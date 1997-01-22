 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Little stretch of unsuspecting UK river considered the 'world's most dangerous' with '100% mortality rate', surprisingly not called the River Styx (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
35
•       •       •

35 Comments     (+0 »)
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Begs to differ:

"Crack in the Rock" - Chattooga River Section IV
Youtube yKl4Ji54Wzk


It looks deceptively simple, unless you're not perfectly aligned.

Then you're stuck.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For anyone who doesn't want to click on a Daily Star link, here's what they're talking about:
The Most Dangerous Stretch of Water in the World: The Strid at Bolton Abbey, Yorkshire
Youtube mCSUmwP02T8
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard of this before. I wonder if anyone has tried using an underwater camera/radar to map it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WorldAtlas describes the section as hiding "death traps" that have claimed lives for centuries and left "horrible memories" for survivors.

So... Not 100% then.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WorldAtlas describes the section as hiding "death traps" that have claimed lives for centuries and left "horrible memories" for survivors.

So... Not 100% then.


Motivation - The river doesn't take 100 % of the lives without effort.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We get this article every year.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, they're talking about the Strid I bet.

*Clicks*

Nailed it. Saw a few near videos about it about a year ago.

I filmed beneath THE STRID and this is what i found.... CHAOS
Youtube KPO7cxHJgvw
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: I've heard of this before. I wonder if anyone has tried using an underwater camera/radar to map it.


They did....it ate it.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Begs to differ:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yKl4Ji54Wzk]

It looks deceptively simple, unless you're not perfectly aligned.

Then you're stuck.


Yeah, if you get launched there, you will be found in pieces about 3/4 mile downstream.

The difference to TFA is this little *stream* isn't meant to be rafted.
 
docmattic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, life has a 100% mortality rate.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Strid at Bolton Abbey, in North Yorkshire, looks like a calm stretch of water"

Not according to the included pictures.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the choice, I think I'd rather kayak the length of that river over kayaking the full length of the Niagara river.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Begs to differ:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yKl4Ji54Wzk]

It looks deceptively simple, unless you're not perfectly aligned.

Then you're stuck.


The Strid is kinda terrifying because it looks like a placid stream--it's narrow enough to easily jump over, and looks calm and placid.

But it has a truly, incredibly, powerfully INSANE undertow.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, sounds like a challenge!
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: I've heard of this before. I wonder if anyone has tried using an underwater camera/radar to map it.


yes, but can't remember the youtuber
not that you see much it gets dark very quickly
 
virgo47 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sub Human: I've heard of this before. I wonder if anyone has tried using an underwater camera/radar to map it.


There is at least one vlogger who is attempting to do such studies, but permission and money are the main obstacles. The Strid is on private land.
 
virgo47 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

virgo47: Sub Human: I've heard of this before. I wonder if anyone has tried using an underwater camera/radar to map it.

There is at least one vlogger who is attempting to do such studies, but permission and money are the main obstacles. The Strid is on private land.


jack a snacks
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think the people crossing the River Styx were already dead.  Except for Homer... and Homer Simpson.

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
... and deep too!
 
dryknife
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
An unsuspecting river - right. Got it.

The IT guy at a place I worked sent out a memo warning users about unsuspecting viruses.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WorldAtlas describes the section as hiding "death traps" that have claimed lives for centuries and left "horrible memories" for survivors.

So... Not 100% then.


Survivors could also be friends or family who successfully jumped and then witnessed some who didn't.

It would be fun to throw objects in and see what happens to them.
 
NTidd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One person died in 2010 and a possibly king boy may have died a long time ago?

/nice writing
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Since the article discussed survivors, I'm guessing that's 100% in metric terms.

This article pops up on the rotation every couple of years.
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
https://www.theonion.com/world-death-rate-holding-steady-at-100-percent-1819564171

World Death Rate Holding Steady At 100 Percent
PublishedJanuary 22, 1997

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND-World Health Organization officials expressed disappointment Monday at the group's finding that, despite the enormous efforts of doctors, rescue workers and other medical professionals worldwide, the global death rate remains constant at 100 percent.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Death rates since 1992
Death, a metabolic affliction causing total shutdown of all life functions, has long been considered humanity's number one health concern. Responsible for 100 percent of all recorded fatalities worldwide, the condition has no cure.

"I was really hoping, what with all those new radiology treatments, rescue helicopters, aerobics TV shows and what have you, that we might at least make a dent in it this year," WHO Director General Dr. Gernst Bladt said. "Unfortunately, it would appear that the death rate remains constant and total, as it has inviolably since the dawn of time."
Many are suggesting that the high mortality rate represents a massive failure on the part of the planet's health care workers.
"The inability of doctors and scientists to adequately address this issue of death is nothing less than a scandal," concerned parent Marcia Gretto said. "Do you have any idea what a full-blown case of death looks like? Well, I do, and believe me, it's not pretty. In prolonged cases, total decomposition of the corpse is the result."
"What about the children?" the visibly moved Gretto added.
"At this early date, I don't want to start making broad generalizations," Citizens for Safety's Robert Hemmlin said, "but it is beginning to seem possible that birth-as well as the subsequent life cycle that follows it-may be a serious safety risk for all those involved."
Death, experts say, affects not only the dead, but the non-dead as well.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Death has long been considered humanity's number one health concern. Responsible for 100 percent of all recorded fatalities worldwide, the condition has no cure.


"Those who suffer from death can be highly traumatized by it, often so severely that it kills them," noted therapist Eli Wasserbaum said. "But it can also be very traumatic for the still-living who are left behind. The sudden cessation of metabolic activity characteristic of terminal cases of death often leaves the dead person in a position where they are unable to adequately provide for the emotional needs of their loved ones."
In the most serious cases of death, Wasserbaum explained, the trauma inflicted upon these still-living victims of death may continue throughout their entire lives, until their own deaths. "Thus," Wasserbaum said, "the 'vicious cycle' of death trauma continues indefinitely."
"Everybody talks about death," Sen. Pete Domenici (R-NM) said, "but nobody seems to actually be doing anything about it. I propose we stop molly-coddling death, not to mention the multi-billion-dollar hospital, mortuary, funeral and burial industries that reap huge profits from it."
Under Domenici's new bill, all federal funds will be withheld from the medical industry until it "gets serious and starts cracking down on death."
Consumer rights advocate and staunch anti-death activist Ralph Nader agreed with Domenici.
"Why should we continue to spend billions of dollars a year on a health care industry whose sole purpose is to prevent death, only to find, once again, that death awaits us all?" Nader said in an impassioned address to several suburban Californians. "That's called a zero percent return on our investment, and that's not fair. Its time the paying customer stood up to the HMOs and to the so-called 'medical health professionals' and said: 'Enough is enough. I'm paying through the nose here, and I don't want to die.'"
 
eKonk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
OK, which one of you farkers made this comment?

"Not surprised. My mate drowned in a bowl of muesli. He got pulled in by a strong currant..."
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Missing the jump can kill you, according to YouTuber Tom Scott"

"The election was stolen, according to YouTuber <pick an election year to refine results>"
 
adj_m
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: We get this article every year.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObviousBear
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What I love about the Strid is that if you see pictures of it a few miles upstream, you wouldn't be able to tell it's the same river. It's as if someone took a normal, wide river and said "Okay, and now turn the whole thing 90° downward"
 
silverjets
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: "The Strid at Bolton Abbey, in North Yorkshire, looks like a calm stretch of water"

Not according to the included pictures.


Yeah, I was wondering what their definition of "calm water" is, given those pictures.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Since the article discussed survivors, I'm guessing that's 100% in metric terms.

This article pops up on the rotation every couple of years.


Doesn't say what the rate is measuring, either.  Obviously not people who attempt to jump it.

That said, if you're walking with a friend and they jump and die, you're a survivor; you have survived an event in which others have died.  Thus the "survivor guilt" problem.  So even if 100% who attempt the jump die, still can have survivors.
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'll take lazy journalist for $400, Alex.  This piece simply repeats what Tom Scott spent time investigating and producing while barely dodging copyright infringement.

Some of their other gems:  https://www.dailystar.co.uk/authors/leigh-mcmanus/
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, some youtuber "reckons" it's the most dangerous water in the world, so it must be true. This is the kind of quality journalism I've come to expect from the Daily Star.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Interesting fax: Styxx was goddess of Victory, and Zeus won the Titanomachy because he got her and her daughters onside (that and the hechatonkheires).
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And here I thought it was a river so toxic, it would make a Monsanto river dump look pristine.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

