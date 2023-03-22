 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Couple is banned from calling their baby Hades by the government. Oddly enough this happen in France and not Florida   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
they should change the name to France Sucks.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweden actually has a Naming Law.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naming_law_in_Sweden
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
People should be able to change their name on their 5th birthday, 21st and 30th birthdays.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Haiti
 
amb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: People should be able to change their name on their 5th birthday, 21st and 30th birthdays.


If I could have done that at 5, I probably would be named Kermit or Superman.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Zeus still okay?
 
IDisposable
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I would be 100% in favor of requiring approval from CPS in order to give your child a bizarre name.

Naming your child something bizarre is going to cause them trauma during their childhood and problems throughout life.

Yes, I know there's the danger of a slippery slope.  (Certain places might decide to classify Muslim-sounding names as "bizarre".)  But naming a child "Facebook", "Jeffrey Dahmer", or "Fark You", or something similarly bizarre is tantamount to child abuse.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Zeus still okay?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
French judges sometimes mysteriously and arbitrarily display common sense because they are not elected. This is a foreign concept to most Americans, but as Voltaire said, le sense commun n'est pas commun. Everybody merits an equal chance of getting one of the judges with half a brain.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is Merde still OK?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In literature, this is known as the Loterie de Babylon.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: People should be able to change their name on their 5th birthday, 21st and 30th birthdays.


You can change your name on every single birthday if you want.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You can name a kid "Methanny $cashapp" in Florida.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IDisposable: I would be 100% in favor of requiring approval from CPS in order to give your child a bizarre name.

Naming your child something bizarre is going to cause them trauma during their childhood and problems throughout life.

Yes, I know there's the danger of a slippery slope.  (Certain places might decide to classify Muslim-sounding names as "bizarre".)  But naming a child "Facebook", "Jeffrey Dahmer", or "Fark You", or something similarly bizarre is tantamount to child abuse.


Yes and after you finish that list of acceptable baby names you can do haircuts next.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
