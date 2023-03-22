 Skip to content
(Manchester Evening News)   British kids find 'viable' guns and ammo in bushes near school, wonder if they're in America   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
10
C18H27NO3
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought Easter Gun Hunt wasn't until next month.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What kind of monster aborts a gun after it's viable.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was wondering where those got to...
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If it was my neighborhood growing up, you knew where everything was hid. Now whether you messed with it was a different  question.
 
bittermang
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Viable Guns is my Sex Pistols cover band.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Things I haven't thought about in years: that I found a pistol (and most-likely evidence of (I hope only) a robbery) when I was on a trip back in primary school

/ Although my find never made the papers - I feel cheated...
 
Nimbull
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In my day you went in to the grass and found porn magazines. Now thanks to the Internet all you find are guns!

*Shakes fist and cloud server*
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
WTF is with finding guns in bushes lately?
There's a strained Freudian joke in there somewhere...
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You know life is cruel, life is never kind.
 
yellowjester
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gorillaz - Kids With Guns (Official Video)
Youtube VCkFSe3voRc
 
