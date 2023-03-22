 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Jerome shoves another 0.25% interest rate hike down your throat to combat inflation. The flogging will continue until morale improves   (cnbc.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone has an ARM
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Someone has an ARM


Last time I saw him in front of Congress, he has two, actually. Did he lose one in an accident?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When all you have is a hammer...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad I waited before moving some of our savings into CDs to take advantage of the interest rates.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God forbid we raise taxes or something sacrilege like that.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby sounds like they'd either be biatching about interest rates or inflation.
STFU and be glad it's only .25 due to banks being stupid. It could easily have been another .25-.5 if banks hadn't failed.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: When all you have is a hammer...


Pushing on a string
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We can't keep people having well paying jobs, it ruins the economy (for the wealthy)! But maybeeee your savings account will finally rise above 0.10 % interest.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why would you stop raising the rates when the rate of inflation is still higher than the interest rate? Hopefully that is just a lie.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: We can't keep people having well paying jobs, it ruins the economy (for the wealthy)! But maybeeee your savings account will finally rise above 0.10 % interest.


NOPE!

The increased interest will be applied to credit cards and loans IMMEDIATELY.

Savings accounts? Nah. No need to rush on that.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Since I have no debt, my house is paid off, and I have savings...I'm ok with this...
Kinda sucks that I own lower interest rate bonds that I'm pretty much locked into though...
But what they are doing seems to be working..So, that's ok to me..
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: God forbid we raise taxes or something sacrilege like that.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Someone has an ARM


Fark user imageView Full Size


/sorry
//not sorry
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: cretinbob: Someone has an ARM

Last time I saw him in front of Congress, he has two, actually. Did he lose one in an accident?


And a leg. Not really an accident, shiat's just expensive these days.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: We can't keep people having well paying jobs, it ruins the economy (for the wealthy)! But maybeeee your savings account will finally rise above 0.10 % interest.



Savings account?
People still use those?
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
These people have no idea what the hell that they're doing. COVID hit, provided a major shock to the economy, and it's as if no one ever gamed such a scenario out. This is why I don't believe elaborate conspiracies, not because authorities are benevolent but because they're incompetent.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: God forbid we raise taxes or something sacrilege like that.


But since Congress won't do that what else can the Fed do?

Also people acting like 4.75% interest rate isn't completely normal
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: cretinbob: Someone has an ARM

Last time I saw him in front of Congress, he has two, actually. Did he lose one in an accident?


Nice: https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/ComicallyMissingThePoint
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why I bury gold in the back yard.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How many banks went all in like SVB on treasury bonds?
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is a nice site
https://www.macrotrends.net/2015/fed-funds-rate-historical-chart

Federal Funds Rate - 62 Year Historical Chart
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: cretinbob: Someone has an ARM

[Fark user image 425x239]

/sorry
//not sorry


What has 7 arms and sucks?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: adamgreeney: cretinbob: Someone has an ARM

Last time I saw him in front of Congress, he has two, actually. Did he lose one in an accident?

Nice: https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/ComicallyMissingThePoint


rubenerd.comView Full Size

I wonder if my future self knows about this?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: We can't keep people having well paying jobs, it ruins the economy (for the wealthy)! But maybeeee your savings account will finally rise above 0.10 % interest.


I'm getting 4%.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Someone has an ARM


Amalgamated Regional Militia?
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: We can't keep people having well paying jobs, it ruins the economy (for the wealthy)! But maybeeee your savings account will finally rise above 0.10 % interest.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: cretinbob: Someone has an ARM

Last time I saw him in front of Congress, he has two, actually. Did he lose one in an accident?


I am sure one is permanently busy jerking off all his wealthy and CEO friends.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: God forbid we raise taxes or something sacrilege like that.


Yeah, that'll stomp out inflation in two shakes of a lamb's tail...
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Interest rates wouldn't be a big deal if wages remained strong.  So now we have despicably stagnant wages and unaffordable interest rates for an unacceptably large portion of the population.

And instead of fixing these problems, corporations are trying to reduce the highest earners by laying off large swathes of tech workers...out of spite? Because wages were just too damn high and we need to get back to having everyone be enslaved even if they're highly skilled and specialized?

I get the feeling they're still trying to find the breaking point without realizing it's already broken, except it's not going to be revolt because we're too docile.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Thoreny: How many banks went all in like SVB on treasury bonds?


According to an opinion which was published in WSJ, the Dodd-Frank stress testing has the side effect that all of the banks will end up with a similar risk portfolio, because if it passes the test, the logic goes, it is a safe portfolio to keep. But since the test did not account correctly for time-dependent risks, keeping treasury bonds would have been considered safe. So presumably this story might repeat itself.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Oreamnos: DarkSoulNoHope: We can't keep people having well paying jobs, it ruins the economy (for the wealthy)! But maybeeee your savings account will finally rise above 0.10 % interest.

[Fark user image image 707x538]


I just cut out the middleman and buy t bills.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Rich people who own banks and corporations have too much money, so let's increase the interest rate so they can't borrow quite as much, then turn around and jack up rates for consumers, who don't have any money, by double that.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Fed's continuing quest to destroy the economy in time for the 2024 election, so someone who loves the rich can be elected.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Best in this World: These people have no idea what the hell that they're doing. COVID hit, provided a major shock to the economy, and it's as if no one ever gamed such a scenario out. This is why I don't believe elaborate conspiracies, not because authorities are benevolent but because they're incompetent.


I doubt they did game such a scenario out, but even if they did, I'm not sure how much good it would have done.  There were all kinds of weird knock-on effects from the pandemic that would have been be hard to foresee in a red team exercise, and anyway, even if they had made plans for what to do if a pandemic occurred, it's hard for the economy not to take a hit when one does come.  Neither malevolence nor incompetence, but

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
davidv
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gotta keep farking the economy until the middle class is gone and the lower classes learn their place. Its entirely intentional at this point.

However, since the corps know they can get away with continuing the squeeze, prices will continue to skyrocket until people start starving (and therefore stop buying)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

covfefe: DarkSoulNoHope: We can't keep people having well paying jobs, it ruins the economy (for the wealthy)! But maybeeee your savings account will finally rise above 0.10 % interest.

I'm getting 4%.


While inflation is over 6%
 
Veloram
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well its a good thing I don't keep more than what I'm insured for at any one bank.

That is to say I've got about five bucks in my checking, and I think there's a hold on it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Oreamnos: This is a nice site
https://www.macrotrends.net/2015/fed-funds-rate-historical-chart

Federal Funds Rate - 62 Year Historical Chart
[Fark user image 687x538]


So, after Paul Volcker the adult left office, we decided to do this:

Goodfellas Restaurant Scene
Youtube ZPtjyqgZAUk
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Oreamnos: DarkSoulNoHope: We can't keep people having well paying jobs, it ruins the economy (for the wealthy)! But maybeeee your savings account will finally rise above 0.10 % interest.

[Fark user image image 707x538]


Yeah, and my credit union is 0.10% but I can get 4% on an 18 month certificate, $500 or more.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: Interest rates wouldn't be a big deal if wages remained strong.  So now we have despicably stagnant wages and unaffordable interest rates for an unacceptably large portion of the population.

And instead of fixing these problems, corporations are trying to reduce the highest earners by laying off large swathes of tech workers...out of spite? Because wages were just too damn high and we need to get back to having everyone be enslaved even if they're highly skilled and specialized?


There's always child labor to fall back on.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Oreamnos: DarkSoulNoHope: We can't keep people having well paying jobs, it ruins the economy (for the wealthy)! But maybeeee your savings account will finally rise above 0.10 % interest.

[Fark user image image 707x538]


I got suckered into switching banks for a 4% savings account. It takes a few months before "We're all in this together" to drop it down to 0.5%.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
quarter point is reasonable. The main problem is housing has moved to a regional thing. shiat is still hotter than it should be here, but flyover is starting to feel the pain where you have less qualified buyers.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Really pleased I refinanced my mortgage to a 2%, 15-year in late 2020, back when the pandemic had shocked the economy and sent interest rates to rock bottom, but before inflation set in.

Can't imagine what mortgage rates are going for now.
 
12349876
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: DarkSoulNoHope: We can't keep people having well paying jobs, it ruins the economy (for the wealthy)! But maybeeee your savings account will finally rise above 0.10 % interest.


Savings account?
People still use those?


Good place to have most of your emergency fund.  Not good for retirement or other long term savings goals.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: Interest rates wouldn't be a big deal if wages remained strong.  So now we have despicably stagnant wages and unaffordable interest rates for an unacceptably large portion of the population.

And instead of fixing these problems, corporations are trying to reduce the highest earners by laying off large swathes of tech workers...out of spite? Because wages were just too damn high and we need to get back to having everyone be enslaved even if they're highly skilled and specialized?

I get the feeling they're still trying to find the breaking point without realizing it's already broken, except it's not going to be revolt because we're too docile.


Interest rates being below 3% for over a decade has not done the economy any favors.  They had nowhere to go but up, and now a lot of people are acting like this will destroy the economy.

Granted, wages need to be addressed and the rich farks need to be taxed, but rising rates are not going to end life as we know it.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Oreamnos: DarkSoulNoHope: We can't keep people having well paying jobs, it ruins the economy (for the wealthy)! But maybeeee your savings account will finally rise above 0.10 % interest.

[Fark user image image 707x538]

I got suckered into switching banks for a 4% savings account. It takes a few months before "We're all in this together" to drop it down to 0.5%.


Look I don't necessarily hate USAA as an organization, but here are there advertised savings rates...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well now that his buddies are hurting, yeah he's gonna slow down.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

12349876: SpectroBoy: DarkSoulNoHope: We can't keep people having well paying jobs, it ruins the economy (for the wealthy)! But maybeeee your savings account will finally rise above 0.10 % interest.


Savings account?
People still use those?

Good place to have most of your emergency fund.  Not good for retirement or other long term savings goals.


Yep.

Emergency fund in savings.  Long term savings mostly in low-cost index funds.

Seems to be a reasonable way to do it.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: God forbid we raise taxes or something sacrilege like that.


STOP ASKING FOR PONIES
 
