 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WESH Orlando)   If IRS refuses to issue tax refund because they think you're dead, does that mean you don't have to pay tax anymore? Asking for the deceased   (wesh.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, Internal Revenue Service, Tax, Government, Income tax, Science, Tax preparation, Walt Disney World, Death  
•       •       •

391 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2023 at 6:05 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had to go thru a similiar thing with my mom. For some reason when my dad passed away, SS also listed her as having passed the same day. With his death and everything, she didn't notice it for a few months. After 4 trips down there and many phone calls to Social Security, they finally got it worked out. Getting almost a year of payments in one lump sum didn't hurt either.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hotblack Desiato nods approvingly.
 
docmattic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Hotblack Desiato nods approvingly.


Dammit you beat me to it
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You have to understand, those people are very, very busy not collecting taxes from rich people and really can't afford to let any more money escape their grasp.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Hotblack Desiato nods approvingly.


👍
 
BFletch651
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Paging DEAD FOR TAX PURPOSES.
 
freidog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You take one nap in a ditch and they start declaring you this and that <Professor Farnsworth/>
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tax breaks for all the grunge chix...

L7 - Pretend We're Dead
Youtube NAdlZ2F-fs8
 
DRTFA
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wonder why they told us the exact amount of taxes she owed in 2022 but didn't tell us anything else. I wonder what goes through the mind of a journalist when they're deciding what facts to report.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DRTFA: I wonder why they told us the exact amount of taxes she owed in 2022 but didn't tell us anything else. I wonder what goes through the mind of a journalist when they're deciding what facts to report.


I read that part of the article as the amount she was owed, as in the refund amount. Not sure if that was a typo by the writer or if that was her taxes owed and would be receiving a refund since they withheld more than that amount.
 
rfenster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My father passed away November of 2020, I filed his final tax return in March of 2021 and his estate was expecting a federal tax refund.

So far, crickets.     The "Where's my refund" page has nothing.  Calling the IRS has proven fruitless, go thru the tree menu, wait on hold for ~30 minutes and then get disconnected.

Good times.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Death & Taxes, and apparently not even taxes.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Galactic Tax Hole | The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy | BBC Studios
Youtube PQjgMF_20dE


I know there's a master death file they pass around so SSNs can be reused eventually, so if you're dead in the system for a while as you spend seven years in a forest and come back to find your number reissued...
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.