(KING 5 News)   A new car can give you a warm feeling, but Hyundai and Kia would like owners of their SUVs to know that they should park away from buildings to keep from burning them down   (king5.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and from being stollen.

It's been a big deal here in Atlanta. The people stealing cars figured out a way that both brands for some reason are easier to steal.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inside KIA World Headquarters:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if you park them outside, they'll just get stolen.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dealers at first will remove the fuse and tow hitch computer module until a fix is available"

WTF??
Tow hitch computer??
What exactly is it meant to be computing?
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few weeks ago, one of the Fark-regular EV naysayers was saying that ICE vehicles never spontaneously catch fire...
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ICE vehicles never spontaneously catch fire.
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a great advertising strategy the Korean's have.  Your car gets stolen AND it can catch on fire.  I see no problem with this approach other than it driving people to other manufacturer's.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: "Dealers at first will remove the fuse and tow hitch computer module until a fix is available"

WTF??
Tow hitch computer??
What exactly is it meant to be computing?


Braking needed?  Acceleration needed?  Cars are giant computers now and "compute" a whole bunch of shiat.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait.. you can actually tow things with those sh*tboxes?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait.. you can actually tow things with those sh*tboxes?


My Tuscon can't even get out of it's own way.

2009 model. 6 cylinder, 4WD. Sucks gas like no tomorrow.

But I do have 200k miles on it.

can't really complain...

been through two oil pans, rack and pinion steering unit, and so far, so good.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: chewd: "Dealers at first will remove the fuse and tow hitch computer module until a fix is available"

WTF??
Tow hitch computer??
What exactly is it meant to be computing?

Braking needed?  Acceleration needed?  Cars are giant computers now and "compute" a whole bunch of shiat.


If a car manufacturer built your house, every light switch would have an $800 computer in it... which would serve no purpose other than to occasionally set your house on fire.
 
patowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: ...and from being stollen.

It's been a big deal here in Atlanta. The people stealing cars figured out a way that both brands for some reason are easier to steal.


There was a viral TikToc video that showed a hack for starting Kias and Hyundais.  If you pry the Start button up and pull it out a USB connection is exposed for easy hackage.

I love my Kia, it's been awesome.  '16 Soul EV.  USB hack doesn't apply, no catalytic converter to steal... I'm just missing all the trends.  In a good way.  Anyway Kias are pretty good and no Kia fires are reported in this article.
 
53plypat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, good advice for any EVs that have a disturbing tendency to spontaneously combust
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Tow hitch computer??
What exactly is it meant to be computing?


Probably something that plugging in the tow hitch wiring triggers the engine and transmission computers to be in "tow mode" so the vehicle drives better.

Regular powertrain calibration is often soft and oriented toward fuel economy, with the transmission going for the high gears as soon as possible unless you are in "sport" mode or something similar.

With a tow mode, the engine will rev a bit higher to stay in the power band and the transmission will hold lower gears a bit longer.
 
Psylence
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patowen: steklo: ...and from being stollen.

It's been a big deal here in Atlanta. The people stealing cars figured out a way that both brands for some reason are easier to steal.

There was a viral TikToc video that showed a hack for starting Kias and Hyundais.  If you pry the Start button up and pull it out a USB connection is exposed for easy hackage.

I love my Kia, it's been awesome.  '16 Soul EV.  USB hack doesn't apply, no catalytic converter to steal... I'm just missing all the trends.  In a good way.  Anyway Kias are pretty good and no Kia fires are reported in this article.


My EV6 is the best car I've owned, period.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patowen: If you pry the Start button up and pull it out a USB connection is exposed for easy hackage.


ah...ok. I have an older model, uses a real key.

but still...it has a big H on the hood....that's what they probably look for first when stealing cars.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait.. you can actually tow things with those sh*tboxes?


steklo: My Tuscon can't even get out of it's own way.

2009 model. 6 cylinder, 4WD. Sucks gas like no tomorrow.


That's about 1.5 generations and an eternity ago in car years. The newer ones have lots of turbocharged engine options to provide a lot more torque for everyday driving as well as towing some light trailers. You won't load it up with 10,000 pounds, but 2,000-3,000 pounds is a moderate towing maximum for newer mid-size SUVs. It's enough to tow a decent camper or pleasure boat.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patowen: There was a viral TikToc video that showed a hack for starting Kias and Hyundais.  If you pry the Start button up and pull it out a USB connection is exposed for easy hackage.


LOL

The vehicles with the start button (wireless keys) are immune. I think you mean pry the key ignition out and use a USB connector to just turn the ignition switch to start the car.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

53plypat: Also, good advice for any EVs that have a disturbing tendency to spontaneously combust


Put the fire department on speed dial and keep an extinguisher in the car.
 
patowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: patowen: There was a viral TikToc video that showed a hack for starting Kias and Hyundais.  If you pry the Start button up and pull it out a USB connection is exposed for easy hackage.

LOL

The vehicles with the start button (wireless keys) are immune. I think you mean pry the key ignition out and use a USB connector to just turn the ignition switch to start the car.


Ha!  That was just a test!  So tell us why YOU are so familiar with things, hmmm?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: A few weeks ago, one of the Fark-regular EV naysayers was saying that ICE vehicles never spontaneously catch fire...


How did I miss that? Because it happens several hundred thousand times a year in the US. It's so common that no one writes stories about it.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

patowen: steklo: ...and from being stollen.

It's been a big deal here in Atlanta. The people stealing cars figured out a way that both brands for some reason are easier to steal.

There was a viral TikToc video that showed a hack for starting Kias and Hyundais.  If you pry the Start button up and pull it out a USB connection is exposed for easy hackage.

I love my Kia, it's been awesome.  '16 Soul EV.  USB hack doesn't apply, no catalytic converter to steal... I'm just missing all the trends.  In a good way.  Anyway Kias are pretty good and no Kia fires are reported in this article.


I do love my Niro EV.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh goodie. I just got a new Kia minivan. How wonderful.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

53plypat: Also, good advice for any EVs that have a disturbing tendency to spontaneously combust


Do you find the ICE cars which spontaneously combust at a much higher frequency to also be "disturbing"?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ferrari and Tesla will NOT like Hyundai and Kia horning in on their territory. Expect trouble.
 
wxboy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

patowen: mrmopar5287: patowen: There was a viral TikToc video that showed a hack for starting Kias and Hyundais.  If you pry the Start button up and pull it out a USB connection is exposed for easy hackage.

LOL

The vehicles with the start button (wireless keys) are immune. I think you mean pry the key ignition out and use a USB connector to just turn the ignition switch to start the car.

Ha!  That was just a test!  So tell us why YOU are so familiar with things, hmmm?


Other than it's been widely reported?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

patowen: mrmopar5287: patowen: There was a viral TikToc video that showed a hack for starting Kias and Hyundais.  If you pry the Start button up and pull it out a USB connection is exposed for easy hackage.

LOL

The vehicles with the start button (wireless keys) are immune. I think you mean pry the key ignition out and use a USB connector to just turn the ignition switch to start the car.

Ha!  That was just a test!  So tell us why YOU are so familiar with things, hmmm?


He has been on this thing called the Internet where every other video is someone doing it?
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: NewportBarGuy: Wait.. you can actually tow things with those sh*tboxes?

My Tuscon can't even get out of it's own way.

2009 model. 6 cylinder, 4WD. Sucks gas like no tomorrow.

But I do have 200k miles on it.

can't really complain...

been through two oil pans, rack and pinion steering unit, and so far, so good.


My Outback has over 300k on it, gets decent mileage, AND can tow (and can be parked next to buildings)
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Owners will be notified starting May 16.

They're waiting a month and a half to let everyone know their cars can spontaneously combust. Seems like poor customer service.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: That's about 1.5 generations and an eternity ago in car years.


Don't you know it. I need to replace a few things on mine and my local mechanic laughs.

"Son, the car is over 10 years old, they don't make new parts for this thing anymore. We'll need to look into some junkyards that might have something laying around."

I need a replacement passenger side mirror and a blinker switch.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

meanmutton: 53plypat: Also, good advice for any EVs that have a disturbing tendency to spontaneously combust

Do you find the ICE cars which spontaneously combust at a much higher frequency to also be "disturbing"?


The only car I can recall ever having seen burn to the ground was an ancient Saab 99 outside my dorm at Ohio State in the mid-80's. For a car from before the "everything is made of plastic" era, it went up quite spectacularly.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Perrybucsdad: My Outback has over 300k on it, gets decent mileage, AND can tow (and can be parked next to buildings)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I love my hyundai. I pronounce it
High-unday.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hyundai has reports of one fire and five heat damage incidents with no injuries. Kia has no reports of fires or injuries.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They should put a computer in there that detects when the car catches fire, so it can then activate the fire alarm computer which sounds the fire alarm, the alarm computer could then also trigger another computer that initiates the bootup of the fire suppression computer, which interfaces with the fire suppression computer network to engage the fire extinguisher computers which will then check with the cloud servers to see if youre paid up on the mobile app, and if so it will let you know that your car is on fire... after a few words from the apps sponsors it will then activate the fire extinguishers... except in California where fire extinguishers are known to use cancer causing agents.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I dont have a tow hitch in the back but I have an owl in the front

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No idea why anyone wouldn't buy a Chevy Bolt.   They will pay you to own them in some areas.   You get $125/mo off your electric bill and free installation of the home charger.  Even with a lot of use, it's only about $25/mo tops for charging.   Add in the gas you save and they are making your monthly payment for you.  I"m not a big GM fan, but the Volt and the Bolt are two they got right.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait.. you can actually tow things with those sh*tboxes?


Other than pickups, probably 90% of hitch receivers are used for things like bike racks rather than for towing.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: No idea why anyone wouldn't buy a Chevy Bolt.   They will pay you to own them in some areas.   You get $125/mo off your electric bill and free installation of the home charger.  Even with a lot of use, it's only about $25/mo tops for charging.   Add in the gas you save and they are making your monthly payment for you.  I"m not a big GM fan, but the Volt and the Bolt are two they got right.


Especially now since they took incentives away from foreign EVs
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Especially now since they took incentives away from foreign EVs


Toyota stopped investing in them for the time being because battery tech is evolving at such a rapid rate.   When the best new tech is in full development I'll snatch up a new Toyota EV two years after it hits market.
 
wxboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: No idea why anyone wouldn't buy a Chevy Bolt.   They will pay you to own them in some areas.   You get $125/mo off your electric bill and free installation of the home charger.  Even with a lot of use, it's only about $25/mo tops for charging.   Add in the gas you save and they are making your monthly payment for you.  I"m not a big GM fan, but the Volt and the Bolt are two they got right.


Can't charge at home (apartment) or work (no chargers).
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why the fark you'd buy those two brands is beyond me. They didn't even put chips in the keys as recently as 2019 or some shiat like that.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whidbey: 53plypat: Also, good advice for any EVs that have a disturbing tendency to spontaneously combust

Put the fire department on speed dial and keep an extinguisher in the car.


It better be a 25,000 gallon fire extinguisher.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: No idea why anyone wouldn't buy a Chevy Bolt.   They will pay you to own them in some areas.   You get $125/mo off your electric bill and free installation of the home charger.  Even with a lot of use, it's only about $25/mo tops for charging.   Add in the gas you save and they are making your monthly payment for you.  I"m not a big GM fan, but the Volt and the Bolt are two they got right.


You literally couldnt pay me to have a new car.
I dont want some computer in charge of whether or not the brakes/lights/keys work today.

I say this as an experienced computer technician

Dont get me wrong, I'd love to switch over to an EV... if it was possible to make an EV that didnt depend on an array of computers and mystery code, i'd be all about it. 
But im not going to be stranded on the side of the road, or die in a firey accident because some cut-rate subcontractors code suffered a buffer overflow.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Marcos P: Especially now since they took incentives away from foreign EVs

Toyota stopped investing in them for the time being because battery tech is evolving at such a rapid rate.   When the best new tech is in full development I'll snatch up a new Toyota EV two years after it hits market.


Every single car maker who has gone whole-hog on EVs, from GM and Volvo to Ford and VW, has discovered the exact same thing: EVs are not as simple as "take an ICE car, remove the gas tank and engine, replace with a motor and a state-of-the-art battery". Toyota holds off on making BEVs until the battery tech matures at their own peril.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

El_Dan: But if you park them outside, they'll just get stolen.


And the clear coat will start peeling in 60 days instead of the usual 90 days.
 
