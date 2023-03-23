 Skip to content
100 years old and still swinging her purse at Nazis
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You tell 'em, gran, and keep punching those nazis (figuratively or literally if you're of a mind) for another hundred years!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll notice when the WWII Vets were alive and kicking, hardly anyone would fly nazi flags. Now they're almost all dead, they feel safe. Like maybe the rest of us forgot about WWII.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on you lady.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So THAT'S where he learned it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging the HERO tag.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thought this was about Ruth Buzzi

webpan.comView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was lovely and powerful and I'm crying a bit. Go, girl!
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought my smoke alarm went off at 22 seconds.

Farking-A!  Go centenarian granny!!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: So THAT'S where he learned it!

[Fark user image image 360x202]


This always bring me joy. I do wonder if he went to 3rd and Pike on purpose while wearing that shiat and what the fark he was expecting to happen
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Got to use this twice in one afternoon.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In this country, you are free to be a Nazi and speak like a literally Nazi and Nola Nazi rallies.  But you don't have the freedom to read anything you want or have anyone you want read to you.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
*Republicans
 
lefty248
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bravo. Remember in the next presidential election Ronazi Deathsantis, that miserable fascist jackass wants, to be president. Fark the GOP (ie fascist pigs).
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Combustion: You'll notice when the WWII Vets were alive and kicking, hardly anyone would fly nazi flags. Now they're almost all dead, they feel safe. Like maybe the rest of us forgot about WWII.


Punching Nazis never gets old
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well put, ma'am.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hot damn girl! That was one of the most powerful articulate speeches I've ever heard.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Hot damn girl! That was one of the most powerful articulate speeches I've ever heard.


Very woke!
WOKE!
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Combustion: You'll notice when the WWII Vets were alive and kicking, hardly anyone would fly nazi flags. Now they're almost all dead, they feel safe. Like maybe the rest of us forgot about WWII.

Punching Nazis never gets old


Sure doesn't. It's the permanent "new hotness."
 
