"You got chocolate in my peanut butter." "No, you got fentanyl in my horse tranquilizer"
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You're trash!"

"No, you're trash!"

"No, you're trash!"

"No, you're trash!"

"Get your car off my lawn!"

/Something like this I assume
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Xylazine users are easy enough to find... just looks for the ones that whistle as they walk from all the holes in their bodies.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And, we're done here.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Communities are finally putting in things like vending machines to help make narcan available and now along comes this shiatty tranq dope for which narcan apparently does nothing for those who are overdosing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like I'm going to have to grow my own poppies.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if decriminalizating drugs and treating addiction like a medical issue instead of a criminal issue would reduce deaths.

/actually, i don't wonder
//sick of puritanical prohibition doing more harm than good
\|/
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people wanted to fight overdoses, we would have safe injection sites, easily available testing of drugs, and widely and freely available Narcan.

People don't want that, though. They want to punish people they see as morally inferior to them.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tembaarmswide: I wonder if decriminalizating drugs and treating addiction like a medical issue instead of a criminal issue would reduce deaths.

/actually, i don't wonder
//sick of puritanical prohibition doing more harm than good
\|/


It did in Portugal.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I harken back for the days when we could reliably trust that our drugs were safe and not adulterated.
Just a clean bottle of pure Jenkem gas underneath the railroad track before the Viewing commenced
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Halloween is going to be so confusing this year.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will police officers go catatonic if they're within a three county radius of this stuff like they do with Fentanyl?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Claude Ballse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

meanmutton: If people wanted to fight overdoses, we would have safe injection sites, easily available testing of drugs, and widely and freely available Narcan.

People don't want that, though. They want to punish people they see as morally inferior to them.


Homeless people who burglarize homes & businesses to steal other peoples property in order to support their drug habit, let alone leave trash and drug paraphernalia everywhere are absolutely morally inferior to me.

But I'd rather wipe the slate clean and give them a fresh start if they'd just get off the drugs and start fresh. Or better yet, create a tolerant society in raising these door fiends when they're still children to develop coping skills, let alone to prevent their unwanted births in the first place.

Otherwise, yes, society is just going to push back.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: I wonder if decriminalizating drugs and treating addiction like a medical issue instead of a criminal issue would reduce deaths.

/actually, i don't wonder
//sick of puritanical prohibition doing more harm than good
\|/


Yes, because decriminalization worked so well in Portland, Ore. (Hell, I would love to sit around all day getting high. But I'm an adult.)

If you think that's a great policy, move to the neighborhood in the article. Just hope you don't own a vehicle or anything else of value.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: I wonder if decriminalizating drugs and treating addiction like a medical issue instead of a criminal issue would reduce deaths.

/actually, i don't wonder
//sick of puritanical prohibition doing more harm than good
\|/


probably as much of an impact as treating violent behavior that leads to all sorts of shiat as a medical/educational issue and intervening with those folks to teach them better and help them would.

/In other words, it would help a huge amount.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: absolutely morally inferior to me


Ah, the charm of the unexamined life.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good, kids need to learn to calculate their dose before we fall behind the rest of the world.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brilett: Looks like I'm going to have to grow my own poppies.


I hope you have a LOT of farm land that isn't visible from the air.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you think xylazine is bad wait until you hear about its cousin glockenspielzac
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Looks like a gentrification process to me.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It kinda feels like the CIA is just intentionally killing drug addicts again or something.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Claude Ballse: absolutely morally inferior to me

Ah, the charm of the unexamined life.


Let's see. I don't defecate on the sidewalk, and instead of panhandling I hold down gainful employment.

I believe in socialism and helping others so long as they cannot help themselves. I struggle at times, had to cope when I couple, and even have had to ask for help when I couldn't, but never wanted to solely ride upon the backs of others while ungratefully contributing nothing back.

Yet I'm the bad one here.

If you have a problem with society, government, authority, or whatever, take up the fight yourself and do your own opposing. But don't exploit homeless people and drug addicts in order to use them as your protest.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Let's see. I don't defecate on the sidewalk, and instead of panhandling I hold down gainful employment


I reiterate, completely unexamined.  I could probably walk you through that process, but I'm pretty sure you're too invested in this sense of moral superiority to listen.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The government needs to make all drugs totally free, legal, and 100% pure.  If a persxn wants Fentynyl let them have it.

Tranq problem solved.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: If you have a problem with society, government, authority, or whatever, take up the fight yourself and do your own opposing. But don't exploit homeless people and drug addicts in order to use them as your protest.


I should have finished.

Are you high?
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: tembaarmswide: I wonder if decriminalizating drugs and treating addiction like a medical issue instead of a criminal issue would reduce deaths.

/actually, i don't wonder
//sick of puritanical prohibition doing more harm than good
\|/

Yes, because decriminalization worked so well in Portland, Ore. (Hell, I would love to sit around all day getting high. But I'm an adult.)

If you think that's a great policy, move to the neighborhood in the article. Just hope you don't own a vehicle or anything else of value.


zjoik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: Xylazine users are easy enough to find... just looks for the ones that whistle as they walk from all the holes in their bodies.


A walking xylaphone?
 
AirGee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is the reason why I am glad we legalized weed in WA state and I can buy it on nice professional sealed package (with stickers) instead of worry if I'm getting fentanyl laced green.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Claude Ballse: Let's see. I don't defecate on the sidewalk, and instead of panhandling I hold down gainful employment

I reiterate, completely unexamined.  I could probably walk you through that process, but I'm pretty sure you're too invested in this sense of moral superiority to listen.


Who is the one claiming to be morally superior now?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AirGee: This is the reason why I am glad we legalized weed in WA state and I can buy it on nice professional sealed package (with stickers) instead of worry if I'm getting fentanyl laced green.


Yes, that is a great thing. Sadly, in GA, If I am not getting Delta 8, from a store, I have to wonder where I'm getting weed from.

Usually its a good sign when my dealer shows up. Means he wasn't fentanyl'ed.
 
