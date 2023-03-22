 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   You may want to sit down for this but KFC doesn't have a policy that offers free refills for buckets of chicken   (mashed.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KFC providing free refills on chicken buckets would be a threat, not an offer.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do people realize just how idiotic they sound calling everything a hack? Do they care?

I'll go with no.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Make no bones about this hack being a hoax...

And this kind of tests the limits of the good old "if it sounds too good to be true then it probably is..."
 
DonkeyDixon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you're disgusting enough to be able to house an 8 piece from KFC in an hour, you deserve the free refill for the sake of your dying sooner to protect the human genome
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fun fact: This is actually buckethead's origin story...
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark all of you. I'll take that 20 piece dark meat original recipe and I'll top it off with another 20 piece dark meat original recipe. I don't even care. Let me sign up for an annual card or some shiat. Throw on some sort of apple pie.

Like anything you cling to in your pathetic lives can compare to the Colonel's original blend of 17 herbs and spices.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
theawesomer.comView Full Size

"Has anyone asked for a second bucket of KFC after consuming a first bucket?   No.It's a fiction made up by our writers.  It never happened,"
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: If you're disgusting enough to be able to house an 8 piece from KFC in an hour, you deserve the free refill for the sake of your dying sooner to protect the human genome


You're harsh bro.
 
dracos31
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Backtrack to the first person who posted it.
Charge them with fraud.
Bet that shiat will settle down right quick after that.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Another viral rumor was that Dunkin' throws out its donuts, with one TikTok filming employees doing just that - though the brand claimed that most franchises offer a donation program.

Read the linked article carefully - Dunkin' does, indeed, throw out overstock if the franchisee doesn't participate in the food donation program, and it's not a "viral rumor." I know, as I worked there (granted, it was eons ago) and I used to do that very job, as I was a porter. The staff took inventory of overstock, to try and manage overbaking, then we were allowed to do one of two things - take home or throw out overstock. I'd bring home croissants or cookies because I lived in East Windsor, CT with a ton of other folks (some of whom were stoned or high at any given point in the day) and there was much rejoicing when I'd walk in after a long third shift with "breakfast."
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why did this happen?
IMHO...
Some high functioning twit head saw "Free Refills" which everyone that doesn't have cork on their fork KNOWS it's referring to fountain drinks, water, and tea..."In the dining room" Not a forever cup.
and little Rupert got on their cell phone...OMG THEY SAID free REFILLS AND THEY WoNt REFill MY chiCKY BUCKET"
 
SirMadness
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Fark all of you. I'll take that 20 piece dark meat original recipe and I'll top it off with another 20 piece dark meat original recipe. I don't even care. Let me sign up for an annual card or some shiat. Throw on some sort of apple pie.

Like anything you cling to in your pathetic lives can compare to the Colonel's original blend of 17 herbs and spices.


Probably not serious, but if you ever make it across the border, you might not want to try Mary Brown's chicken.

It will permanently, irrevocably ruin KFC for you for life.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Those little honey bbq wings they used to make were like eating the flesh of God. Mmm
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My faith in the venerable institution of KFC franchising is utterly shattered! Why, the very notion that one of its many generously renumerated employees could possibly be bribed by even mildly financially successful TikTokers to falsify the existence of a bucket refill policy on camera - in an authentic place of business no less! - causes me to take pause and question the very foundation of my reality.

Is this the day that my long standing practice of taking absolutely everything that hits my senses at utter face value should be re-evaluated?!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

optikeye: Some high functioning twit head saw "Free Refills" which everyone that doesn't have cork on their fork KNOWS it's referring to fountain drinks, water, and tea..."In the dining room" Not a forever cup.


That's why this is the real bucket refill hack.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They changed the name to KFC because they actually just grow meat in a lab.  It isn't from a live chicken anymore.  I read it on Facebook so it's true.
 
dkimball
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
<weedily weedily>...disappointed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
2 bucket minimum is my dating profile
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: optikeye: Some high functioning twit head saw "Free Refills" which everyone that doesn't have cork on their fork KNOWS it's referring to fountain drinks, water, and tea..."In the dining room" Not a forever cup.

That's why this is the real bucket refill hack.

[Fark user image 602x730]


There was a bar in Ocean City back in the 90's that had all you could eat crab legs night.  As part of the deal you could bring in any container and for something like $20 they'd fill it with keg beer.  We'd always bring in a cooler or a bucket.  We watched three dudes bring in an inflatable baby pool.

/everyone slowly started singing Amazing Grace while choking back tears
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just a silly story. I was at the counter of a fast food place. A guy walks in and fills up his soda cup. The manager says WTF? The guy says he was just in there earlier and he just went to pick up his brother. The manager says "You left. You can't come back for a refill". The guy says "bastard". The manager says "You're the bastard" as the guy walks out through the door.
:)
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: optikeye: Some high functioning twit head saw "Free Refills" which everyone that doesn't have cork on their fork KNOWS it's referring to fountain drinks, water, and tea..."In the dining room" Not a forever cup.

That's why this is the real bucket refill hack.

[Fark user image 602x730]


I garentendangtee you all but the ones that have to change out CO2, and Syrup packs do not give a flying fark about that. And even then those would probably be 'why bother, have at it'.
 
Poldana
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When I was visiting a place I shall not name several years ago, I saw my first all you can eat night at KFC. It was the most disgusting thing I have ever seen. Chicken, paper plates, plastic silverware, and sides all over the floor, I'd never seen anything like it. The guy behind the counter looked at me like I was crazy for getting take out. The kitchen was 10 times cleaner than the lobby.
 
mikey15
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Do people realize just how idiotic they sound calling everything a hack? Do they care?

I'll go with no.


A hack goes viral then becomes breaking news
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hop the counter. Forearm sweep food into bucket. Dive through drive through window. If you miss the SUV window pillar, you'll probably hit the ground, get a massive concrete face abrasion, and lose 75% of the chicken. The trick is to first yell, "LEEEEEEEROOOOOOOY JENNNNNNNNNKINS!!1!11!!"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
KFC Is Begging You To Stop Believing The Free Chicken Refill TikTok Hoax

Translation: Everyone else is calling anyone who believed that -- and I quote -- "a total farking moron."
 
proteus_b
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
College. Late 90s. Dormitory had no dinner served on Sunday for some reason. KFC has an all-you-can eat buffet for $3.75 plus tax. After a few weeks we stopped bringing the plastic-lined backpack for the refills of our own volition.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Back in college, I DJed at a bar that had a "Birthday Bucket" special - on your 21st birthday (w/proof of ID), you could purchase a cool 32oz drink pail with a handle for $10 and get free refills on domestic tap beers/rail cocktails until close.

It was convertible into a barf bucket, which often came in handy.
 
