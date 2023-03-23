 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Jackson, MS Water Utility: Sorry residents, there just isn't enough water to go around. You'll have to boil what you do get, and just without some days. Also Jackson Water: Yeah we've known about that broken pipe leaking 5 mil gallons/day since 2016   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
49
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is America! You're on your own and you should be grateful you get anything at all
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd say Mississippi is a third world nation but that would be insulting to third world nations. MS is there by choice
 
Thoreny
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
These are the numbnuts who are in charge of the city.

https://www.jacksonms.gov/council-members/
 
asciibaron
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: This is America! You're on your own and you should be grateful you get anything at all


that's the spirit, fark those people for living there and why should i help them.  you sound fun.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"But we can fix it by disenfranchising the residents because they don't vote for us anyhow," says the GOP legislature.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: This is America! You're on your own and you should be grateful you get anything at all


They shoulda got more bootstrappy!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I'd say Mississippi is a third world nation but that would be insulting to third world nations. MS is there by choice


and there it is.  fark those people for existing.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I'd say Mississippi is a third world nation but that would be insulting to third world nations. MS is there by choice


No, they're not there by choice but are held hostage by the GOP.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Another round of tax cuts should fix it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Calvin Candie would never have allowed this to happen.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, go on down to Jackson, go ahead and wreck your health 
Go play your hand, you big-talkin' man, make a big fool of yourself
Yeah, yeah, go to Jackson, but go comb that hair
I'm gonna snowball Jackson
Go ahead and see if I care
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You would think they could slap a repair clamp around it pretty quickly...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

asciibaron: The Exit Stencilist: This is America! You're on your own and you should be grateful you get anything at all

that's the spirit, fark those people for living there and why should i help them.  you sound fun.


It a deep red state. They voted their way into this mess.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I'd say Mississippi is a third world nation but that would be insulting to third world nations. MS is there by choice


My parents live there. It's absolutely a third world nation and is actually a blue state being strangled out by gerrymandering and the GOP.

They're currently making it so Jackson doesn't run its own courts.

/when my parents moved there mom called me and said, I swear to gods, "Soooo I'm really white."
//really mom? you JUST noticed? We basically glow in the dark
 
Thoreny
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: asciibaron: The Exit Stencilist: This is America! You're on your own and you should be grateful you get anything at all

that's the spirit, fark those people for living there and why should i help them.  you sound fun.

It a deep red state. They voted their way into this mess.


The citizens of Jackson didn't.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Thoreny: whither_apophis: I'd say Mississippi is a third world nation but that would be insulting to third world nations. MS is there by choice

No, they're not there by choice but are held hostage by the GOP.


All those city council members you linked earlier were voted in by someone
 
robodog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That water department has been the most serious case of government dysfunction since the last mayor of Mogadishu.

Practical Engineering went into a bit of it, but stayed away from the actual political aspects:
The Only State Capital Where You Can't Drink the Water
Youtube xOdF7A1ry7E
 
Dryad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is living in a red state.
The solution is simple, it will be to blame it on the democrats and ignore it, to ask the feds to come in and spend blue state money to fix it, or something else welfare-ish having to do with democrats cleaning up the mess.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rnatalie: "But we can fix it by disenfranchising the residents because they don't vote for us anyhow," says the GOP legislature.


So, what you're saying is, the GOP needs to clean up the literal crap that Democrats caused?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm sorry. It's just too hard to understand without putting it in the perspective of how many olympic-sized swimming pools it would fill per hour....
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, Sorry, MS. Jackson???


/hoooo!!
//I am for reeealllll!!
 
jerryskid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That water district certainly confirms the competence that will always exist in 3rd world, shiathole red states.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We are endowed with certain inalienable rights: life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness.

Not clean water.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Thoreny: These are the numbnuts who are in charge of the city.

https://www.jacksonms.gov/council-members/


I had a nice-hearty chuckle with your presentation :)

That's a good looking set of numbnuts I must say.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AxL sANe: Another round of tax cuts should fix it.


the residents need to form a bank
 
anfrind
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: asciibaron: The Exit Stencilist: This is America! You're on your own and you should be grateful you get anything at all

that's the spirit, fark those people for living there and why should i help them.  you sound fun.

It a deep red state. They voted their way into this mess.


Not really.  Mississippi (and most of the Deep South) is a hotbed of voter suppression, and has been ever since the end of the Civil War.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Combustion: So, Sorry, MS. Jackson???


/hoooo!!
//I am for reeealllll!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

asciibaron: The Exit Stencilist: This is America! You're on your own and you should be grateful you get anything at all

that's the spirit, fark those people for living there and why should i help them.  you sound fun.


I didn't say anything like that. But please .... Go ahead and tel us what you're doing about it

And fark you for denying that America is a fascist hellhole that's nothing but a grift. Where's your healthcare? Where's your education? Where you think this nation is gonna be when China is the #1 economy, India is #2 and the average American is a morbidly obese, uneducated farkwad living in abject poverty? Because that's the reality of America in a mere 10-15 years
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, some moron in a red state is telling me about how terrible is it that in CA they have rivers that flow out into the ocean, wasting tons of water, never mind that's what rivers do.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Well, go on down to Jackson, go ahead and wreck your health 
Go play your hand, you big-talkin' man, make a big fool of yourself
Yeah, yeah, go to Jackson, but go comb that hair
I'm gonna snowball Jackson
Go ahead and see if I care


Pansy Division w/ Calvin Johnson - "Jackson"
Youtube HTFGHYTHP9Y
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Blue cities are bad enough, but blue cities in red states should really know better.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Combustion: So, Sorry, MS. Jackson???


/hoooo!!
//I am for reeealllll!!


If you're nasty...
 
PvtStash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: This is America! You're on your own and you should be grateful you get anything at all


pretty sure if you think everyone is on their own and no one gets group pooled resources for help with anything.
Clearly you just got here on the last drop of rain.

It is far far worse than you describe, everyone on their own would at least seem an equal position.
Truth is, the majority of us get soaked by a minority, we fooking pay for their fooking around and being greedy subhuman fooks.
 
patrick767
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jackson, MS has a 30% poverty rate. These are their racial demographics:

Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm sure those are irrelevant facts though. /s
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jackson is a failed city.  Give every resident $10k and 30 days to evacuate.  Then have Biden nuke it.

Problem solved.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Jackson is a failed city.  Give every resident $10k and 30 days to evacuate.  Then have Biden nuke it.

Problem solved.


Your solutions to problems are nothing if not consistent.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yes, but were there any trans persons seen near Jackson?  . How about women seeking medical care?

That's gonna have to be the priority for the government in MS.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Oreamnos: AmbassadorBooze: Jackson is a failed city.  Give every resident $10k and 30 days to evacuate.  Then have Biden nuke it.

Problem solved.

Your solutions to problems are nothing if not consistent.


And my solution will work.

What solution has Jackson proposed that will work to eliminate the problem?
 
trippdogg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Them city-folk is just plum spoilt.

The rest of the state has plenty of water...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

patrick767: Jackson, MS has a 30% poverty rate. These are their racial demographics:

[Fark user image 850x430]
I'm sure those are irrelevant facts though. /s


You know the state was like "Who lives there? Yeah, that's what I thought. Let them dry and die."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Oreamnos: AmbassadorBooze: Jackson is a failed city.  Give every resident $10k and 30 days to evacuate.  Then have Biden nuke it.

Problem solved.

Your solutions to problems are nothing if not consistent.


Gotta nuke something.
 
dp3 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thoreny: These are the numbnuts who are in charge of the city.

https://www.jacksonms.gov/council-members/


That site is so poorly designed, I thought that all of them had "Ward" as their last name and began to suspect a Blazing Saddles "Johnson" moment, where they're all related.

I mean, no reason they couldn't be.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

patrick767: Jackson, MS has a 30% poverty rate. These are their racial demographics:

[Fark user image 850x430]
I'm sure those are irrelevant facts though. /s


You are trying to blame it on them being black.  You don't realize two important things about racial demographics in the southeastern US.  

1st African American communities don't get the same level of support, in southern states, that more rural white dominated communities do from the state.

2nd The main difference between black democrats in the south and white Republicans is their views on race.  They generally are religious conservatives who believe in the same failed economic theories.  The only real difference is that conservative democrats don't go out of their way to intentionally design policies that will hurt black people. Conservative republicans do.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

patrick767: Jackson, MS has a 30% poverty rate. These are their racial demographics:

[Fark user image image 850x430]
I'm sure those are irrelevant facts though. /s


Especially when you compare that to the state:
White: 58%
Black or African American: 37.68%
Two or more races: 1.68%
Other race: 1.14%
Asian: 1%
Native American: 0.47%
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander: 0.04%

/Not like the melanin deficient folks are trying to keep money away from the city filled with people of color to hurt them. Oh, wait....
 
whidbey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's the South.  What's the rush, Yankee?
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

patrick767: Jackson, MS has a 30% poverty rate. These are their racial demographics:

[Fark user image 850x430]
I'm sure those are irrelevant facts though. /s


If you're trying to claim the city is having problems with incompetence and fraud because their leaders are Black, I have issue with you.
 
cranked
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Blue cities are bad enough, but blue cities in red states should really know better.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do not, my friends, become addicted to water! It will take hold of you, and you will resent its absence!
 
Al!
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Crazy that this could happen in a state with low taxes and the lowest per capita income out of all 50 states. It's almost like poor people can't afford to fix major malfunctions in an industrialized society. Maybe get yourselves a proper minimum wage, Mississippi, and raise your taxes to at least cover the essentials.

Who am I kidding? The Conservative Method to Success is to run recklessly through budgets, crash the system, blame libs, and lobby Congress for a bailout.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.