camaroash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Damage estimated in the tens of dollars.
 
whidbey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

steklo: nytmare: they trend in the U.S. as an alternative type of cabin

I've never heard of them before. Why can't they just call it a tent?


Because these go up to 11.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You all act surprised, but this is why whenever I'm around yurts, I get tents.
 
Katwang
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

neongoats: steklo: neongoats: licks your balls when you put peanut butter on them.

what kind of peanut butter?

[Fark user image 850x637]

asking for a friend who does photoshop...

Peter Pan mfers


Damn, skippy
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yurt gonna shoot your eye out
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

camaroash: Damage estimated in the tens of dollars.


The Googles say you could pay about 30K to put one up.

Yeah.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

toraque: You all act surprised, but this is why whenever I'm around yurts, I get tents.


Quit humping the damn yurt, Toraque!
 
