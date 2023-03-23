 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   How to party   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Assault, Truck, Arrest, Georgia deputies, Police officer, Indecent exposure, Houston County Sheriff's Office deputies, Resisting arrest  
1309 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2023 at 1:20 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



BunchaRubes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This one time, at Brandy Camp....
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Was the hero tag busy?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Brandy. You're a fine girl...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: Was the hero tag busy?


The hero tag for being a total wacko and being under the influence where she could have caused harm to other drivers?
 
goodncold
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Amen sister!
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Brandy Camp, the Original Baked Bean Breakfast Cereal.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The headline and tag made me think of Miley Cyrus' Party in the USA.  Then I read the article and realized it could easily be about Miley Cyrus.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We talking Winnie the Pooh style half naked?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This ain't brandy's first rodeo.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/tee hee I'm being arRESTted!
 
kindms
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Now you know why his love was the sea
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tmyk: We talking Winnie the Pooh style half naked?


Yes, also known as Donald Ducking.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: tmyk: We talking Winnie the Pooh style half naked?

Yes, also known as Donald Ducking.


Oh bother.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She wasn't indecently exposed until the cops got her out of the car. Arrest them!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She smiles for her booking photos. You do you, lady.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: This one time, at Brandy Camp....


Brandy. That's like the ultimate life of the party name isn't it?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
your sister can't twist but she can rock n' roll
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: This ain't brandy's first rodeo.
[Fark user image 806x913]

/tee hee I'm being arRESTted!


That's a 'went home with a 7 and woke up with a 2' girl right there.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The cops have had easier times collecting feral cats - slapping, kicking, biting, spitting, urinating....

/some may call that a pretty good date
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd be happy to sponsor her for TF. Anyone know her fark handle?
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: This ain't brandy's first rodeo.
[Fark user image 806x913]

/tee hee I'm being arRESTted!


"Brandy Lynn Camp"

y.yarn.coView Full Size

y.yarn.coView Full Size

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Vengaboys - We like to Party! (The Vengabus)
Youtube 6Zbi0XmGtMw


stuffy: She wasn't indecently exposed until the cops got her out of the car. Arrest them!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
smartalecreviews.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The name Brandy always reminds me of the story of the three couples who were killed in a car crash and they died and went to the Pearly Gates. St. Peter looked at the first husband and said "You can't come in, you were a sinner. You loved alcohol too much. You loved alcohol more than anything else in the whole world; in fact, you loved alcohol so much you married a woman named Brandy." and he looked at the second husband and said "And you can't come in either, you loved money too much. You loved money more than anything else in the whole world; in fact, you loved money so much you married a woman named Penny." The third guy looked at his wife and said, "well, it's been nice knowing you, Fanny."

/joke is a lot funnier in the UK
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I had a dog named Brandy. She didn't wear pants either come to think.
 
patrick767
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Deputies determined that Camp was intoxicated during the entire altercation.

Well that is truly a shocking twist!
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: KY Jerry: Was the hero tag busy?

The hero tag for being a total wacko and being under the influence where she could have caused harm to other drivers?


User name checks
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ringshadow beat me to it, so we'll go with this:

Original Six Flags Mr. Six It's Playtime TV Commercial 2004
Youtube EbXSbP-wEFU
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Ringshadow beat me to it, so we'll go with this:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/EbXSbP-wEFU]


Welp, now I have to post

Robot Chicken - Mr. Six Pays a Visit
Youtube IFvXKgyTfSQ
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: KY Jerry: Was the hero tag busy?

The hero tag for being a total wacko and being under the influence where she could have caused harm to other drivers?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: This ain't brandy's first rodeo.
[Fark user image image 806x913]

/tee hee I'm being arRESTted!


There's plenty of pictures of her mug shots, none of her pantsless.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mom?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Deputies determined that Camp was intoxicated during the entire altercation.

This would be much more concerning if she weren't.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: The name Brandy always reminds me of the story of the three couples who were killed in a car crash and they died and went to the Pearly Gates. St. Peter looked at the first husband and said "You can't come in, you were a sinner. You loved alcohol too much. You loved alcohol more than anything else in the whole world; in fact, you loved alcohol so much you married a woman named Brandy." and he looked at the second husband and said "And you can't come in either, you loved money too much. You loved money more than anything else in the whole world; in fact, you loved money so much you married a woman named Penny." The third guy looked at his wife and said, "well, it's been nice knowing you, Fanny."

/joke is a lot funnier in the UK


Lewis Grizzard had a version of that joke involving three pastors.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was at a house party as an older teen, a few of us, dropped some LSD.  My friend running the party at his parent's house had a girlfriend. She stripped down naked and jumped out the window.

It was on the first floor, but there's snow all around and she started running down the street towards the 7-11. A few party members chased after her so that she could be brought back to the house and put under supervision. We didn't want her being seen and then the cops getting involved.

It was the last time we invited her to any of our parties.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: BunchaRubes: This ain't brandy's first rodeo.
[Fark user image image 806x913]

/tee hee I'm being arRESTted!

There's plenty of pictures of her mug shots, none of her pantsless.


If I found one of her pantsless I wouldn't post it anyhow.  Based on what i have seen of her top half I have no desire to see the bottom half, nekkid or not.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I had a dog named Brandy. She didn't wear pants either come to think.


Did she ever pee in your car?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Apparently, this is not a new thing for her.

https://thegeorgiagazette.com/houston/brandy-camp/
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

guestguy: BunchaRubes: This ain't brandy's first rodeo.
[Fark user image 806x913]

/tee hee I'm being arRESTted!

"Brandy Lynn Camp"

[y.yarn.co image 400x215] [View Full Size image _x_]
[y.yarn.co image 400x215] [View Full Size image _x_]
[y.yarn.co image 400x215] [View Full Size image _x_]


As God is my witness I saw that movie less than 48 hours ago and that scene came to mind.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Solty Dog: I had a dog named Brandy. She didn't wear pants either come to think.

Did she ever pee in your car?


No. She was never in a car. Tough girl though. Neighbor had two dobermans running loose and they got into our yard. While chained up, our little one sent those dogs bleeding and running. The neighbor tried to sue us for the vet bills.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
GO DAWGS!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Super Chronic: Deputies determined that Camp was intoxicated during the entire altercation.

This would be much more concerning if she weren't.


came to post the same part of the article. That she was intoxicated isn't the interesting part..."the entire altercation" is.

how long was this altercation that the writer needed to specify she was intoxicated for the whole time?
 
