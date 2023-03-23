 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   After reporting that every Swiss citizen owes $13,500 for the Swiss Mess, Zurich legalizes pot for everyone   (cnbc.com) divider line
33
    More: Spiffy, Switzerland, Regulation, Germany, Czech Republic, Law, Medicine, City, Government  
•       •       •

1052 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2023 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sick of the Swiss
Youtube i2XTuc6i1Uo
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to create a docile population unwilling to stand up for themselves.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline makes no sense...or what am I missing?
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Headline makes no sense...or what am I missing?


"Let them eat cake" has become "Let them get high"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they gonna start adding a pipe to their army knives? That be pretty sweet.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California made $1.1 billion in tax revenue last year alone from marijuana sales. Not to mention, the money saved from not jailing people for something so inoffensive. Get it together world gubments. You're leaving money on the table!
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: That's one way to create a docile population unwilling to stand up for themselves.


Yeah, those stoned hippies were known for not protesting anything
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Are they gonna start adding a pipe to their army knives? That be pretty sweet.


in 1988 I went to Switzerland via car to get to Germany from Italy.

I wanted two things.

1. an authentic Swiss Army Knife.  (they even put my name on it)
2. authentic Swiss chocolate.

mission successful.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Bout time, Europe.

I hope Italy is paying attention.  Their pot laws are ridiculous.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've just given everyone a hot cocoa sampler box.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weed should be the least of their worries with all the blood diamonds and Nazi gold.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: tuxq: That's one way to create a docile population unwilling to stand up for themselves.

Yeah, those stoned hippies were known for not protesting anything


When's the last time you saw some stoners protesting?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: That's one way to create a docile population unwilling to stand up for themselves.


Please don't confuse cannabis with opium or heroin. 
The image you're conjuring of the phish-shirt-wearing, dreadlocked white guy that reeks of skunk weed is about as applicable to the average cannabis user as the falling-down drunk in a stupor on the streets is to the average alcohol user.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Their pot laws are ridiculous


1988 Livorno, Italy Pink Floyd concert in an outdoor soccer stadium. I went with my friend, Robert.

The two girls that sat in front of us, were smoking hash. Once they found out we were from America, they shared some with us. It was the first and last time I saw any kind of 420 while I was there. I saw more used needles in alley ways then I did EZ Wider rolling papers while in Italy. Sad.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: tuxq: That's one way to create a docile population unwilling to stand up for themselves.

Please don't confuse cannabis with opium or heroin. 
The image you're conjuring of the phish-shirt-wearing, dreadlocked white guy that reeks of skunk weed is about as applicable to the average cannabis user as the falling-down drunk in a stupor on the streets is to the average alcohol user.


Don't you know who you're talking to?  He hates weed, and those who smoke it.   We've been trying for years to get him to NOT think this way about us....yet here he is...still typing the same drivel.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: kbronsito: Are they gonna start adding a pipe to their army knives? That be pretty sweet.

in 1988 I went to Switzerland via car to get to Germany from Italy.

I wanted two things.

1. an authentic Swiss Army Knife.  (they even put my name on it)
2. authentic Swiss chocolate.

mission successful.


no cough drops?
FAIL
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: raerae1980: Their pot laws are ridiculous

1988 Livorno, Italy Pink Floyd concert in an outdoor soccer stadium. I went with my friend, Robert.

The two girls that sat in front of us, were smoking hash. Once they found out we were from America, they shared some with us. It was the first and last time I saw any kind of 420 while I was there. I saw more used needles in alley ways then I did EZ Wider rolling papers while in Italy. Sad.


*nods*
Yep, I was askin' around for weed, and all I could find was heroin and crack, if I understood them correctly.    That was an easy pass.
But they look at Californians as all potheads, and I really couldn't argue that.   LOL!
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Somaticasual: tuxq: That's one way to create a docile population unwilling to stand up for themselves.

Please don't confuse cannabis with opium or heroin. 
The image you're conjuring of the phish-shirt-wearing, dreadlocked white guy that reeks of skunk weed is about as applicable to the average cannabis user as the falling-down drunk in a stupor on the streets is to the average alcohol user.

Don't you know who you're talking to?  He hates weed, and those who smoke it.   We've been trying for years to get him to NOT think this way about us....yet here he is...still typing the same drivel.


I've never, ever, once, spoke badly of the juanas on this board.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: no cough drops?


I stayed the night in Luzern. Had some Winternitzes some pomfrets and stayed in a hotel room that cost $85 a night (1988 prices, very steep for me at the time) Didn't need the cough drops...

But as soon as I crossed over into Germany, stopped to get a pretzel on the side of the road.

Came home from Germany with about 12 different kinds of mustard....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Headline makes no sense...or what am I missing?


Swiss Are On the Hook for $13,500 Each on Credit Suisse Bailout (yahoo.com)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

raerae1980: But they look at Californians as all potheads, and I really couldn't argue that.   LOL!


Never encountered any drug business during my two years there. Basically because I was clean then. Being in the service and drug tested once a month will do that to you.

When I had the hash at Pink Floyd, I was so worried that my next test would be positive. Not a good thing.

I only took two hits.

It didn't even occur to me to ask the two girls for a drug hook up. Which was funny because I dated one and my friend Robert dated the other one for a few months.

Monica and Claudia, they were from Lucca. about 30 mins south of Pisa via train.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

tuxq: That's one way to create a docile population unwilling to stand up for themselves.


You must believe Hollywood's depiction of cannabis. Weed on TV or in the movies is a completely different drug than in reality.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: MelGoesOnTour: Headline makes no sense...or what am I missing?

Swiss Are On the Hook for $13,500 Each on Credit Suisse Bailout (yahoo.com)


That's not how taxes or a country's finances work.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Weed on TV


Barry Williams was high for the Brady Bunch during the scene where Mike Brady brings home a boat.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: NewportBarGuy: MelGoesOnTour: Headline makes no sense...or what am I missing?

Swiss Are On the Hook for $13,500 Each on Credit Suisse Bailout (yahoo.com)

That's not how taxes or a country's finances work.


I'm not suggesting it or supporting it.. that's just the report.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tuxq: That's one way to create a docile population unwilling to stand up for themselves.



Reefer Madness was not a documentary.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: MelGoesOnTour: Headline makes no sense...or what am I missing?

Swiss Are On the Hook for $13,500 Each on Credit Suisse Bailout (yahoo.com)


Thanks, I knew nothing about that.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tuxq: FarkMeThatsGood: tuxq: That's one way to create a docile population unwilling to stand up for themselves.

Yeah, those stoned hippies were known for not protesting anything

When's the last time you saw some stoners protesting?


Tuesday when people came out at Trump's request to protest the upcoming indictment - quite a few stoner counter-protesters were there with their "Lock him up" signs.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's nice to finally see Europe start to set aside its puritanical views on pot. It's weird to me that there are so many places where it is illegal.
 
dywed88
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: California made $1.1 billion in tax revenue last year alone from marijuana sales. Not to mention, the money saved from not jailing people for something so inoffensive. Get it together world gubments. You're leaving money on the table!


But they are taking a way to go after "those people" off the table.

The US may be more extreme, but similar abuse of the legal system to primarily punish poor and minorities exists basically everywhere.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

meanmutton: It's nice to finally see Europe start to set aside its puritanical views on pot. It's weird to me that there are so many places where it is illegal.


As a teen living in NY, I had heard all these stories of Amsterdam and the legal stuff there. It was the only place I knew where it was legal. Not sure about Jamacia other than it was "readily available there"
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cannabis was briefly legal in the Winterhur/Luzern/Basel area in the early 90s. You could go to a grow store and purchase it. They changed the laws but people world still grow it, because it's a weed.  There's a strong growing scene in Switzerland.

Low THC cannabis (less than 1%) is legal and sold throughout Switzerland and in other places in Europe. Its a legal loophole because the police can't tell the difference between low and high THC without expensive testing.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: meanmutton: It's nice to finally see Europe start to set aside its puritanical views on pot. It's weird to me that there are so many places where it is illegal.

As a teen living in NY, I had heard all these stories of Amsterdam and the legal stuff there. It was the only place I knew where it was legal. Not sure about Jamacia other than it was "readily available there"


Except that it isn't actually legal in Amsterdam. It's not like legal US states where you have licensed growers, licensed dispensaries, tested product, home grows. Their laws even in Amsterdam are waaaaay behind the US states where it is legal.

In Jamaica it is illegal but very widespread.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.