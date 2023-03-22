 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Extremely rare, but weak, tornado hits Southern California. Subby disappointed it didn't have sharks   (ktla.com) divider line
15
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
anyone who ever made a wildly speculative bet that cali would experience a bomb cyclone and a tornado, is coining it in right now
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lady J: anyone who ever made a wildly speculative bet that cali would experience a bomb cyclone and a tornado, is coining it in right now


I wish I could find the "Freak weather events" section of Jackpocket.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So freakish even the linked page doesn't exist - spooky
 
NINEv2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh hell no
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lady J: anyone who ever made a wildly speculative bet that cali would experience a bomb cyclone and a tornado, is coining it in right now


If you can gamble on destructive and rare weather events, you're probably cheating.

toys.hisstank.comView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Working link.

In "The Day After Tomorrow", wasn't one of the "OH SHIAT!" moments, when they started taking the climatologists seriously, when L.A. got wiped out by multiple tornadoes?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I remember when the East Coast experienced a quake, and Californians were saying they sleep through those, and we said to deal with a tornado.  Only took twelve years, but they got one.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm from the midwest. I don't even get out of bed for for less than an EF4

/amIdoingitright?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tornado? Naw, that was just Frusciante turning it all the way up to 11...

Red Hot Chili Peppers - The Zephyr Song [Official Music Video]
Youtube 0fcRa5Z6LmU
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Welcome to you're "Doom".
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Tornado? Naw, that was just Frusciante turning it all the way up to 11...

[YouTube video: Red Hot Chili Peppers - The Zephyr Song [Official Music Video]]


Hey, that song isn't about California.
 
zez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was more disappointed by this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: fragMasterFlash: Tornado? Naw, that was just Frusciante turning it all the way up to 11...

[YouTube video: Red Hot Chili Peppers - The Zephyr Song [Official Music Video]]

Hey, that song isn't about California.


It is today.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I'm from the midwest. I don't even get out of bed for for less than an EF4

/amIdoingitright?


I live in tornado country. I walk outside and watch.
 
maxheck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I'm from the midwest. I don't even get out of bed for for less than an EF4

/amIdoingitright?


In Maryland here... We get occasional E2-E3 tornadoes, and very occasionally R5 earthquakes. Plus we get hurricanes on an annual basis, which you west-coast punks don't get at all! :)
 
