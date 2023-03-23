 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WNEP Scranton)   Crews removed 100 venomous snakes from the house but left 100 non-venomous snakes. Added the deceased man had not been bitten   (wnep.com) divider line
16
    More: Strange, Black mamba, Mamba, Snake, Black, venomous black mamba snakes, cops, Reptile, Venom  
•       •       •

335 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2023 at 12:05 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When asked why they left 100 non-venomous snakes the manager said, "Oh, we couldn't have eaten another bite."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have 3 wiener dogs
Snakes fear my back yard like a fast food restaurant  fears a bus load of school kids driving up.
 
Merltech
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Damn, that must have smelled horrid.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have a mental image of 102 interview rooms down at the station.  The roommate, a girlfriend we just learned about, and 100 snakes each ask indignantly "You think Ikilled him?"
/ It's a classic line. Evidently the characters in TV cop shows don't watch TV cop shows.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: I have 3 wiener dogs
Snakes fear my back yard like a fast food restaurant  fears a bus load of school kids driving up.


And one for you:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And we have the plot for the Animal Control/ Florida Man crossover tv event.  Not Florida I know, but really really should be.  There's even a crocodile.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: stevenvictx: I have 3 wiener dogs
Snakes fear my back yard like a fast food restaurant  fears a bus load of school kids driving up.

And one for you:
[i.pinimg.com image 250x367]


"Oh c'mon, look at how cute they are" she said. "Their tales are wagging, they're harmless" she said

And then the screams began
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So will we be getting those ASPCA ads with Sarah McLachlan imploring us
to find forever homes for these poor helpless snakes?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Crews took one hundred snakes but left another hundred non-venomous ones.

So rather than just gathering all the snakes, they took the time to sort them out?

"Hey, Steve... grab a couple of plastic buckets and barbecue tongs. It's time for some snake sortin'."
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's a pretty nice house for a guy that runs the ferris wheel at the carnival.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Crews took one hundred snakes but left another hundred non-venomous ones.

So how many animal control interns did they kill sorting the snakes?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't remember saying snakes
*Walks away*
 
kbronsito
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.