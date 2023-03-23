 Skip to content
Dear Slate: There's only one way out of the $30,000 credit card debt. Well? Whoring? Selling a kidney? Robbing a bank? Getting more credit cards? Asking Biden for forgiveness? FOR THE LOVE OF GOD DON'T KEEP ME IN SUSPENSE
73
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the avocado toast isn't it
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not too fond of this idea, and neither were the folks I asked on Twitter.

Whoa. They checked with ALL the experts for this one.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'm not too fond of this idea, and neither were the folks I asked on Twitter.

Whoa. They checked with ALL the experts for this one.


six people living under the interstate agreed, five disagreed.

tough call.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'm not too fond of this idea, and neither were the folks I asked on Twitter.

Whoa. They checked with ALL the experts for this one.


If you can't trust the hive mind that came up with Boaty McBoatface to provide sound financial advice who can you trust?
 
Grizwald
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<ctrl-F> OnlyFans 
-No Results

we_tried_nothing_and_are_all_out_ideas.gif
 
X-Geek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is it one weird trick?


/I bet it's one weird trick.
 
Parallax [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Cash in the 401k, pay off the $30k. If you can afford to pay $1000 per month on debt for infinity months, you can afford to replenish the 401k in just 30 months for the same amount. Make that $30K actually work for you; interest earned in the 401k is nothing compared to the 26.99% those bastards are gonna keep charging you every month.

First thing I did with a few scraps of inheritance I got last year is dump all my debt. Best investment you can make right now.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Red 26.  Trust me on this.  35 to 1 odds.  You got this.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Avoid phone calls and lawsuits for 7 years?
 
jmr61
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Parallax: Cash in the 401k, pay off the $30k. If you can afford to pay $1000 per month on debt for infinity months, you can afford to replenish the 401k in just 30 months for the same amount. Make that $30K actually work for you; interest earned in the 401k is nothing compared to the 26.99% those bastards are gonna keep charging you every month.

First thing I did with a few scraps of inheritance I got last year is dump all my debt. Best investment you can make right now.


I've been a mortgage banker for 35 years and spent the last few years providing financial counseling to folks who are coming out of long term rehab. This is the right answer and the one that came to mind immediately.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The one thing to be careful of when seeking financial advice - is that it often comes from people who are paid for finance work.  And those peoples' number one interest (no pun intended) is to make profit off of debt.  They will almost never tell you to pay off debt, even when it saves you money personally.  Because that means a colleague of the worst legal scammers in the US - the finance people who skim money from every financial transaction everyone makes ever - would lose money.

Usually they'll say take your surplus cash (which you don't have) and invest it someplace with a greater return than your restructured debt (Which you probably can't do).  Live with a positive NET balance just like they do!

/be boring
 
p51d007
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Step 1.  CUT up your credit card.
 
phedex
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Parallax: Cash in the 401k, pay off the $30k. If you can afford to pay $1000 per month on debt for infinity months, you can afford to replenish the 401k in just 30 months for the same amount. Make that $30K actually work for you; interest earned in the 401k is nothing compared to the 26.99% those bastards are gonna keep charging you every month.

First thing I did with a few scraps of inheritance I got last year is dump all my debt. Best investment you can make right now.


This.  As much as I hate the idea of ever getting into those retirement funds... do it.  put that thousand in there plus whatever else you were putting in and it will be replenished. Before you do any of that though...

like, spend a considerable amount of time figuring out how you're not going to end up in this situation again.  This means looking at everything you spend money on from the typical revolving things like hulu, amazon, whatever all the way to your yearly vacations if you take them, your vehicles (can you live with a 20k basic corolla vs. a 40k suv?)

Make the tough decisions and stick with them. It's going to not be fun short term but longer term you'll dig out and will pay off.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Grizwald: <ctrl-F> OnlyFans 
-No Results

we_tried_nothing_and_are_all_out_ideas.gif


Exactly, the bootstraps one needs to pull themselves up by are deep in your own ass. They will only be grasped with the help of at least three other sets of lubed up hands and someone operating the camera.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At this point you're farked.

If your job isn't affected by your credit report, fark it. Let it default, let the debt get sold and pay it off at a third party collector for pennies on the dollar.

Now, to be clear: this will tank your credit. But you have 30K in credit card debt. Your credit score is a lie, at the moment.

ALTERNATIVELY.

if your credit is good, get a credit consolidation loan. I could get 40k from a few different places tomorrow. Not to say the interest would be great, but it'd be better than any given credit card.
 
Fano
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm not too fond of this idea, and neither were the folks I asked on Twitter.

Whoa. They checked with ALL the experts for this one.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
30 $10k hookers, or 30K $1 hookers?
 
darinwil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

darinwil: 30 $10k hookers, or 30K $1 hookers?


I guess that would be tricks not hookers..
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't know how much they have in the 401k, but most(?) plans allow you to take out a loan for up to half of your total amount, so they might not need to cash out the whole thing.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA:

at least $2,000 a month in daycare expenses

That's the one you gotta work on.

If you're going to work just to spend most of the money on daycare, you need to find another job with hours that will allow you to avoid that daycare expense.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: Red 26.  Trust me on this.  35 to 1 odds.  You got this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

darinwil: 30 $10k hookers, or 30K $1 hookers?


In a fight?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Open up a few more credit cards and use the 0% teaser offers to play the balance transfer game. That way you can have your monthly payment go toward paying down the principal instead of evaporating into interest.
 
Parallax [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Paying off a $30K card with the standard 26.99% rate would take 51 months to achieve with a $1K/month payment. That's $21K in interest. Good Lord.

Cashing out a 401k only carries a 10% penalty (according to the Googles, anyway). So let's say you had to spend $3000 in penalties to net the $30K cashout you'd need to pay off the card. It would then only take you 33 months at $1K/month to replenish the 401K. You'd save $18,000 (minus the interest the 401K would've earned in those 33 months... maybe 2-3 grand at best?), and be back to the full balance almost two years earlier.

Do it, broke thirtysomething stranger who is not at all reading this!
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: If your job isn't affected by your credit report, fark it. Let it default, let the debt get sold and pay it off at a third party collector for pennies on the dollar.


Either that or actually go for bankruptcy. I mean, they say they are already in a condo with a mortgage locked in. What is to be afraid about "losing the condo" unless they mean they'll prioritize paying CC debt instead of the mortgage?!

File for the big BK and wipe out that debt. Credit score will take a ding for a bit but they'll end up better, faster with bankruptcy.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Parallax: Cash in the 401k, pay off the $30k. If you can afford to pay $1000 per month on debt for infinity months, you can afford to replenish the 401k in just 30 months for the same amount. Make that $30K actually work for you; interest earned in the 401k is nothing compared to the 26.99% those bastards are gonna keep charging you every month.

First thing I did with a few scraps of inheritance I got last year is dump all my debt. Best investment you can make right now.


I'm 60, so I wouldn't touch my 401(k). I did get into a little fiduciary difficulty after the 2008 recession and ran up some CC debt. I got a small home equity loan to pay it off. Monthly payments are 75% of the the CC minimum payments, and will be paid off in ten years rather than 20+ with the CCs.
/only a year to go.
//tore up the CCs and only carry a debit card now.
///also refi-ed my parent plus loans with a private lender and half the rate of the fed loans. That one's about 75% of the monthly fed payment and will be paid off in 10 years.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Declare Chapter 11 bankruptcy. That's what it's there for. You get to keep your house and 2 cars if you're a couple, and they can't touch your 401(k). This is pretty much a no-brainer.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Seriously, though, talk to a bankruptcy attorney, not your friends on the internet.  Depends on a number of factors, but it's not impossible to come out of it with your condo and your 401k intact.

$30k though isn't so crazy high to feel that defeatist.  Good chance both a judge and a bankruptcy atty would suggest a mediation and payment plan rather than a full bankruptcy.
 
Parallax [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: /only a year to go.


Noice. Very cool! <3
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Ringshadow: If your job isn't affected by your credit report, fark it. Let it default, let the debt get sold and pay it off at a third party collector for pennies on the dollar.

Either that or actually go for bankruptcy. I mean, they say they are already in a condo with a mortgage locked in. What is to be afraid about "losing the condo" unless they mean they'll prioritize paying CC debt instead of the mortgage?!

File for the big BK and wipe out that debt. Credit score will take a ding for a bit but they'll end up better, faster with bankruptcy.


go with this. They would have to Pay 10 percent plus ordinary tax rate on the 401k withdrawal. BK will suck for awhile but it will keep you from stupid spending. It takes ten years to fall off credit. Unless it will effect your job go for it.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wonder about that story though, 1K of interest every month on 30K debit would be 40% interest. Are they really paying 40% interest and is that even legal? Start with a balance transfer if so.  Get a personal loan using the 401K as collateral. 6% for 5 years at half the 1000 payment and it is paid off in 5 years. Stop charging stuff or you are doomed.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Parallax: Cash in the 401k, pay off the $30k. If you can afford to pay $1000 per month on debt for infinity months, you can afford to replenish the 401k in just 30 months for the same amount. Make that $30K actually work for you; interest earned in the 401k is nothing compared to the 26.99% those bastards are gonna keep charging you every month.

First thing I did with a few scraps of inheritance I got last year is dump all my debt. Best investment you can make right now.


Worst advice in the world.  Never, ever touch a retirement account for unsecured debt.  It'll be damn near impossible to catch up where you would have been when considering compound interest.

Pay it slowly.  Period.  IT'S UNSECURED DEBT.  Screw worrying about a stupid credit score.

Declare bankruptcy before touching your retirement.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Open up a few more credit cards and use the 0% teaser offers to play the balance transfer game. That way you can have your monthly payment go toward paying down the principal instead of evaporating into interest.


Jeezuss.  Nothing like giving a drunk more to drink.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How much are they contributing to the 401k per month? At least stop doing that and redirect it all to the debt.
 
NoGods
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Parallax: Cash in the 401k, pay off the $30k. If you can afford to pay $1000 per month on debt for infinity months, you can afford to replenish the 401k in just 30 months for the same amount. Make that $30K actually work for you; interest earned in the 401k is nothing compared to the 26.99% those bastards are gonna keep charging you every month.

First thing I did with a few scraps of inheritance I got last year is dump all my debt. Best investment you can make right now.


I pay off the credit card every month. Every time I wanted or needed a new car, I saved up and paid cash. Right now the only debt I have is my mortgage and I locked that in when the rates were low.

If you have debt and come into money, don't buy something new. Pay for something you already bought.
 
Parallax [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I filed for bankruptcy back in the late '90s and it sucked. What a miserable, terrible feeling. Of course, I didn't have a 401k to fall back on like the couple in this article. If I did, the few grand in taxes and penalties I'd have had to shell out would be nothing compared to all the hurdles I had to cross for the following decade.

Take it from an ex-broke bastard... You definitely wanna think twice about the big BK, especially if you can actually figure it out on your own for a few thou.
 
darinwil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: darinwil: 30 $10k hookers, or 30K $1 hookers?

In a fight?


I suppose so, but that might work better with the other kind of hookers.

/Pirates
//Hooked hand
///Even better if they have peg legs too
 
Robinfro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Parallax: Cash in the 401k, pay off the $30k. If you can afford to pay $1000 per month on debt for infinity months, you can afford to replenish the 401k in just 30 months for the same amount. Make that $30K actually work for you; interest earned in the 401k is nothing compared to the 26.99% those bastards are gonna keep charging you every month.

First thing I did with a few scraps of inheritance I got last year is dump all my debt. Best investment you can make right now.


So very much this. When I got my lump SSDI, it went straight to two things: my truck (a 2.2L so it's at least a functional gas sipper & cheap to fix), old debt, and 2 secured $200 credit cards. Went from 430 to hovering right around 700 depending on who sneezes on Wall St. that month, and now $5500 in available credit lines.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Open up a few more credit cards and use the 0% teaser offers to play the balance transfer game. That way you can have your monthly payment go toward paying down the principal instead of evaporating into interest.


That was part of what I did.  When I was in my mid-to-late-thirties i realized I had close to $20k in idiotic credit card debt.  Less than the woman in TFA and I didn't have any children, but then again I rented an apartment and didn't have a spouse bringing in any money and that $20k back then is close to $35k in today's dollars.  And i didn't make shiat for wages.

I knuckeld the f*ck down and set a goal of being debt free by the time I was 40.

I cut out every expense I could.  I ditched cable TV.  I brown bagged my lunch every day.  I cooked staple foods instead of buying premade things.  I limited going out to a couple beers once a week and going to restaurants to once a month.

I also worked every second of overtime I could get, as well as took on odd jobs that fell in my lap.  What, you need some help with your roofing business this Saturday?  Bro, sign me up!  I did roofing, landscaping, demo, construction, anything that came my way.

Playing the 0% teaser credit card rates for transfers saved me a boatload of money, it just takes a modicum of discipline to remember when that interest rate is about to expire and in this day and age of smart phones it's even easier to not forget.

The month before my 40th birthday i had a choice - pay off my car loan, which was down to 2 more payments or have that cash on hand and declare a 'close enough to call it a win' victory.  I decided to call that a victory.

It was a lean, hard handful of years and worth every minute.  Being debt free is one of the best feelings in the world.

/My only current debt is my mortgage and that will be paid off early
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
27% on a credit card is crazy. Mine's below 10%. Must be a difference between Canada and the US.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Mine's below 10%.


You sure about that?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My husband and I find ourselves in our mid-30s, our first kid on the way, and $30,000 in credit card debt. I know. There are reasons, but do they matter at this point?

Kinda.
 
wage0048
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: I don't know how much they have in the 401k, but most(?) plans allow you to take out a loan for up to half of your total amount, so they might not need to cash out the whole thing.


Does a loan from your 401(k) involve the same tax penalties as cashing it out early?
 
Parallax [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I wonder about that story though, 1K of interest every month on 30K debit would be 40% interest. Are they really paying 40% interest and is that even legal? Start with a balance transfer if so.  Get a personal loan using the 401K as collateral. 6% for 5 years at half the 1000 payment and it is paid off in 5 years. Stop charging stuff or you are doomed.


It takes $51,000 (51 months) to pay off a 26.99% card at $1000 per month. So yes, that couple is in fact paying exactly 40% in interest (a tad more, in fact) over the life of their debt.

And no, this BS should not at all be legal.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Should have incorporated yourself as an LLC
 
darinwil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wage0048: Trainspotr: I don't know how much they have in the 401k, but most(?) plans allow you to take out a loan for up to half of your total amount, so they might not need to cash out the whole thing.

Does a loan from your 401(k) involve the same tax penalties as cashing it out early?


It does not, as long as you don't default on the loan. If you do then it is treated as an early withdraw and you get hit with the penalties.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Should have incorporated yourself as an LLC


How would that help?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
JFC if someone has to tell you that you pay yourself interest in a 401(k) loan you are hopelessly financially inept and should seek the advice of a credit counselor A farking SAP.

I'm not here to brag but...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I swear on the Mouldering Bones of Injustice Scalia these are undoctored/unshopped. Credit cards are a necessary evil until shiat goes south and the balance gets driven sky high. That will kill your credit score as the debt ratio approaches 80%.

/climbed out from the spectre of bankruptcy with the help of the Post 9/11 GI Bill and Unemployment
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: mrmopar5287: Open up a few more credit cards and use the 0% teaser offers to play the balance transfer game. That way you can have your monthly payment go toward paying down the principal instead of evaporating into interest.

Jeezuss.  Nothing like giving a drunk more to drink.


Solve a credit problem with more credit!  Sounds like gun nut logic to me.
 
