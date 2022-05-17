 Skip to content
"If I cannot inspire love, I will cause fear." Mary Shelley, Frankenstein. Huh, some day's I'd be satisfied with inspiring a good chuckle. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Modern Promethean Edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley was an English novelist who is most famous for writing Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus, although she wrote a total of seven novels alongside a great deal of poetry, short stories, bibliographies, and contributed to a great deal of other works by editing her husband Percy Bysshe Shelley's work. The history of her life reads like a gothic novel by itself: death, despair, suicide, and guilt from the past seemed to haunt her, possibly inspiring her.

She famously spent the 'wet, ungenial summer' of 1816 on Lake Geneva with the poet Lord Byron, Percy Shelley, and Claire Claremont, with whom Percy was almost certainly having an affair. (Yes, 'gothic' only starts to describe this setting.) 1816 was the famous 'Year without a Summer' which could have only added to the gloom of the moment. It was in this environment that she, Percy Shelley, and Lord Byron had a contest to see who could write the scariest story, and Frankenstein was her offering.

It is difficult to overestimate the impact that Frankenstein has had on our culture. We often refer to ineptly cobbled together things as 'Frankenstein' or 'Franken[X]' (See: Frankentank, Frankenfish, Frankenfood, etc.) Popular culture often gets this wrong by using it to refer to Dr. Frankenstein's Monster, whereas in the novel, he was never named by Shelley. As an example of a gothic novel it's also considered the first 'true' science fiction novel, codifying the image of the mad scientist in his laboratory whipping up a monster with his hunchback sidekick (done with a brilliant attention to cinematic history in one of Mel Brooks' most famous movies.)

There's a wealth of quotes for writers by Mary Shelley. Instead of copying them, I'll just go with the best I found:

"Invention, it must be humbly admitted, does not consist in creating out of the void but out of chaos!"

Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

How much does your environment influence your writing? Does a dark and stormy night help inspire you to write horror? Do you work best with order or with chaos?

Writer's Thread Writing Prompt of the Week!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

The 2023 Fark Fiction Anthology is open for submissions!

Once again, we've assembled a crack team of editors and readers to bring the world the best short fiction that Fark has to offer. For the eighth year in a row, we'll be assembling and publishing the best of the best as Amazon trade paperback and Kindle e-book editions, and all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so even if you don't want to bask in the glory of publishing your genius to the world, you can still support a good cause!

We're looking for original, unpublished short fiction of less than 10,000 words in length in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!
(and Anything Else, Really! Because if it's good, we'll make it work!)

This year we'd love to help support underrepresented voices and look forward to hearing from all writers, so get your brilliance to us by sending it in at our submissions page!

If you'd like to check out previous years' Fark Fiction Anthologies, here they are:

Heart of Farkness: The 2016 Fark Fiction Anthology
Through a Scanner Farkly: The 2017 Fark Fiction Anthology
Everybody Panic: The 2018 Fark Fiction Anthology
Oh, No, Not Again!: The 2019 Fark Fiction Anthology
Fark in the Time of Covid: The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology
Need Help Soonish: The 2021 Fark Fiction Anthology
Doomscrolling: The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I made a beer mug out of other beer mugs, it's a real Frankenstein
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Frankenstein's monster was named Adam
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Little known fact:
Albert Einstein's younger brother Frank was a skilled surgeon, with an unfortunate hobby of grave robbing.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She was 18 when she wrote it.  The progenitor of sci-fi nerds arguing on Fark in hundreds of threads was a teenage bride.  You can't make this stuff up.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: She was 18 when she wrote it.  The progenitor of sci-fi nerds arguing on Fark in hundreds of threads was a teenage bride.  You can't make this stuff up.


Man don't tell Chuds that, they'll implode
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wrote a short piece about the differences between rodents and bats. It's been submitted but god only knows when it might get published.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
About my previous post about not listening to advice.

I enjoy getting good advice, but that rarely happens.

Somebody once demanded to read something I had written. I said I had something incomplete, and they could check it out, but remember it's an unfinished rough draft. I told them it was unfinished, and I'd let them read it when it was finished, but they were very insistent and demanding.

They finished, got a weird look on their face, and said, "Ummmmm, well.... You could make the barista blonde."

"Huh? The barista wasn't even a real character. How does that improve the story?"

"Well, you asked me what you needed to change!"

"No, I didn't. I didn't want you to read it at all, until it was finished."

"Well, when someone takes the time to give you advice then you owe it to them to do what they tell you!"

So I gave her a few suggestions of my own, but she got very angry that I offered constructive criticism. She refused to follow her own advice.

On the other hand, I've gotten excellent advice from other writers.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

