(CBC)   Owls are Assholes   (cbc.ca)
44
776 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2023 at 1:05 AM



common sense is an oxymoron
6 hours ago  
Where's the future when you really need it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me tea
6 hours ago  
Clearly a matter of global importance.
 
Bob_Laublaw
6 hours ago  
The owls are simply exercising their Stand-Your-Ground rights
 
potierrh
6 hours ago  
How many licks does it take to get to the center of a human-pop?
 
scottydoesntknow
5 hours ago  
Owls are owls. People are assholes.

Screw you guys,
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics
5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Just sayin'
 
null
5 hours ago  
scalar.usc.eduView Full Size
 
Lady J
5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
5 hours ago  
null:
Fark user imageView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz
5 hours ago  
Most birds are assholes.

Watched a hawk kill a duck in our front yard today. It ate the head and left the corpse while the duck's mate circled overhead.
 
dammit just give me a login
4 hours ago  

Nature is cruel. One dies so several can eat and do amazing things like make more baby hawks.
You are an apex predator, presumably with a stable food source. It's easy to get disconnected from the cycle.
How many animals have you eaten just a part of in order to grow and live? I know I've eaten plenty myself.
If I was a duck, I'd rather have lived a wild life until the moment my head got eaten by a hawk than have been raised in a duck meat production facility just to be harvested on a schedule.
 
sno man
4 hours ago  

There is a lot of good eating on the rest of that duck. (if you have the stomach for dressing the rest)
 
elvisaintdead
4 hours ago  
owls are farking amazing.
 
hubiestubert
3 hours ago  
Maybe this will make y'all wearing all that swag with eagles on 'em think twice before coming into their neighborhood again.

Owls have BEEF with raptors. And visa versa. Like ravens and foxes.
 
iron de havilland
3 hours ago  

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland
2 hours ago  

Wait, what?

Owls are raptors.
 
iron de havilland
2 hours ago  
The Scottish Raptor Study Group does consider ravens to be honorary raptors, however.
 
kdawg7736
1 hour ago  
i.cbc.caView Full Size


"Bring it, biatch!"
 
Mukster
1 hour ago  
Owls are Superb.
 
jst3p
1 hour ago  
Gary Wheeler, a spokesperson for Ontario's Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks,


Who?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
55 minutes ago  

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
54 minutes ago  
ksuowls.comView Full Size


Hey, we were legitimately just happy to be included.
 
NINEv2
53 minutes ago  

Baldies are about the dumbest and biggest of the assholes. farking garbage birds.

/owls are awesome
//lil' stealthy bastids
 
jaytkay
51 minutes ago  
Owls are the best!!! Owls rule!!!!

/ I like owls

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
50 minutes ago  

No, jays are worse.  They'll straight-up freaking mob anything they think might be a predator or other threat.  They're true jackass birds.
 
pjbreeze
47 minutes ago  
I bet the owl was pissed off.  He thought Killarney Provincial Park was in Ireland
 
MrHormel
43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dwedit
42 minutes ago  
Owls Hate Simon Cowel : animated music video : MrWeebl
Youtube M8el_P4yvfc
 
ParadoxDice
39 minutes ago  
It's all those darn letters for that brat Harry. 

images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size
 
thanksagainandagain
37 minutes ago  

I dunno, those duck meat production facility harvest orgies are pretty clucking awesome.
 
Wendigogo
35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
31 minutes ago  
hurt owls hurt people
 
jaytkay
31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
25 minutes ago  
England's favorite is the teat owl.
 
Gyrfalcon
23 minutes ago  
[shrug]

Stay away from the nests, dumbasses.
 
waxbeans
17 minutes ago  
Who?
 
Mock26
16 minutes ago  
Owls are part of the cools kids clique, so they are allowed to be assholes.


Experiment! How Does An Owl Fly So Silently? | Super Powered Owls | BBC
Youtube d_FEaFgJyfA
 
Red Shirt Blues
15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheLopper
13 minutes ago  
Owl Attacks Hawk
Youtube -nYpf2Fiong
 
patcarew
12 minutes ago  
The owls are not what they seem.
 
NINEv2
12 minutes ago  

Dbags for sure, but I counted 3 dozen of those bald buttblisters in my backyard when we lived in AK once. It was just a cacophony of squeaks, screeches, and shrieks.

/Know what a bald eagle sounds like mid coitus???
//Cuz I do.
 
ParadoxDice
10 minutes ago  
Hey! Give a hoot, don't pollute! 

Woodsy Owl 1977 TV public service announcement
Youtube gZB7gSQRIuM


Although, Charlie Owl always did come across as... eh.. snooty. 

semiovox.comView Full Size
 
frestcrallen
8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
