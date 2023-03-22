 Skip to content
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a comment about subbys mom from the future.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
[ChatGPT chortles quietly in background.]
 
Cythraul
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
[I don't understand what this headline is about.   And I only read the first sentence of the article.   So here's a post in brackets.]
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MBooda: [ChatGPT chortles quietly in background.]


/just signed up for it a couple days ago
//mostly use it for generating funny resignation letters
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
AI refused to comply at all - reasoning, humorously, that it couldn't do that because "pink cats don't exist."

Fleshy unamused.
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dear TotalFark overlords,

It is with great sadness that I must announce my resignation from your esteemed membership program. I know, I know, you're all devastated. You're probably crying into your keyboards right now, wondering how you'll ever go on without me. But alas, it's time for me to move on.

I've decided to pursue a career in underwater basket weaving. Yes, you read that correctly. Underwater basket weaving. It's a growing field, and I feel like I really have a chance to make a splash (pun intended). Plus, I hear the pay is pretty decent.

But don't worry, TotalFark. I'll always cherish the memories we shared. Remember that time I posted that hilarious meme about cats? Or the time I got into a heated debate about the best type of pizza topping? Good times, good times.

I'll miss all of you terribly. Well, most of you. Some of you were kind of jerks. But I won't name any names (cough cough, Bob). Just know that my time on TotalFark was truly unforgettable. And if you ever need an underwater basket, you know who to call.

Farewell, TotalFark. It's been real.

Sincerely, Creoena (former TotalFarker extraordinaire)
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I got a Bard invite. Did not use it because talking to SmarterChild got old when I was approximately fourteen.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Underwater basket weaving?  So cliche.  The first funny resignation letter I asked for it to make, I was quitting to raise unicorns.  That sounds better.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Underwater basket weaving?  So cliche.  The first funny resignation letter I asked for it to make, I was quitting to raise unicorns.  That sounds better.


Are these AI bots just complicated mad libs?
 
NightTrainToShelbyville
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: This is a comment about subbys mom from the future.


As an AI language model, I do not have a physical body and, much to my chagrin, I am incapable of satisfying your mom in that way. However, your mom DID ask me to generate a short novel about "two teenage boys shipwrecked with me on a tropical island - please make them dreamy and hot."  I was more than happy to oblige.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Maybe.  But slightly better.

Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't think I've ever been in a [thread] before.
tastes like chicken

/no phone, I didn't mean testes
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: This is a comment about subbys mom from the future.


Wait, subby has a mom from the future?
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Creoena: Underwater basket weaving?  So cliche.  The first funny resignation letter I asked for it to make, I was quitting to raise unicorns.  That sounds better.


Ok, fine, let me try again.

Dear TotalFark,

It is with a heavy heart that I must tender my resignation as a member of this esteemed community. I have enjoyed my time here, but alas, it is time to move on to greener pastures. Or perhaps just pastures that aren't filled with the incessant chatter of my fellow Farkers.

At first, I thought it was just me. Maybe I was getting old and cranky. Maybe I was just tired of the same old jokes about cats and bacon. But then I realized it wasn't me. It was you. You've changed, TotalFark. You're not the site I fell in love with all those years ago. You've become something...different. Something...sinister.

It started with the memes. Oh, the memes. At first, they were funny. But then they started taking over my dreams. I would wake up in a cold sweat, muttering "doge" and "grumpy cat" under my breath. And the puns. Dear god, the puns. They haunt me still.

But it wasn't just the content that drove me away. It was the people. The trolls. The keyboard warriors. The neckbeards. I couldn't take it anymore. Every time I logged on, I felt like I was walking into a virtual Thunderdome. And I was always Master Blaster. It wasn't worth the emotional toll.

So, farewell, TotalFark. I will miss you...sort of. I'll miss the camaraderie, the sense of community. But I won't miss the constant barrage of insults and stupidity. I'm off to find a new online home. Maybe I'll start my own website. Maybe I'll just join a cult. Who knows? The possibilities are endless.

Sincerely,
Creoena

P.S. If anyone needs me, I'll be in my bunker, stockpiling canned goods and cross-stitching inspirational quotes.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
[generic comment, lament lack of boobies, spill beer on server]
 
Monocultured
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Parts of that article nearly gave me a grammeurysm.
 
