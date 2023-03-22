 Skip to content
(Springfield News-Leader)   Ever notice that so-called 'miracles' started disappearing pretty quickly when everyone got smart phones?   (news-leader.com)
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh, Please! If toes could be prayed into existence, Tarantino would never leave his house.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A website urging anyone with proof to share it has popped up at ShowMeTheToes.com.

Show of hands, who else is surprised that domain wasn't already taken?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As miracles go, growing a toe is about as impressive as traveling five minutes into the future.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bootleg: A website urging anyone with proof to share it has popped up at ShowMeTheToes.com.

Show of hands feet, who else is surprised that domain wasn't already taken?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Even the Catholic Church has not accepted those kinds of "miracles" for a very long time.
 
whidbey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
James River Church and the woman involved, Kristina Dines, have not returned the News-Leader's requests for comment.

As of publication of this article, there are no photos or videos of the event taking place or the aftermath.

BWAHAHAHAHAHA
 
NobleHam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby says while posting a link to just such a "miracle."

Since when has evidence ever mattered to believers?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bootleg: A website urging anyone with proof to share it has popped up at ShowMeTheToes.com.

Show of hands, who else is surprised that domain wasn't already taken?


Can we do a show of feet instead?
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was thinking recently that modern saints have it easy. Nearly all the old ones were tortured and martyred for their beliefs. Nowadays, they can die in their beds do long as they perform enough "documented miracles" in their lifetimes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The only miracle is if anyone starts putting their phones down.

Fark user imageView Full Size


---


My uncle was a wedding photographer. He got tired of going around to all the tables asking people to put down their phones while he took pictures.

"The new bride and groom don't want to look back in their wedding photo album to see all of your noses buried in your cell phones please put them down and smile for the camera. Thanks"
 
discotaco
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
To be fair and extremely generous, most religious people are incredibly gullible.

In fact, it's kind of the prerequisite for all that nonsense.
 
whidbey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 650x366]

The only miracle is if anyone starts putting their phones down.

[Fark user image 850x425]

---


My uncle was a wedding photographer. He got tired of going around to all the tables asking people to put down their phones while he took pictures.

"The new bride and groom don't want to look back in their wedding photo album to see all of your noses buried in your cell phones please put them down and smile for the camera. Thanks"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tax churches and use it to fund public education.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Quick, someone get sporkfoot on the phone, stat!
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bootleg: A website urging anyone with proof to share it has popped up at ShowMeTheToes.com.

Show of hands, who else is surprised that domain wasn't already taken?


I actually thought that was the Sarah Silverman website from that Uber commercial she did.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Bootleg: A website urging anyone with proof to share it has popped up at ShowMeTheToes.com.

Show of hands, who else is surprised that domain wasn't already taken?

Can we do a show of feet instead?


Quentin?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

whidbey: [Fark user image 426x393]


So true...
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What kind of nonsense are you spouting subby?

Just last week, I only had enough battery to jerk off one time, but through the grace of the lord my battery lasted long enough for me to jerk off 6.9 times, which was nice. Praise!
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Praise be to Flying Spaghetti Monster! Holy art thou noodley appendages!

Seriously though, stories like this do not help the credibility of religions at all.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There are magnets everywhere!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

toraque: [Fark user image 289x174]

Quick, someone get sporkfoot on the phone, stat!


dude, I'm eating lunch here.
 
miscreant
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is this supposed to be some kind of response to Why won't God heal amputees?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cell phones?  How about the Polaroid from 1947


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SalmonberryPie: Praise be to Flying Spaghetti Monster! Holy art thou noodley appendages!

Seriously though, stories like this do not help the credibility of religions at all.


Do they actually have any to begin with?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 650x366]

The only miracle is if anyone starts putting their phones down.

[Fark user image image 850x425]

---


My uncle was a wedding photographer. He got tired of going around to all the tables asking people to put down their phones while he took pictures.

"The new bride and groom don't want to look back in their wedding photo album to see all of your noses buried in your cell phones please put them down and smile for the camera. Thanks"


Someone should make an app to simultaneously trigger a selfie on all phones currently connected to the local network, then airdrop them all into a shared album. An AI bot can then composite the faces onto some stock images of a traditional group photo.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Christians, like police officers, should never be believed or spoken to.
 
farker99
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Alien abductions are way down too.
/Really, when was the last time you were probed?
 
WassamattaU
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
steklo:[Fark user image 850x425]

Modern day "grace before meals".
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
c'mon, miercoles happen every week!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do you have a minute to talk about ankles and calves?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Lydia Rodarte-Quayle
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A Springfield-area church is claiming that prayer re-grew a woman's amputated toes last week.

That's nothing. The NYPD helped Billy Ray Valentine regain his sight *and* regrow both legs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: Someone should make an app to simultaneously trigger a selfie on all phones currently connected to the local network, then airdrop them all into a shared album.


There used to be a web site that featured "lost and found photos"

Some guy would scope the city streets looking for discarded photos and then post them.

His work reminded me of Vivian Maier's.
 
