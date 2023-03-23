 Skip to content
Relatives said the body of Mike Carroll wasn't there alone. As many as four other people may have been living with that body since 2016. Well duh, you can't collect social security if you declare them dead
4
Tom-Servo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"If it smelled, I would call the police. I don't smell," Nguyen said

Terrible!
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The other four have been identified as:

Marcia Jan
Cindy Peter
Bobby Greg
and Alice Tiger
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Were there two hundred snakes, a crocodile and a lizard too?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tom-Servo: "If it smelled, I would call the police. I don't smell," Nguyen said

Terrible!


He's lying. He actually smells pretty bad
 
