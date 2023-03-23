 Skip to content
(Ranker)   Ex-Juggalos explain their struggle-o. Sounds like someone needs a hug-a-lo   (ranker.com)
114
    More: Amusing, High school, Insane Clown Posse, Social group, Juggalo, Gathering of the Juggalos, The Amazing Jeckel Brothers, Community, Fun  
•       •       •

2102 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 23 Mar 2023 at 2:20 PM



114 Comments
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
well done subby
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ever seen a guy trying to detox from Faygo?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stephen Lynch - The Gathering
Youtube hZCP57E2dkM
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kid is better off:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Ever seen a guy trying to detox from Faygo?


Yeah, the hallucinations can get pretty bad, making it hard to tell the difference between reality and Fanta-sea.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life isn't a sprint.  Always be ready to change sides.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I wanted to attention whore by joining the juggalos, found out I couldn't out attention whore these people, so, I quit, and attention whored by writing an article about it.
 
JustMatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: ArkPanda: Ever seen a guy trying to detox from Faygo?

Yeah, the hallucinations can get pretty bad, making it hard to tell the difference between reality and Fanta-sea.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The kid is better off:

[Fark user image image 259x194]


Yeah, this will never be funny.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what? Golf clap, submitter. I enjoyed that.

And now I have something to say in the unlikely event that an actual Juggalo starts whining about something in my vicinity.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Indie
Youtube csFDlJhbwRI
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: [YouTube video: Family Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Indie]


Completely slept on movie.

Rage.


Watch it mother farkers
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, music scenes are incredibly attractive if you're a late high school/early 20's misfit.

I wouldn't have survived without mine, and there weren't drugs or anything else involved. just a sense of belonging that i needed.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you old?  I think I Napster'ed all the songs of theirs that I've heard.

Maybe it's a coincidence, but their rise in popularity and the spark in kids in black t-shirts & ski hats OD'ing on opioids have a strange correlation.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article makes me want to crack open a beer and chug-lug-a-lo.
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not canonical ICP, but Wizard of the Hood is one of the funniest albums I've ever heard. I'd listen to it at work whenever I was having a rough day. I've never painted my face, but I have had hatchetman decals on a couple of my cars, a long with the Heartagram (mid to late 2000s so... yeah).

I've helped and been helped by other Juggalos and there's a sense of family. I still listen to ICP sometimes when I want to de-stress. Same reason I'd blast demons in Doom. It's harmless.
 
Chompachangas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure there's been some crossover between these asshats and Ween. Last couple of Ween shows the crowds have been pretty rough. Makes me not want to see them anymore.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Well, I wanted to attention whore by joining the juggalos, found out I couldn't out attention whore these people, so, I quit, and attention whored by writing an article about it.


I have, once in my life, successfully out-attentioned-whored the Juggalos, and I will only tell that story if this comment gets 500 Funny votes.

Also MattytheMouse and the other Fark furries may or may not want to punch me in the face after hearing it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that Juggalos had the community of inclusive for all/mantra of don't be a dick. I'm not surprised that as soon as dicks took over, they became ex-Juggalos.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like this is about people who used to really identify with a band and its music and concert scene and then, over a period pf years, decided it wasn't for them anymore. Ok - I'm cool with that. Not everything has to be controversial and provocative.
 
cide1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/csFDlJhbwRI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


love that all the comments are like "Whoop whoop!"

to which I always want to respond " THATS THE SOUND OF THE POLICE!"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Ever seen a guy trying to detox from Faygo?



It's probably what happens to so many kids after they go through all of their Halloween candy before November 4th.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love this journalism where the journalist just copies Reddit comments for me. As someone who suffers a rare generic condition preventing me from reading Reddit myself, this is a hugely valuable service.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IIRC, someone on Fark once said that ICP is KISS for white trash.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: buravirgil: [YouTube video: Family Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Indie]

Completely slept on movie.

Rage.


Watch it mother farkers


I watched the trailer, so I basically watched the movie
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The kid is better off:

[Fark user image 259x194]


I had a hunch that pic would show up.

/Damn depressing.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember a fark thread for-farking-ever ago, of a Juggalo funeral.  Bonus: for a dead kid.  Daily Double:  the Juggalo parents buried the kid in Juggalo makeup.  there was a series of pictures of a bunch of somber juggalos and the crying parents standing at the casket.  with Faygo in it.

i still think it was fake.
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnBigBootay: It seems like this is about people who used to really identify with a band and its music and concert scene and then, over a period pf years, decided it wasn't for them anymore. Ok - I'm cool with that. Not everything has to be controversial and provocative.


When grunge broke in 1991 I was a 21 yr old loner, binge drinker and in a very dark place and gravitated towards that scene. Now in my early 50s I am in a totally different place and really can't listen to those albums anymore, Dirt by Alice in Chains is one of the most depressing albums ever but it was what I needed then.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: DarkSoulNoHope: The kid is better off:

[Fark user image image 259x194]

Yeah, this will never be funny.


I think they sprung for the sealed casket.

Eventually it'll splode like Faygo.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a juggalo. His name was Ron. He shot my boy Murdoc in the head. But with a nickname like Murdoc, it was kind of expected.
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fell out after that whole "Light: Particle or Wave" Juggalo schism in the late 90s.  Quantum mechanics 4 life, fark that electromagnetics noise.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A juggalo phase is just temporary but the facial tattoos and consequences of dropping out of high school...those are forever.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The kid is better off:

rickythepenguin: the Juggalo parents buried the kid in Juggalo makeup.


Damn.  that's not even the picture i barely remember.  it was an indoor funeral and everyone was in black and juggalo makeup.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: IIRC, someone on Fark once said that ICP is KISS for white trash.


ia think it's a bit more than that. I'm by no means part of the posse but I have read any number of testimonials from people who considered themselves outcasts and felt a sense of belonging in this group that had eluded them elsewhere. Seems mostly harmless to me. I grew up with the kiss army. As I recall they liked to get drunk and play loud rock music while accessorizing with cheap metal accoutrements.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which group is worse?  Juggalos or Bremelos?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya, it's a really well played marketing bit by those guys..They pander to the bottom of the barrel and
it pays the bills. And what's at the bottom of the barrel, a lot of broken kids from poor,broken families
that are looking to belong to anything, and they find other people like themselves who understand.
ICP are just the means of drawing those people together and selling them a lot of merchandise so
they can recognize each other across a room.

The juggalo i've dealt with were juvenile acting, smelly, and intentionally weird as if to be contrary to society
just for the sake of it..A boyfriend/girfriend pair of them were hiding out in the library for a couple of weeks
until the librarians got tired of people complaining about their weirdness creeping them out, and that they were
stinking up the place. The police came and escorted them off the campus and told them not to come back.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnBigBootay: The_Sponge: IIRC, someone on Fark once said that ICP is KISS for white trash.

ia think it's a bit more than that. I'm by no means part of the posse but I have read any number of testimonials from people who considered themselves outcasts and felt a sense of belonging in this group that had eluded them elsewhere. Seems mostly harmless to me. I grew up with the kiss army. As I recall they liked to get drunk and play loud rock music while accessorizing with cheap metal accoutrements.



On a positive note, I believe that people who are huge fans of the Dave Matthews Band are way more annoying.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rickythepenguin: I remember a fark thread for-farking-ever ago, of a Juggalo funeral.  Bonus: for a dead kid.  Daily Double:  the Juggalo parents buried the kid in Juggalo makeup.  there was a series of pictures of a bunch of somber juggalos and the crying parents standing at the casket.  with Faygo in it.

i still think it was fake.


Any truth to the rumors that you want a Phish themed funeral when you pass away?
 
GreenAdder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: A juggalo phase is just temporary but the facial tattoos and consequences of dropping out of high school...those are forever.


There's a wonderful video of Shaggy 2 Dope reacting to a guy with ICP facial tattoos. Shaggy is not kind to this person. I'd post it, but it's not exactly SFW language-wise.

It appears that while they greatly appreciate their fans, they're also cognizant that some people take it too far.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: IIRC, someone on Fark once said that ICP is KISS for white trash.


ia thought KISS was KISS for white trash.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: IIRC, someone on Fark once said that ICP is KISS for white trash.


Wait, I thought KISS was KISS for white trash?
/KISS fan
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know about the Juggalos, is back in the 90's when CD's were still a thing, Pearl Jam released No Code, 2pac released All Eyez on Me, and the Juggalos all released an album on the same day, so the local Media Play opened at midnight for their releases. 3 very distinct groups showed up of course, and the Juggalos ended up bonding with the HIp Hop heads and they were all kinda hanging out, and all the white people there for Pearl Jam looked terrified.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jlee4677: JohnBigBootay: It seems like this is about people who used to really identify with a band and its music and concert scene and then, over a period pf years, decided it wasn't for them anymore. Ok - I'm cool with that. Not everything has to be controversial and provocative.

When grunge broke in 1991 I was a 21 yr old loner, binge drinker and in a very dark place and gravitated towards that scene. Now in my early 50s I am in a totally different place and really can't listen to those albums anymore, Dirt by Alice in Chains is one of the most depressing albums ever but it was what I needed then.


I've hated that since Teen Spirit exploded. And my hate only grew after KC suicide/(murder?)

/
On a side note re-watching Decline Of Western Civilization(s) has made realize i should not be surprised that so many metal people(artists) lean Right.  Watching those now I can hear the greed. And in hindsight rebellion against mom and dad isn't the same as understanding the system is trash.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jlee4677: JohnBigBootay: It seems like this is about people who used to really identify with a band and its music and concert scene and then, over a period pf years, decided it wasn't for them anymore. Ok - I'm cool with that. Not everything has to be controversial and provocative.

When grunge broke in 1991 I was a 21 yr old loner, binge drinker and in a very dark place and gravitated towards that scene. Now in my early 50s I am in a totally different place and really can't listen to those albums anymore, Dirt by Alice in Chains is one of the most depressing albums ever but it was what I needed then.


See I think that great. I appreciate the ability to acknowledge and recognize change in one's own life without the need to declare that that thing you used to be drawn to now sucks and is horrible.
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Any truth to the rumors that you want a Phish themed funeral when you pass away?


wow, shots fired!


/Keep doing it, that was hysterical!
//Sorry, Ricky.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
theinfosphere.orgView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: JohnBigBootay: The_Sponge: IIRC, someone on Fark once said that ICP is KISS for white trash.

ia think it's a bit more than that. I'm by no means part of the posse but I have read any number of testimonials from people who considered themselves outcasts and felt a sense of belonging in this group that had eluded them elsewhere. Seems mostly harmless to me. I grew up with the kiss army. As I recall they liked to get drunk and play loud rock music while accessorizing with cheap metal accoutrements.


On a positive note, I believe that people who are huge fans of the Dave Matthews Band are way more annoying.


Because falsetto whining, no matter how good the musicians backing it, is annoying. :D
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GreenAdder: It appears that while they greatly appreciate their fans, they're also cognizant that some people take it too far.


Somewhere Eminem and Dave Chapelle agree.


/
That's all farked.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: The_Sponge: IIRC, someone on Fark once said that ICP is KISS for white trash.

ia thought KISS was KISS for white trash.


johnny_vegas: The_Sponge: IIRC, someone on Fark once said that ICP is KISS for white trash.

Wait, I thought KISS was KISS for white trash?
/KISS fan


Heh.

I like some of their songs, and I wish I had seen them in concert.

/Know they are coming to Seattle later this year.
//Probably won't go.
///But I am damn happy I finally saw Alice Cooper last year.
 
