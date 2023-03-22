|
Fark NotNewsletter: There's a mouse in my sherbet
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2023-03-22 2:18:59 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Several years ago we tested whether or not ad blockers were severely impacting ad revenue on Fark. The results back then indicated ad blockers had minimal impact on revenue. Next week on Thursday we're going to do another one-day test to see if this is still the case. I couldn't figure out how to best explain why we're doing this, so I asked ChatGPT to write a paragraph for me. Here's what it wrote:
"Fark.com, a popular news aggregation website, recently announced that they will be conducting a test to block ad blockers for a day to evaluate the impact on their revenue. Ad blockers have been a significant concern for online publishers, as they significantly affect their advertising revenue. Fark.com's decision to test the effect of ad blockers on their revenue is a bold move that demonstrates their commitment to finding innovative solutions to maintain profitability in the face of ad blocking technology. This test could potentially provide insights into how publishers can better manage ad blockers, leading to new approaches for online advertising. It will be interesting to see how the test goes and what conclusions Fark.com draws from the results."
Wow that is some buzzwordy B.S. right there. Mostly accurate though.
Anyhow, the test is only for a day, please whitelist us but an even -better- idea would be to sign up for ads-free BareFark or ads-free TotalFark. I'll let you know how it went next week. Also: If you are in a spot where buying an ads-free sub is a financial hardship, please contact Farkback and we'll give you one for free. We don't want to lose anyone that way.
Thursday 4 p.m. Eastern it's the Fark News Livestream with me, Dill, Lucky, and maybe a cameo by Christine who is traveling for work stuff. We've got lung meat, Adrian Chiles, the true history of Bambi, and doughnuts. And probably more stuff, still compiling over here. That is unless the news cycle gets shot to hell by a certain grand jury indictment, in which case we may bail until next week while all that shakes out.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
kbronsito described how visitor numbers from Fark might actually be higher than they seem
Sorelian's Ghost explained why it's been a while since some people have heard the name Fark
Munden told us about a friend who got a free cheeseburger
The Exit Stencilist talked about Amanda Knox's experience studying abroad
poorjon gathered important information for the upcoming robot uprising
Ambitwistor shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Fark Headquarters (background)
Pocket Ninja gave us helpful financial advice
puffy999 never meant to imply that Kmart was having a Red Light Special
OdradekRex knew why the "southernmost point" of the U.S. was heading north on I-95
Mr. Lepage had a question about Barbara Feldon
Smart:
RobotSpider talked about an awesome news aggregator
Bootleg had a reminder for people who complain about music these days
Glockenspiel Hero explained why calling customer service can be so infuriating
kpaxoid brought up one of the reasons behind customer support problems
Pocket Ninja wanted a service to help with customer service
capt.snicklefritz reminded us to keep things in perspective
PirateKing let us know that sometimes the call center isn't the problem
Doc Daneeka discussed the evolution of the internet
mrmopar5287 recalled how the tabloids presented stories about Amanda Knox
MrBallou found one particular change to be worth complaining about
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Courtroom stories
Smart: Giant Clown Shoe demonstrated the value of watching TV
Funny: sdd2000 witnessed a surefire way to be dismissed from a jury pool
Politics Funny:
oldernell figured out how Russia managed to beat the U.S. to finding a U.S. surveillance drone at the bottom of the Black Sea
Pocket Ninja knew exactly how Donald Trump should handle a possible criminal indictment against him
Mr. Coffee Nerves imagined how Trump's arrest might play out
RedZoneTuba showed us a topless Trump
OldRod talked about missing Mitch McConnell when he's gone
Politics Smart:
alienated needed to wake up, already
Derek Force wondered about a topic that keeps coming up lately
Rapmaster2000 discussed a reason some people prefer to believe the lab leak theory for the origins of COVID-19
Private_Citizen explained that there are different types of fraternities and sororities
AirForceVet talked about moving to a place with overtly bigoted people
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
GoodDoctorB showed off some sleight of hand
samsquatch completed this fortune teller's costume
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave this horse a chance to escape
asstamassta discovered it wasn't safe to get back in the water
kabloink found that working in the sun can age you
GoodDoctorB took a shortcut to the bottom of this cave
RedZoneTuba zithered Zeppelin
Octafrye introduced us to the Michaels Jackson
whatsupchuck made winter fall away
samsquatch pulled out all the stops for some church music
Farktography theme: Spring Forward
bobug snapped this squatting butterfly
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Baboons roll boulder onto hikers before breaking into "Also sprach Zarathustra"
What's black and white and red all over?
King knights some remains of Queen
SPCA says buying kittens from strangers in a parking lot might be shady. Unlike all other things you buy from a stranger in a parking lot which are totally legit
Severed bear foot gives police paws
Goop founder attacked for bad wellness tips, killing Tasha Yar
Scientists are growing antlers on mice for reasons and obviously not due to a complete lack of adult supervision
March Madness has its first major upset. That's one small step Furman, one giant leap Furmankind
Fairleigh Dickinson upgraded to Very Impressive Dickinson
No time for love, Dr Jones. I'm busy accepting an Oscar
Raise a glass for Leon Hughes, but don't put it back on the table
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this weekend, where we learned that some places call it "Daylight Saving Time", some call it "Daylight Savings Time", some call it "Daylight Time", some call it "Summer Time", and the people back in the 1910s called it "Daylight-saving Time" or "War Time". I call it a pain in the butt that makes me cranky for several days. On the Quiz itself, we have four people in the 1000 club: richh99 came out on top with 1029, followed by Schrodinger's toilet trained cat in second with 1026, Myk-House of El in third with 1012, and Oliver Twisted in fourth with 1004. wildcardjack's 992 is good enough for the top 5 but I'm afraid you'll have to peep in through the window at the 1000 club and our showing of Cocaine Bear.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about Super Mario and where his name came from. Only 30% of quiztakers knew that Nintendo of America president Minoru Arakawa was looking for inspiration and a personality for the Jumpman character for Donkey Kong, and in walked his landlord, Mario Segale, demanding the back rent. Although he really bore no resemblance to the character, I understand that his accent was virtually identical to Chris Pratt's. Before he passed away in 2018, he lamented his lack of royalties, but did say Nintendo made good on the rent.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which state you can move to if you really hate changing your clock twice a year. 90% of quiztakers knew that most of Arizona does not bother with changing their clocks as the entire state is in constant sunshine 24/7 and the only place in the world where people go to saunas to cool off. Arizona: the state so hot that Jehovah's Witnesses have switched to unsolicited Zoom calls at 7:30 AM on Saturday mornings.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about Pi Day and how it's celebrated in countries that use common sense when writing out the date. In the US and Canada, we write the month first, so March 14, or 3.14, the decimal approximation for pi, is the logical day to celebrate the number. However, in most of the rest of the world, they write the date first, followed by the month, so 14.3 wouldn't make sense as Pi Day. However, the fractional approximation of pi, 22/7, works perfectly - so they celebrate Pi Day on July 22. Only 53% of quiztakers either caught the article or thought to consider the date and its relevance to pi.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which celebrity got a huge payout with the sale of Mint Mobile to T-Mobile for $1.35 billion. 87% of quiztakers knew that Ryan Reynolds bought about 25% of Mint back in November of 2019, and since then revenues have grown 5000%, not least because of his self-deprecating humor in the commercials he writes and stars in. Considering he makes about $20 million per movie, this means he's made more per 30-second commercial than he has for entire movies with months-long shooting schedules. Let's hope this doesn't dissuade him from continuing to make more Deadpool movies.
If you missed out last week, it's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
