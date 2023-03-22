 Skip to content
(LBC 97.3) Weeners Man 'filmed himself castrating other men' so they could appear on his 'eunuch maker' website as 'secret society' face trial. Submitter could not improve on the number of 'air quotes' in this headline   (lbc.co.uk) divider line
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That takes balls.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was planning on making Eunuch programmer jokes but didn't glans at the comments
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<opens_laptop_closes_laptop.jpg>
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline was so long that the author forgot which verb tense to use.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.neowin.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL there is a club for everything these days
It was better when there was just an alt.* subgroup for everything.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marius Gustavson, 45, allegedly removed men's penises and testicles for his website

And you all thought Drew doing FarkTV was bad.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Marius Gustavson, 45, allegedly removed men's penises and testicles for his website

And you all thought Drew doing FarkTV was bad.


It was, tho
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe this man is one of their 'victims'.  I don't know his name, but if you recognize him, you may want to report him to the tipline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's enough Internet for today dot gif.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I'm definitely not against body mods.... but this might have been a little extreme and probably not sanitary.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are not enough That's Enough Internet for Today memes to express how I feel about this so here is a baby emotional support sloth instead
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gustavson is charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent


lololololol
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British Groucho Marx...

historydaily.orgView Full Size


"I sent the club a wire stating, PLEASE ACCEPT MY RESIGNATION. I DON'T WANT TO BELONG TO ANY CLUB THAT WILL ACCEPT ME MEMBERLESS."
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He himself has had his own leg, penis and nipple removed and appeared in court in a wheelchair." Fauxsician 'heal' thyself? The court's going to be hard-pressed to actually punish this guy!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Gustavson is charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent


lololololol


So uncivilized
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: "He himself has had his own leg, penis and nipple removed and appeared in court in a wheelchair." Fauxsician 'heal' thyself? The court's going to be hard-pressed to actually punish this guy!


Punishment is easy.  Just ban him from knives and the internet.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: toraque: Marius Gustavson, 45, allegedly removed men's penises and testicles for his website

And you all thought Drew doing FarkTV was bad.

It was, tho


I can't say castrations would have improved it any though, just imo of course
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to me we should not be dissuading men from castrating each other.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: bittermang: toraque: Marius Gustavson, 45, allegedly removed men's penises and testicles for his website

And you all thought Drew doing FarkTV was bad.

It was, tho

I can't say castrations would have improved it any though, just imo of course


Live people castrations, of course.  It already had sweat and dead man's balls.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nice thing about Eunuchs is if you run out of them you can always make more.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still at large.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't say that sort of thing should be illegal, as long as they are of sound mind and it is done in a clean clinical setting by someone with the proper training to do it.  But that doesn't mean it is not weird.  People who go for nullo or nipple amputation or leg amputation are freaks and I look down on them, as I do for bagelheads and split tongue people and full body tattoo people.  They're freaks, and I don't respect their weird choices, but I think their choices should be legal.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Subby
 
OwnTheRide
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How you gonna punish a guy who already removed his own penis, nipple, and leg?

What can you possibly do to that guy that won't have him begging for more?
 
Gramma
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I won't say that sort of thing should be illegal, as long as they are of sound mind and it is done in a clean clinical setting by someone with the proper training to do it.  But that doesn't mean it is not weird.  People who go for nullo or nipple amputation or leg amputation are freaks and I look down on them, as I do for bagelheads and split tongue people and full body tattoo people.  They're freaks, and I don't respect their weird choices, but I think their choices should be legal.


Anyone that wants to lop off perfectly healthy body parts needs mental help because something is seriously wrong in their mind.  Especially if they want to do something that will leave them handicapped - like removing a leg. That's bananas and they need mental help, not  a green light to maim themselves.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
crazy Norwegian
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: That takes balls.


That would be his other website: "ManlyMountainOysters.com"
 
El_Dan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, that's certainly an epic tale of ow, my balls.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gramma: NM Volunteer: I won't say that sort of thing should be illegal, as long as they are of sound mind and it is done in a clean clinical setting by someone with the proper training to do it.  But that doesn't mean it is not weird.  People who go for nullo or nipple amputation or leg amputation are freaks and I look down on them, as I do for bagelheads and split tongue people and full body tattoo people.  They're freaks, and I don't respect their weird choices, but I think their choices should be legal.

Anyone that wants to lop off perfectly healthy body parts needs mental help because something is seriously wrong in their mind.  Especially if they want to do something that will leave them handicapped - like removing a leg. That's bananas and they need mental help, not  a green light to maim themselves.


That's why I say "as long as they are of sound mind".

Although looking through the various eunuch subreddits, a lot of them seem to have smaller than average penises or have micropenises, so I wonder if genital enlargement (if it ever becomes a thing) would be a solution to their problems?  Like if their desire to be a eunuch or nullo is linked to the fact that it looks like someone glued an acorn to their nutsack, and they just want to get rid of it altogether.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
uh, yeah, no. i'm good
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can't tell if the weiners tag is the best or worst tag for this.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OwnTheRide: How you gonna punish a guy who already removed his own penis, nipple, and leg?

What can you possibly do to that guy that won't have him begging for more?


Labotomy?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I remember reading a story a while back about a nullo guy who had suffered a soccer injury to his testicles, and the injury never healed right and caused constant pain, so that's why he had them removed.  Can't remember why he had his penis removed, but he had an explanation for that.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OwnTheRide: How you gonna punish a guy who already removed his own penis, nipple, and leg?

What can you possibly do to that guy that won't have him begging for more?


Sew another dick on him?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

toraque: OwnTheRide: How you gonna punish a guy who already removed his own penis, nipple, and leg?

What can you possibly do to that guy that won't have him begging for more?

Sew another dick on him?


Dickbutt?
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gramma: NM Volunteer: I won't say that sort of thing should be illegal, as long as they are of sound mind and it is done in a clean clinical setting by someone with the proper training to do it.  But that doesn't mean it is not weird.  People who go for nullo or nipple amputation or leg amputation are freaks and I look down on them, as I do for bagelheads and split tongue people and full body tattoo people.  They're freaks, and I don't respect their weird choices, but I think their choices should be legal.

Anyone that wants to lop off perfectly healthy body parts needs mental help because something is seriously wrong in their mind.  Especially if they want to do something that will leave them handicapped - like removing a leg. That's bananas and they need mental help, not  a green light to maim themselves.


It would make space travel cheaper.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: I can't tell if the weiners tag is the best or worst tag for this.


Yes.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gramma: NM Volunteer: I won't say that sort of thing should be illegal, as long as they are of sound mind and it is done in a clean clinical setting by someone with the proper training to do it.  But that doesn't mean it is not weird.  People who go for nullo or nipple amputation or leg amputation are freaks and I look down on them, as I do for bagelheads and split tongue people and full body tattoo people.  They're freaks, and I don't respect their weird choices, but I think their choices should be legal.

Anyone that wants to lop off perfectly healthy body parts needs mental help because something is seriously wrong in their mind.  Especially if they want to do something that will leave them handicapped - like removing a leg. That's bananas and they need mental help, not  a green light to maim themselves.


So gender affirmative surgery for trans people is wrong?

I'm not sure how they are pursuing charges against this person since everyone voluntarily came to him, and wanted these procedures performed. Maybe they could charge him with performing surgical procedures without a medical license... but these grievous bodily harm charges are a reach.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why make a website? Just hook up with my ex wife. She'll take everything and I mean every thing.
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I RTFA. Of course this is horrific, but this all seems to be voluntary. I'm not clear on who the victims are.

Is it illegal because it's home-style surgery without safety precautions? Is it illegal because they were making money off the films/videos? Did anyone involved have a Doctor's license?

Wow. I really don't get this.
 
Iggie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did someone say air quotes?

https://w­ww*t­ik­t­ok*c­om/­[nospam-﹫-backwards]h­cao­c­*fun/video/7201664895304338734?lang=en
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's one way to throw a sausage party
 
whidbey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SalmonberryPie: I RTFA. Of course this is horrific, but this all seems to be voluntary. I'm not clear on who the victims are.

Is it illegal because it's home-style surgery without safety precautions? Is it illegal because they were making money off the films/videos? Did anyone involved have a Doctor's license?

Wow. I really don't get this.


If it was to satisfy some weird sexual fetish where he exerted control over the recipient as opposed to actual transitional practices, it's not good.
 
slantsix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't know this guy, but I do probably know at least a dozen men who perform these procedures. I've also met dozens upon dozens of voluntary amputees, nullos, etc, and without exception they're happier after their procedures. They're being done in basements because modern medicine refuses to acknowledge this condition (or at least provide any meaningful surgical procedures).

It's illegal because the most of the people  doing these procedures aren't certified doctors. Sometimes the "payment" is that the surgeon gets to film and/or keep their trophy for display. It's marketing 101. Ha!
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One of the perps was killed in a car accident on the way to court.  Apparently some dick cut him off.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I won't say that sort of thing should be illegal, as long as they are of sound mind and it is done in a clean clinical setting by someone with the proper training to do it.  But that doesn't mean it is not weird.  People who go for nullo or nipple amputation or leg amputation are freaks and I look down on them, as I do for bagelheads and split tongue people and full body tattoo people.  They're freaks, and I don't respect their weird choices, but I think their choices should be legal.


The desire to castrate yourself is itself proof of an unsound mind.
 
