(UPI)   If things weren't bad enough in Australia they are now being invaded by Minions   (upi.com) divider line
7
7 Comments
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would make more sense to do this in Meeniyan.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as someone hasn't bleached the Minions...
 
mr0x
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what I keep telling everyone.

You think Australia has danger everywhere. Just come to America.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Residents of small town amused by harmless sculptures gifted by guy dressed as Santa Claus.

Oh, the horror...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Residents of small town amused by harmless sculptures gifted by guy dressed as Santa Claus.

Oh, the horror...


You don't understand - it's Oz.  They know these things are going to try to kill them - but they don't know HOW.  The suspense is brutal, man
 
rjakobi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Listen, mate.  This isn't even the worst invasive species our country's seen.  I mean, bloomin' hell, if ya think hard enough, those British convicts were kind of an invasive species.  Then there are them Greek blokes.  Nuttin' wrong with them, mind you, kos of that souvlaki, but if we're gonna go into terms..."
 
Q-Tron
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ba - na - na
 
