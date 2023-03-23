 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Liverpool Echo)   "I don't like the sea as it's cold and the sand gets in my toes" says one-star review of beach, written by someone who apparently has no idea what makes a beach a beach   (liverpoolecho.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Merseyside, Twin, Coast, Sand art and play, Rain, Tide, beautiful Merseyside beach, negative review  
•       •       •

331 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2023 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Huh. I didn't even know Anakin had a TripAdvisor account.
 
joshiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I love the beach except there's farking sand everywhere."
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: Huh. I didn't even know Anakin had a TripAdvisor account.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: I Ate Shergar: Huh. I didn't even know Anakin had a TripAdvisor account.

[i.pinimg.com image 479x447]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


He seems to like the beach just fine in this instance.   Not very healthy to drink seawater though, filtered or otherwise.
 
eckspat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm often cold, and I'm often rained on.
news.bbc.co.ukView Full Size
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

joshiz: "I love the beach except there's farking sand everywhere."


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Grass to the waters edge. Why not? How many ways do I hate the sand? Let me count them :)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowshovel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stringbad: Grass to the waters edge. Why not? How many ways do I hate the sand? Let me count them :)


Typically the "unwritten law" is that all ocean beaches are public, up to the high water mark.... Which is usually demarked by where the vegetation line begins and where the sand ends.

People with waterfront property have been known to purposely grow various types of grasses at this edge to claim as much public beach as their private land as possible as the grass and vegetation slowly creeps it's way down the beach.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I didn't know there were any decent beaches in the UK. The ones I've been to were wind-blasted stretches of rough pebble shore, trash, and beach huts, all covered in a frigid ocean spray. Maybe there's a 2-week window in July where the wind subsides and the cold water is appealing, but then all the British flock to them so you're left with all of the above plus endless crowds of Brits.

But yeah, I figured most people from the UK went to Spain or Greece or the Canaries (or the monied ones go to the Caribbean) if they wanted a halfway decent beach.
 
TTFK
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wintertime is when there is perfect beach weather?

Why?  Because there is no-one else there.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.