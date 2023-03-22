 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   The 'shark' drones have been deployed by Ukraine on the battlefields in their 'now or never' moment. Sadly not fitted with lasers, just doohickeys for reconnaissance and surveillance   (metro.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Cool, Donetsk Oblast, Russia, Military, United Kingdom, University of St Andrews, HIMARS, Business, Vladimir Putin  
•       •       •

737 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2023 at 9:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exploding orc dodo dodo dodo
Exploding orc dodo dodo dodo
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x307]


Done in one.

Someone get the lights, please?
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Candygram biatches
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Land Sharks?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the discount IRobot Murderbots?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone answer the goddamn door.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, FINE, they sent the Sharks, but when are they sending the Jets?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Done in one
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've bought Roomba and Dyson hoovers. These really do clean up messes the best.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Okay, FINE, they sent the Sharks, but when are they sending the Jets?


Fark user imageView Full Size


They are thinking about it
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Ukrainians have been making great use of small "Radio Shack" drones carrying grenades. The U.S. better be working on tactics for neutralizing these small four rotor drones.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Drones can do a lot.  Bigger drones could do a lot more.  Especially if we were to use a person as the control system. It would be an unstoppable platform. I hope they are looking into it.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Horror Short Film "Slaughterbots" | ALTER
Youtube 9fa9lVwHHqg
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.