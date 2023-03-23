 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patch) Hero Lady burns her arm a little bit while working as pizza delivery driver, says anybody would've done the same   (patch.com) divider line
16
    More: Hero, Pizza, Pizza delivery, Firefighter, Delivery (commerce), Rescue, Rescue squad, Little Rocky's Pizza delivery driver, Major trauma  
•       •       •

1330 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2023 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it's a local mom-and-pop pizza place, it's not a given she'll be fired for deviating from her duties.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How was he still in the motorcycle?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you just know the pizza customer complained about the late delivery.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's brave, and a good person, but she's wrong when she says "anybody would have done the same". I've been around long enough to know plenty of people would have kept in driving waiting for someone else to handle it, others 'wouldn't want to get involved', still others would have pulled out their phones, stood back and videoed it (in portrait while narrating).
She's a hero, and she saved a person's life.
Bravo!
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stand for the thin bread line.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakin_Haitian: I stand for the thin bread line.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: And you just know the pizza customer complained about the late delivery.


I would if not given the context. Delivery around here already takes over an hour, so the pizza's gonna be cold am Im getting drunker as the night goes on.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: How was he still in the motorcycle?


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"I would say she saved his life," Fire Chief Howard McGoldrick told Patch Wednesday afternoon.

Well say it then, Chief.
 
khatores
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: How was he still in the motorcycle?


The motorcycle probably tipped over and had trapped his leg. He might have been in shock or dazed from the original impact.

Not at all as severe but back in the mid-2000s I had left work and stopped at an intersection. There was a couple in front of me on two Goldwings. The guy had stopped and something happened and the bike started to lean to the left. He was clearly having issues so I jumped out of the car and helped him get it back upright before it tipped over completely.

Once a heavy motorcycle gets away from you past a certain angle it becomes a real pain in the ass apparently.
 
starsrift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The Deliverator belongs to an elite order, a hallowed sub-category. (S)he's got espirit up to here. Right now, (s)he's preparing to carry out (her) third mission of the night..."
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's cool, but there might need to be a non-Ukranian flag Hero tag.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

khatores: Gleaming the TimeCube: How was he still in the motorcycle?

The motorcycle probably tipped over and had trapped his leg. He might have been in shock or dazed from the original impact.

Not at all as severe but back in the mid-2000s I had left work and stopped at an intersection. There was a couple in front of me on two Goldwings. The guy had stopped and something happened and the bike started to lean to the left. He was clearly having issues so I jumped out of the car and helped him get it back upright before it tipped over completely.

Once a heavy motorcycle gets away from you past a certain angle it becomes a real pain in the ass apparently.


A dude I used to work out with had a screwed up knee and elbow because he got taken down by a trailer and the motorcycle ended up on top of him. He couldn't get up because it turns out hundreds of pounds especially in an awkward angle is really heavy. He said he thinks the guy pulling the trailer had no idea that he clipped him and could have killed him.

So yeah, screw riding motorcycles anywhere near traffic.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
1986 or so, I was a pizza delivery boy. Had a lot of memorable experiences. Cocaine deals with guns drawn, once asked to sit down at a poker game so they could win their tips back from me, oh, the stories I could write. Not now though, I'm supposed to be working now.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: And you just know the pizza customer complained about the late delivery.


RTFA man. She had already made the delivery before she wasn't an asshat and let the guy burn to death.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.