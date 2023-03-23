 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   This is the equivalent of telling Stephen King to get a job while rocking a Pennywise t-shirt   (twitter.com) divider line
14
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1009 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2023 at 7:30 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
get a job

Sha na naaa na...sha nanaaa nanaaa

get a job
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's not Fark. It's Twitter
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
RealJobTMis Americanese for ditch digger I presume.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: RealJobTMis Americanese for ditch digger I presume.


Nah, it can be any job that makes the person who said it feel superior to you.

So it could be a retail clerk or McDonalds burger flipper in some contexts ... but if you already have that job then you're expected to find some other job
 
Snort
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Reason #3688427 to continue to never use Twitter.
 
buntz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And it's a shame they don't show this side anymore.
I've been reading Action Comics for years and each issue is an "end of the world" threat from some galactic monster.

In fact I don't remember the last time they showed Clark Kent doing Clark Kent stuff.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: It's not Fark. It's Twitter™


Now I need an 'article' that summarizes the tweet exchange, has screenshots of the tweets, then quotes them word for word, then tells us what other tweets replied and what the reaction on Reddit was.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Snort: Reason #3688427 to continue to never use Twitter.


In some ways I think Twitter is a good way to keep track of nutjobs.

/Removed my Twitter account a few years ago.
//I'll let someone else keep track of the nutjobs
 
kobrakai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: ModernPrimitive01: It's not Fark. It's Twitter™

Now I need an 'article' that summarizes the tweet exchange, has screenshots of the tweets, then quotes them word for word, then tells us what other tweets replied and what the reaction on Reddit was.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's right. But looks like he owned a sock puppet.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a tweet accusing someone of being a libby lib, and the guy pointed out he was the editor of the National Review or something?
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

buntz: And it's a shame they don't show this side anymore.
I've been reading Action Comics for years and each issue is an "end of the world" threat from some galactic monster.

In fact I don't remember the last time they showed Clark Kent doing Clark Kent stuff.


In DC comics, the superhero identity is primary. In Marvel, the non-hero is. You don't often see Bruce Wayne being too tired to finish a PowerPoint deck because he was up all night fighting crime, but there are entire issues devoted to Peter Parker's life being f*cked by him not being able to stop being Spider-man.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.