(Fox News)   Wait. When did Wheel of Fortune become a contact sport?   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Game show, Pat Sajak, Wrestling, Vanna White, Question, Game, game show player, host Pat Sajak  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vanna and Pat had an argument about putting ketchup on a hotdog? I'm thinking that's some weird kind of sexual metaphor
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pat's old and crazy, he can do what he wants.
 
Geralt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Scooby Doo Impression on Wheel of Fortune
Youtube q2asTT0FSZs

Not even the weirdest incident
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I went to a wheel taping in the 90s and some guy got so excited about winning he picked ol Pat up in a bear hug and swung him around
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The moment someone saw Vanna's boobs?

/ sry
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sajak is not well.
 
munko
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wait, no one complained about the source?  yer slackin
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I saw that episode last night, was the first time I'd watched WoF in a while. It was no big deal, the contestant is a "wrestler" (among other things) and PS faux wrestled him for a couple of seconds. At the time, I thought it seemed a little over the top, but it certainly doesn't warrant a breathless news article.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Vanna and Pat had an argument about putting ketchup on a hotdog? I'm thinking that's some weird kind of sexual metaphor


you appear biased
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: The moment someone saw Vanna's boobs?

/ sry


In the May '86 Playboy?
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
NGL, I might watch that version.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd wrassle Vanna.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Anderson's Pooper: ArcadianRefugee: The moment someone saw Vanna's boobs?

/ sry

In the May '86 Playboy?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Anderson's Pooper: ArcadianRefugee: The moment someone saw Vanna's boobs?

/ sry

In the May '86 Playboy?


'86?!
JFC, I'm old.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Vanna and Pat had an argument about putting ketchup on a hotdog? I'm thinking that's some weird kind of sexual metaphor


Dirty Harry: Sudden Impact - Hot Dog Scene (1080p)
Youtube i2NydPZ1DVk
 
meshnoob
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It just seems to me he would be a pretty decent guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Anderson's Pooper: ArcadianRefugee: The moment someone saw Vanna's boobs?

/ sry

In the May '86 Playboy?

'86?!
JFC, I'm old.


So is she.
 
dywed88
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What? People on a show intended to entertain people did something that might be mildly entertaining?

/I am sure that he agreed to it well before Sajak touched hime.
 
dywed88
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nytmare: Eli WhiskeyDik: Anderson's Pooper: ArcadianRefugee: The moment someone saw Vanna's boobs?

/ sry

In the May '86 Playboy?

'86?!
JFC, I'm old.

So is she.


Well I guess that probably depends on your view of the Ship of Theseus.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x343]


I was about to say, Pat is no Bob Barker.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This poor guy
Wheel of Fortune Worst Contestant FAIL!
Youtube IUkyeoYDKcE
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They'd have to fight to the death to get me to watch it. It's one of the most boring shows on TV, so no wonder old people like it so much.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pat used to be a marine sniper, used to spot for Mr. Rogers in dub dub deuce ya know.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: I saw that episode last night, was the first time I'd watched WoF in a while. It was no big deal, the contestant is a "wrestler" (among other things) and PS faux wrestled him for a couple of seconds. At the time, I thought it seemed a little over the top, but it certainly doesn't warrant a breathless news article.


There is a HUGE overlap between people who watch Fox News and people who are avid watchers of Wheel of Fortune.  Researchers commonly refer to this group as "Old People."

This article is relevant to their interests.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To bad he didn't send Pat on a all expenses paid vacation to beautiful Suplex City!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That show needs more crazy moments like that.
 
