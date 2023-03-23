 Skip to content
(Pix11)   Try the veal - if you can catch it   (pix11.com) divider line
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The calf was then transported back to the farm she came from in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
"We immediately offered the calf a lifelong home, but these people have easily been the least receptive to letting an animal live that I've ever dealt with,"

I don't want to make assumptions, but I'm going to make an assumption.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SBinRR: "The calf was then transported back to the farm she came from in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
"We immediately offered the calf a lifelong home, but these people have easily been the least receptive to letting an animal live that I've ever dealt with,"

I don't want to make assumptions, but I'm going to make an assumption.


Assume all you want

"The calf was then transported back to the farm she came from in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Stura said he asked the owners of the calf to let her live out her life at Skylands Animal Sanctuary, but it took some convincing before they eventually agreed."

All that matters is that in the end, that calf won a long and happy life. Just one small bit of happiness to help brighten the day
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Exit Stencilist:

All that matters is that in the end, that calf won a long and happy life. Just one small bit of happiness to help brighten the day

Yeah, that calf's dead. How are you going to check up? "Where's Mitsy Moo?" "Oh, she escaped again, haven't seen her."
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stationalpha5: The Exit Stencilist:

All that matters is that in the end, that calf won a long and happy life. Just one small bit of happiness to help brighten the day

Yeah, that calf's dead. How are you going to check up? "Where's Mitsy Moo?" "Oh, she escaped again, haven't seen her."


Uhh. As mentioned above the cow is a male named (meat) Stewie.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stationalpha5: The Exit Stencilist:

All that matters is that in the end, that calf won a long and happy life. Just one small bit of happiness to help brighten the day

Yeah, that calf's dead. How are you going to check up? "Where's Mitsy Moo?" "Oh, she escaped again, haven't seen her."


It got adopted by an Animal Sanctuary, and according to another post above has been named Stewie and is very much still alive

/ Take a walk, get some sunshine and try to smile a little
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Welp so much for my veal parmigiana!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What did the cow say to the person blocking its' path?

"MOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO-ve!"

/got nuthin'
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It was the fear.

The fear ruins the meat. Floods it with adrenaline and other fight or flight hormones. Makes the meat less appealing. You want a nice calm calf right before it becomes veal. That's why they brought it back to the farm. Give it a week or so to calm down, get the meat nice again.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
