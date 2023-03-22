 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Colorado student who, based on his prior behavior, was under a "safety plan" that required him to be patted down for weapons twice a day, found the weak spot in that plan and shot the two school administrators searching him this morning   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry, but if a safety plan requires a student to be searched daily for weapons they don't belong in school.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I would wonder where he got the guns, but..,hardly matters at this point.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like his 2nd amendment rights were being violated. Can we fast track a US Supreme Court ruling here?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They haven't found the gun. Is the gun OK?
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I'm sorry, but if a safety plan requires a student to be searched daily for weapons they don't belong in school.


I accept your apology.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I'm sorry, but if a safety plan requires a student to be searched daily for weapons they don't belong in school.


If you're sorry about that then I am too.  That was my first thought.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I'm sorry, but if a safety plan requires a student to be searched daily for weapons they don't belong in school.


This.
/ not something I'd usually agree with
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I would wonder where he got the guns, but..,hardly matters at this point.


In 'Murica? If you don't have any violent felonies, you walk into a store and buy it. You're actually likely to have more trouble buying NyQuil in this country than you are a gun.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

trerro: Gubbo: I would wonder where he got the guns, but..,hardly matters at this point.

In 'Murica? If you don't have any violent felonies, you walk into a store and buy it. You're actually likely to have more trouble buying NyQuil in this country than you are a gun.


I'm pretty sure a 17 year old can buy a handgun over the counter in Colorado.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I would wonder where he got the guns, but..,hardly matters at this point.


This being 'Merica I assume his parents left guns out in the open in every room in the house in case of terrorist attack.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The plan was to hassle the student twice a day, a step away from making him a prisoner in that he was forced to be someplace he didn't want to be. Trimming the fuse each and every day.
 
jumac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I'm sorry, but if a safety plan requires a student to be searched daily for weapons they don't belong in school.


THIS THIS THIS.

or if it something that was ordered then there should have been someone there such as a police officer or such doing it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He's gonna have to reconsider his "safety" school
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't they have metal detectors there?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I'm sorry, but if a safety plan requires a student to be searched daily for weapons they don't belong in school.


It's CO, just install metal detectors...
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is America

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: trerro: Gubbo: I would wonder where he got the guns, but..,hardly matters at this point.

In 'Murica? If you don't have any violent felonies, you walk into a store and buy it. You're actually likely to have more trouble buying NyQuil in this country than you are a gun.

I'm pretty sure a 17 year old can buy a handgun over the counter in Colorado.


You would be wrong.

You have to be 21 to buy a handgun, 18 to buy a long gun, and 18 to lawfully carry one on the street.
Nice try, though! https://giffords.org/lawcenter/state-laws/minimum-age-to-purchase-possess-in-colorado/
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: trerro: Gubbo: I would wonder where he got the guns, but..,hardly matters at this point.

In 'Murica? If you don't have any violent felonies, you walk into a store and buy it. You're actually likely to have more trouble buying NyQuil in this country than you are a gun.

I'm pretty sure a 17 year old can buy a handgun over the counter in Colorado.


18
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: The plan was to hassle the student twice a day, a step away from making him a prisoner in that he was forced to be someplace he didn't want to be. Trimming the fuse each and every day.


What kind of society do we live in where a seventeen year old is expected to be in school!!
 
Fissile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

trerro: Gubbo: I would wonder where he got the guns, but..,hardly matters at this point.

In 'Murica? If you don't have any violent felonies, you walk into a store and buy it. You're actually likely to have more trouble buying NyQuil in this country than you are a gun.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He could claim self-defense from the "patting".
 
khatores
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jumac: OdradekRex: I'm sorry, but if a safety plan requires a student to be searched daily for weapons they don't belong in school.

THIS THIS THIS.

or if it something that was ordered then there should have been someone there such as a police officer or such doing it.


That might work if there wasn't a serious shortage of police officers in many areas of the country. It's not an effective use of resources to send a cop over to a school twice a day for a pat-down.

In any case it's arguably not the job of the police to handle student discipline. That's the job of administrators but in this case they got more than they could handle.

As far as the guy not being in school...where, then?  Kids who are expelled have to go to school somewhere.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hope the gun is alright.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: This is America

[Fark user image 850x731]


I remember a while ago I posted a belief that, by now, half of all Americans must have an association with a mass shooting event (your kid went to that school, you grandmother shopped at that store etc.).

I've been persuaded that it is probably much higher than half.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you're going to search a student for weapons, probably best to have the searches done by people equipped to handle the situation if they find one.
 
mudesi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: fnordfocus: trerro: Gubbo: I would wonder where he got the guns, but..,hardly matters at this point.

In 'Murica? If you don't have any violent felonies, you walk into a store and buy it. You're actually likely to have more trouble buying NyQuil in this country than you are a gun.

I'm pretty sure a 17 year old can buy a handgun over the counter in Colorado.

You would be wrong.

You have to be 21 to buy a handgun, 18 to buy a long gun, and 18 to lawfully carry one on the street.
Nice try, though! https://giffords.org/lawcenter/state-laws/minimum-age-to-purchase-possess-in-colorado/


Well then, that makes it all good.  I'm sure this 17 year old with a daily pat down plan would've ceased to be a danger to society on the day of his 18th birthday.

Shall not be infringed.
 
Fissile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: fnordfocus: trerro: Gubbo: I would wonder where he got the guns, but..,hardly matters at this point.

In 'Murica? If you don't have any violent felonies, you walk into a store and buy it. You're actually likely to have more trouble buying NyQuil in this country than you are a gun.

I'm pretty sure a 17 year old can buy a handgun over the counter in Colorado.

You would be wrong.

You have to be 21 to buy a handgun, 18 to buy a long gun, and 18 to lawfully carry one on the street.
Nice try, though! https://giffords.org/lawcenter/state-laws/minimum-age-to-purchase-possess-in-colorado/


WRONG.

https://www.atf.gov/firearms/qa/may-individual-between-ages-18-and-21-years-age-acquire-handgun-unlicensed-individual
 
nakmuay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/'murica
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

El_Dan: If you're going to search a student for weapons, probably best to have the searches done by people equipped to handle the situation if they find one.


The pantswetting boys in blue?
 
scanman61
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock in a statement said removing school resource officers was a "mistake" and said they should be quickly returned

I agree, that way it would have been an SRO getting shot.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nakmuay: [Fark user image image 683x256]
/'murica


Everyone should have to hear those kid's screams. Especially GOP, and NRA cucks.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At least he's driving a Volvo. Those are usually pretty safe cars. Hopefully the vehicle helps keep the gun safe during the high speed chase.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

khatores: a serious shortage of police officers


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fissile: Gyrfalcon: fnordfocus: trerro: Gubbo: I would wonder where he got the guns, but..,hardly matters at this point.

In 'Murica? If you don't have any violent felonies, you walk into a store and buy it. You're actually likely to have more trouble buying NyQuil in this country than you are a gun.

I'm pretty sure a 17 year old can buy a handgun over the counter in Colorado.

You would be wrong.

You have to be 21 to buy a handgun, 18 to buy a long gun, and 18 to lawfully carry one on the street.
Nice try, though! https://giffords.org/lawcenter/state-laws/minimum-age-to-purchase-possess-in-colorado/

WRONG.

https://www.atf.gov/firearms/qa/may-individual-between-ages-18-and-21-years-age-acquire-handgun-unlicensed-individual


From your own link: There may be state or local laws or regulations that govern this type of transaction. Contact the office of your State Attorney General for information on any such requirements.

We were talking about Colorado, and buying over the counter. Do try to keep up.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: fnordfocus: trerro: Gubbo: I would wonder where he got the guns, but..,hardly matters at this point.

In 'Murica? If you don't have any violent felonies, you walk into a store and buy it. You're actually likely to have more trouble buying NyQuil in this country than you are a gun.

I'm pretty sure a 17 year old can buy a handgun over the counter in Colorado.

You would be wrong.

You have to be 21 to buy a handgun, 18 to buy a long gun, and 18 to lawfully carry one on the street.
Nice try, though! https://giffords.org/lawcenter/state-laws/minimum-age-to-purchase-possess-in-colorado/


Umm. That was sarcasm, officer.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: nakmuay: [Fark user image image 683x256]
/'murica

Everyone should have to hear those kid's screams. Especially GOP, and NRA cucks.


They'd probably just get off on it.
 
