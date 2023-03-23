 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Oingo Boingo, The Damned, Concrete Blonde, Magazine, and Ministry. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #448. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
33
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!

Taking the cat to the vet exactly at showtime, so if The Damned could feature in the second hour?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

it's already scheduled to be towards the end of the first hour.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad News - Ensign Boimler's "Salute Your Shorts" 30-minute meander into medicine has been cancelled;

The Good news is that it opens 30 minutes on Thursdays for "The Adventures of Sassy."
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I really should work on my timing....
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
If anyone's interested, the new Depeche Mode album is, to put it mildly, not particularly good.
There are occasional glimpses of classic DM, but they're all too brief & the songs soon get to be aimless, plodding dirges.
Wagging Tongue (track 2) is the closest it gets to being borderline interesting. Other than that, it's a bit of a dog's egg really
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Blame the vet's timing. Still, babycat must be cared for - top priority.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thank you for doing that. it's in the pile mocking me and i really didn't want to dive in. now i don't have to.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Men of this thread! Can any of you explain why guys always send multiple 1-sentence texts rather than 1 multiple-sentence text? I just had to mute my phone out of irritation.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here for my Friday!!! (The last 2 days have gone longer than usual, so I'm ready to be done for the week!)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thank you for falling on that grenade for the rest of us!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Men of this thread! Can any of you explain why guys always send multiple 1-sentence texts rather than 1 multiple-sentence text? I just had to mute my phone out of irritation.


Don't look at me! That shiat is annoying as hell.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hello my lovely fellow farquers. I may be able to un-decamp tomorrow! No more plumber buttcracks for me.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Hello my lovely fellow farquers. I may be able to un-decamp tomorrow! No more plumber buttcracks for me.


Don't lie to us, we know you love the plumber buttcrack.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I was fearing this after hearing the first single. Glad I didn't get tickets to their LA shows, not sure I want to sully my fond 101 memories...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I was fearing this after hearing the first single. Glad I didn't get tickets to their LA shows, not sure I want to sully my fond 101 memories...


As a heads up, in case you missed it, Melting Girl isn't djing tonight (but is tomorrow) because she'll be at the DM show in SF tonight.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I honestly couldn't tell if she was happy or sad about that.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Danny Elfman explains "What's in my bag" for Amoeba Records (cool stuff) https://www.slicingupeyeballs.com/2023/03/22/danny-elfman-amoeba-music-whats-in-my-bag/
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UH UH!!!! I know how THIS goes. I tell you, and then you complain that I'm "MANsplaining."
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Well, since I've been shoving 1k bills into them for the past month...

/makin' it rain
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

/makin' it rain


Well, sorry I won't be here today, gotta go in for an emergency lobotomy to get rid of that mental image...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I always put it down to a fundamental failure to tell the difference between return & send.
I don't use SMS (text) messages unless I really have to.
I mainly text communicate with IM apps (whatsapp, signal, google chat (or whatever the fark they're calling it these days).
Seems a lot harder to get the two functions confused.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pista:
If anyone's interested, the new Depeche Mode album is, to put it mildly, not particularly good.

Guess I'll just Enjoy the Silence, thanks for the review.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

That's not how it's supposed to work. You use $1 bills to make it rain!!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
this isn't poetry. this is a monologue.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

As a heads up, in case you missed it, Melting Girl isn't djing tonight (but is tomorrow) because she'll be at the DM show in SF tonight.


I'll be listening Fri - interested in her as a mega fan's opinion of the show/new stuff.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hugs and kisses to the TF Fairy
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Must be modern.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

i'm clearly in the wrong line of work
 
