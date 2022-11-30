 Skip to content
(Fox 19 Cincinnati)   Police who raided Afroman's house under false pretenses and possibly tried to steal from him upset that it made them look inept and sue Afroman for publishing video of the failraid   (fox19.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Lawsuit, Plaintiff, Afroman, Law, Defendant, Crime, Copyright, Sheriff  
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You're government employees, and you're not undercover agents of the CIA, and you're not in secured areas in your workplace, so you don't have any reasonable expectation of privacy while completing routine tasks of your work.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In a bizarre turn of events unrelated to the civil suit, the sheriff's office appeared to come up hundreds of dollars short returning cash seized from Foreman's property.

If by"bizarre" you mean "completely f*cking predictable", sure.

An independent investigation by Ohio BCI resolved the matter last month, concluding deputies had miscounted the money during the raid itself.

Bullshiat.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is this the same county that made up stuff to arrest Stormy Daniels on her tour?
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had no idea that Afroman lived in Adams county.

That's... a pretty redneck area on a good day.

Spent some time out there. Beautiful place, but wouldn't wanna live there.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Is this the same county that made up stuff to arrest Stormy Daniels on her tour?


Nah, that was Franklin County. AKA Columbus.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Lemon Pound Cake" is much more upbeat than "Wil; You Help Me Repair My Door?"

Afroman - Lemon Pound Cake (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
Youtube 9xxK5yyecRo
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: You're government employees, and you're not undercover agents of the CIA, and you're not in secured areas in your workplace, so you don't have any reasonable expectation of privacy while completing routine tasks of your work.


Also they disconnected the video system and some of the cameras were on the exterior

He should FOIA their body cams and make a new video off those
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ahem...

FARK all these LEO's who tore up this guy's place and can't even account for all the money they stole during their invasion of his private property. FARK them and my only regret is that not everyone in this situation can do what Afroman did.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why does that mic cord go into a power outlet box?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cops should have zero expectation of privacy.

Change my mind.

zedster: Also they disconnected the video system and some of the cameras were on the exterior


If this isn't a criminal act, it should be.

Thieves disable surveillance. And what do you know money is missing...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They're also asking for an injunction to take down all videos and posts containing their personas.

Hey, guess who's about to learn the term "Streisand Effect"?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was gonna raid the right house, but I was a pig.
I wasn't going to steal from a citizen, but I was a pig.
Now my face is all over for news for what I did.
Because I'm a pig, because I'm a pig, because I'm a piiiiiiiiig.
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NM Volunteer: You're government employees, and you're not undercover agents of the CIA, and you're not in secured areas in your workplace, so you don't have any reasonable expectation of privacy while completing routine tasks of your work.


Who are you talking to? They're not reading this
 
