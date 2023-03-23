 Skip to content
(CNN)   5 wannabe Goonies rescued from a Staten Island sewer after getting lost. One expected to win an Oscar 40 years later   (cnn.com) divider line
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Now that's pennywise and pound foolish.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Any of them adopt a giant man without talking to their parents?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did they find the octopus this time?
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Either the kids never played D&D and thus did not know to mark their way with chalk or the kids did play D&D and their DM "taught" them to never mark their way with chalk.

Tip: If you mark your way with chalk draw the arrows the opposite direction, to lead the monsters away from you.
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Also, Goonies is probably the best D&D movie of all time!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"But, down here...  Down here, this is OUR time!"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are they certain they weren't babby C.H.U.D.s ?

/ maybe get them tested
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hope they didn't do anything too Steven Kingish.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lol....
"One firefighter sustained minor injuries during the rescue."

Dude rolled his ankle or something getting out of his car.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Now that's pennywise and pound foolish.


If this does not get triple-digit Funny/Smart, there is no justice.

5 wannabe Goonies rescued from a Staten Island sewer after getting lost. One expected to win an Oscar 40 years later

You might want to keep an eye on two of them with a penchant for jewelry.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Storm sewers are fun when you're a kid, and we never got lost.  It wasn't hard - to get out all we did was follow the flow of water.

We'd fark with our "not too bright" friend and tell him a dog was stuck in the sewer and one of us would be down under the grate near his house, barking.  I'm chuckling because I remember how PISSED he got when he finally caught on.  He gave all of us a good punch or five, we were laughing too hard to run away.

/RIP Tommy
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mock26: Either the kids never played D&D and thus did not know to mark their way with chalk or the kids did play D&D and their DM "taught" them to never mark their way with chalk.

Tip: If you mark your way with chalk draw the arrows the opposite direction, to lead the monsters away from you.


Arne Saknussemm approves.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I will never betray my goon dock friends;
We will stick together until the whole world ends;
Through heaven and hell, and nuclear war;
Good pals like us, will stick like tar;
In the city, or the country, or the forest, or the boonies;
I am proudly declared a fellow Goonie ...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mock26: Also, Goonies is probably the best D&D movie of all time!


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
C'mon in kids.  We all float down here.  You'll float too.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mock26: Either the kids never played D&D and thus did not know to mark their way with chalk or the kids did play D&D and their DM "taught" them to never mark their way with chalk.

Tip: If you mark your way with chalk draw the arrows the opposite direction, to lead the monsters away from you.


I once found remnants of a 1989 D&D game while exploring a sewer! 

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Did not find the dragon :-(
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's funny because I went through that whole movie going" Who is that? I know who that is. Who is that?"
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

R.O.U.S: Mock26: Either the kids never played D&D and thus did not know to mark their way with chalk or the kids did play D&D and their DM "taught" them to never mark their way with chalk.

Tip: If you mark your way with chalk draw the arrows the opposite direction, to lead the monsters away from you.

I once found remnants of a 1989 D&D game while exploring a sewer! 

[Fark user image 689x459]

/Did not find the dragon :-(


username checks out
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Storm sewers are fun when you're a kid, and we never got lost.


We had one near my apartment complex in northern Tucson.  It went under a nearby mall and had 2 or 3 branches.  It was fun to explore it.

This was just before Tucson got hit with massive rains one October and effectively turned the city into an island.  After than, they barred up the storm drain.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There's a lot of YouTube channels that explore sewers, caves, etc.  They're really interesting but there is always the chance people (particularly kids) say "Hey I can do that too!", are ill-prepared, and have shiat like this happen.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did one of them say "die"?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

R.O.U.S: Mock26: Either the kids never played D&D and thus did not know to mark their way with chalk or the kids did play D&D and their DM "taught" them to never mark their way with chalk.

Tip: If you mark your way with chalk draw the arrows the opposite direction, to lead the monsters away from you.

I once found remnants of a 1989 D&D game while exploring a sewer! 

[Fark user image image 689x459]

/Did not find the dragon :-(


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


You didn't look hard enough
 
hlehmann
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This was certainly something I did at that age, though in my town we didn't have such fancy, extensive sewer systems.  The ones we crawled through typically had daylight visible at the other end.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"We're like ... we're stuck in the sewers," the child said.


I read that in Beavis's voice.

Bonus points if the kid has finished that sentence by saying "....or something."
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you're going to be traversing a sewer take at least one Donatello, but never five Michelangelos.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HoodRich White Man: Lol....
"One firefighter sustained minor injuries during the rescue."

Dude rolled his ankle or something getting out of his car.

[Fark user image 735x746]


Let me guess, he's the one that blows out the fire?
 
