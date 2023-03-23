 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   The old "I forgot I had a gun in my pocket" excuse   (wral.com) divider line
31
    More: Dumbass, Glock, Weapon, Concealed carry, Education, Radio, weapons detection system, Ubaldo Tellez Perez, concealed weapon  
•       •       •

854 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2023 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A 9mm is just so gosh darn light, how could he not forget?
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnston County is in the process of installing weapon detection systems in every school, at an expense of about $6 million

Way to go 'Murica.  No wonder schools are now being built without libraries.  Can't cut something important like football fields.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have that problem all the time,... ladies.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those things are everywhere. Probably found it on the ground and forgot he picked it up.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair I can kind of see his point if he was going through a weapon detector willingly.

Reasonable punishment would be a firearms ban as he clearly isn't safe.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Those things are everywhere. Probably found it on the ground and forgot he picked it up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...had a Glock 9mm handgun in his waistband.

...he forgot he had the weapon in his pocket.

/grumble
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: To be fair I can kind of see his point if he was going through a weapon detector willingly.

Reasonable punishment would be a firearms ban as he clearly isn't safe.


That he didn't have a proper holster is proof he can't be trusted to carry a firearm.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
one time i forgot i had an entire footlong Subway sandwich in my cummerbund, jumped right in the pool.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x500]


Buddy, it's NC.  Won't be no charges because they are all even dumber than this tard.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, is that a gun in your pocket or are you just really happy to be at school?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Those things are everywhere. Probably found it on the ground and forgot he picked it up.


Probably stuck to the bottom of his shoe.
Hate when that happens.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Xai: To be fair I can kind of see his point if he was going through a weapon detector willingly.

Reasonable punishment would be a firearms ban as he clearly isn't safe.

That he didn't have a proper holster is proof he can't be trusted to carry a firearm.


Yerp.  Ran into a ranger once while we were hiking - nothing weird there they were out there - but he had his pistol out.  Not reading or anything, we weren't like "Oh noes!" but he was carrying it.  So of course we asked, is there maybe something nasty running around out here, do we need to worry?  Nope - he'd actually caught his holster climbing down a small rock face and ripped it into uselessness.  So he put the pistol in his wais... ok no he carried it in his damn hand all the way back down to the station - because he wasn't a farking idiot
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a penalty for bringing a gun into a school. There should be an additional penalty if you forget you had a gun on you, because you're* clearly stupid.

* The royal you.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in America...
Youtube rloNvQ0diwE
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Not reading


Meant to be "not ready" for those without fluency in gibberish
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I have that problem all the time,... ladies.


It's easy to forget a pea shooter.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

acouvis: Johnston County is in the process of installing weapon detection systems in every school, at an expense of about $6 million

Way to go 'Murica.  No wonder schools are now being built without libraries. Can't cut something important like football fields.


of course they cut football fields, they do it all the time

you can't expect the kids do the most important thing they'll ever do in their life on an overgrown field, do you
 
T.rex
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The thing is, i absolutely believe him.   He's not gonna march thru a metal detector with a gun, and think he's gonna pull one over on people.

That said, mistake or not, its still against the rules, and he needs to be help accountable for his actions.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If yoga pants were more accepted for men this wouldn't be an issue, however current fashion...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
why did brother enter the school? call me kookie but I'm betting there is a road and a parking lot real close to the school.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: OgreMagi: Xai: To be fair I can kind of see his point if he was going through a weapon detector willingly.

Reasonable punishment would be a firearms ban as he clearly isn't safe.

That he didn't have a proper holster is proof he can't be trusted to carry a firearm.

Yerp.  Ran into a ranger once while we were hiking - nothing weird there they were out there - but he had his pistol out.  Not reading or anything, we weren't like "Oh noes!" but he was carrying it.  So of course we asked, is there maybe something nasty running around out here, do we need to worry?  Nope - he'd actually caught his holster climbing down a small rock face and ripped it into uselessness.  So he put the pistol in his wais... ok no he carried it in his damn hand all the way back down to the station - because he wasn't a farking idiot


What you described happening to him would rebut your conclusion.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Xai: To be fair I can kind of see his point if he was going through a weapon detector willingly.

Reasonable punishment would be a firearms ban as he clearly isn't safe.

That he didn't have a proper holster is proof he can't be trusted to carry a firearm.


Do we know for sure he didn't have a holster? TFA says it was in his "pocket" and "waistband" and I'm wondering if a concealed carry holster clipped to his belt on his hip would qualify as having a gun "in his waistband."

Because otherwise, yeah, if he's carrying it around holster-less in the Tony Montana shoved-behind-his-belt-just-above-his-dick position, take that concealed carry license immediately.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

T.rex: The thing is, i absolutely believe him.   He's not gonna march thru a metal detector with a gun, and think he's gonna pull one over on people.

That said, mistake or not, its still against the rules, and he needs to be help accountable for his actions.


And why should he be held accountable?
We have demand after demand to arm students and faculty, and this seems to be a "good guy with a gun" and the founding fathers intended for this nation to be a bullet ridden war zone. Frankly he should sue the school for impugning his gun rights and the State should be sued too for passing such an un-American law
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Responsible gun owner #3379316
 
austerity101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you "forget" you have a gun in your pocket, you are not fit to carry a gun.
 
austerity101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: OgreMagi: Xai: To be fair I can kind of see his point if he was going through a weapon detector willingly.

Reasonable punishment would be a firearms ban as he clearly isn't safe.

That he didn't have a proper holster is proof he can't be trusted to carry a firearm.

Do we know for sure he didn't have a holster? TFA says it was in his "pocket" and "waistband" and I'm wondering if a concealed carry holster clipped to his belt on his hip would qualify as having a gun "in his waistband."

Because otherwise, yeah, if he's carrying it around holster-less in the Tony Montana shoved-behind-his-belt-just-above-his-dick position, take that concealed carry license immediately.


I don't think it should matter. If you have a gun on you and you "forget" that fact, regardless of how it's stored, you shouldn't have a gun.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DRTFA: There's a penalty for bringing a gun into a school. There should be an additional penalty if you forget you had a gun on you, because you're* clearly stupid.

* The royal you.


ONE CROSS. THREE NAILS.

seriously, how the fark hard is this, people.

/line on the left
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: foo monkey: I have that problem all the time,... ladies.

It's easy to forget a pea shooter.


Especially a 9mm.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.