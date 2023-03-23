 Skip to content
(CNN)   Oh snap   (cnn.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Funnily enough, bungee jumpers are exactly the people you most wish would jump off a high ledge.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got to admit I like the headline.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jumping off the end of a crane with a rubber band tied around my ankles? NOT on my bucket list.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All the candy in his pockets fell out though
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Perfect headline/tag combo fot TFA.
Bravo subby
 
buntz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The cords should have snapped near full strain, AFTER they had built up their kinetic energy slowing his ascent, which should have been fairly close to the water.  The condition of every cord in the bundle must have been compromised to allow him to hit the water at speed.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rewind2846: Jumping off the end of a crane with a rubber band tied around my ankles? NOT on my bucket list.


All things considered, a faulty bungee cord isn't a bad way to go. You're all happy and excited then, splat, you're someone else's problem.

Not going that way myself though. Don't like cranes in general. Has nothing to do with trusting my life to a really long scrunchie.
 
