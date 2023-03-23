 Skip to content
(The Eagle Tribune)   So here's the plan, see? I'll swallow the drugs, go get arrested and sent to jail, with the drugs still inside me. It's perfect, I tell ya   (eagletribune.com) divider line
3
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wait, isn't suboxone a drug that they use to treat opioid addictions?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wax_on: Wait, isn't suboxone a drug that they use to treat opioid addictions?


No, you're thinking of heroin.
 
jst3p
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This war on drugs where we concentrate on the little guy, it is going so well.
 
