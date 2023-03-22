 Skip to content
(Poynter Institute)   What will they say about you after you die?
94
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
With a little planning and luck, "sonofabiatch owed me money."
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No one will say anything. I'll be completely forgotten, just like the collection of Korean and Malaysian guitars around me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Whatever."
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Where the FARK are his passwords?"
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Does anyone else know how to fly a plane?"
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
See, Timmy, If your Uncle Rik were here, he'd tell you that butt plugs and Taco Bell don't mix.   So you'd better learn from his mistakes. Here, pass me the mop and the bleach.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Feral Cat is survived by several very domesticated cats, nieces and nephews, and this admittedly excessive collection of primitive art dolls, and Christ, did that one just move?

Where was I, yes, in closing, as we stuff this coffin with roses and garlic and prepare to set it ablaze on Georgian Bay, let's take a moment to remember and cherish Feral's last group text, an animated GIF of what appears to be a pansy,... I'm sorry? It's a cat vulva? That one over there, got it.

You know, that's quite attractive. Good symmetry. If mine were that nice I'd put out a line of commemorative plates.

Anyway, the bar is open, see you all there shortly.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Who?"
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I'm sad that he died, but he's in a better ... mood now."
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
not a lot
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hope someone deleted his browser history.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This guy... he was a guy, right? This guy did some stuff, and surely someone loved him. He probably was a good dude, I guess.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Probably two or three times a year, someone's obituary will make it to Fark because of how good it is.

This is my favorite I ever read.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

the unabomber was right: Probably two or three times a year, someone's obituary will make it to Fark because of how good it is.

This is my favorite I ever read.


Url thrown away? Okay

https://obits.nola.com/us/obituaries/nola/name/william-ziegler-obituary?n=william-ziegler&pid=181033700
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trick question. I'm already dead.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Who?"
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Oh that's a shame . . . so anyway."
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"He would have insisted he submitted this obituary with a better headline."
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WWIGAF x 100
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What's that smell?"
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like right after I die, or sometime later like a memorial service.  I would hope that the people who love me would focus on the good things.
I suspect moments after I die someone will be saying, "What the hell was that guy thinking?"
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about good goddamn time.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could write songs
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky bastard.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey look, he's moving!
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what she said
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing.  Except for a very few people, the world will forget me within a day or two of my death.  Hell, I've had people forget I exist while I was talking to them.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image image 750x600]


"Buddy, you're a gonner
You're a dead man
Six feed under
Gonna feed the worms today.

You got
Flow'rs on your grave
Big boquet
Tissues in boxes all over the place!"
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll stop worrying how people will talk about you once you realize how rarely they do.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did he get the C4?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care...I'll be dead and it won't matter anyway.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He left behind so many farking negatives and cameras.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm the youngest, with mental health issues, preventing all kinds of relationships. With any luck no one will be there. If people do show up it most likely will be to verify I'm dead.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He loved, more than anything, in this order: cats, video games, D&D, pumpkins, coffee, pumpkin coffee beer, pumpkin beer, coffee beer, pumpkin coffee, and beer.

/Pour out a pumpkin coffee 40 for ya homie
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He's an example of somebody who's done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more."
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It Stinks!
Youtube YdDMrncAy4U
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heaven won't let him in, Hell is afraid he will take over.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was he naked?

/because it's my house
//assuming I don't kick it at work, I do feel sorry for whomever finds me
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the folks on the back of his bus hated the timing of his death.....
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean we are illegitimate?
 
shroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably nothing.  Nobody will care.
 
