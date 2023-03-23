 Skip to content
(News Break)   Pilot is medically incapacitated during flight. Luckily one passenger didn't have the fish   (newsbreak.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is why you have two pilots on airliners. Don't let anybody tell you they don't need two pilots.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does the off duty pilot who jumped in lose hours till he can fly again?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zedster: Does the off duty pilot who jumped in lose hours till he can fly again?


I guess it beats the alternative of not being able to ever fly again.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I had the lasagna.
 
ifky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He was inspired to just win one for the Zipper!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Trouble in the cockpit? What is it?
 
drayno76
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Airplane- It's an entirely different kind of flying altogether
Youtube 0wxp-NxJny8
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Paging Otto, please pick up the white courtesy phone
 
kb7rky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

geocacherphil: Trouble in the cockpit? What is it?


It's where the pilots sit, but that isn't important right now.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks like I picked the wrong week to quite snorting glue
 
robodog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: zedster: Does the off duty pilot who jumped in lose hours till he can fly again?

I guess it beats the alternative of not being able to ever fly again.


That was never going to happen, the remaining pilot would have zero issue landing the plane without a 2nd pilot, it just leads to task saturation if ATC aren't cognizant of the pilot's workload. This is a scenario that happens pretty much every month somewhere in the world and it's a standard part of every simulator training session. I'm sure the pilot flying was happy to have someone to do the talking, but since it was a pilot from another airline that's likely ALL they were allowed to do, the remaing SW pilot probably still had to follow their procedures for a single pilot landing, the relief pilot might have been able to read the QRCs but the SW pilot for sure had to be the only one actually touching any controls.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: This is why you have two pilots on airliners. Don't let anybody tell you they don't need two pilots.


But... isn't AI better than humans and can totally deal with any emergency that we can throw at it? Surely a computer can fly a plane better than a person can!

...or so the computer tells me...
 
robodog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

untoldforce: edmo: This is why you have two pilots on airliners. Don't let anybody tell you they don't need two pilots.

But... isn't AI better than humans and can totally deal with any emergency that we can throw at it? Surely a computer can fly a plane better than a person can!

...or so the computer tells me...


That's what the engineers at Boeing thought, until the angle of attack sensor gives bad data, then the AI puts the plane into a death oscillation.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robodog: wooden_badger: zedster: Does the off duty pilot who jumped in lose hours till he can fly again?

I guess it beats the alternative of not being able to ever fly again.

That was never going to happen, the remaining pilot would have zero issue landing the plane without a 2nd pilot, it just leads to task saturation if ATC aren't cognizant of the pilot's workload. This is a scenario that happens pretty much every month somewhere in the world and it's a standard part of every simulator training session. I'm sure the pilot flying was happy to have someone to do the talking, but since it was a pilot from another airline that's likely ALL they were allowed to do, the remaing SW pilot probably still had to follow their procedures for a single pilot landing, the relief pilot might have been able to read the QRCs but the SW pilot for sure had to be the only one actually touching any controls.


I bet you are fun at party's,
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes, but can they speak jive?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Me John, big tree!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Probably fired him for operating a competitors aircraft without written permission from the union or Bob in HR
 
MsStatement
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did he have the lasagna?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

robodog: wooden_badger: zedster: Does the off duty pilot who jumped in lose hours till he can fly again?

I guess it beats the alternative of not being able to ever fly again.

That was never going to happen, the remaining pilot would have zero issue landing the plane without a 2nd pilot, it just leads to task saturation if ATC aren't cognizant of the pilot's workload. This is a scenario that happens pretty much every month somewhere in the world and it's a standard part of every simulator training session. I'm sure the pilot flying was happy to have someone to do the talking, but since it was a pilot from another airline that's likely ALL they were allowed to do, the remaing SW pilot probably still had to follow their procedures for a single pilot landing, the relief pilot might have been able to read the QRCs but the SW pilot for sure had to be the only one actually touching any controls.


This.  Was the passenger type rated on the 737?  If not, all the more reason to treat him as a talented passenger and not a peer.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's like that time over Macho Grande.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Yes, but can they speak jive?


Golly!
 
