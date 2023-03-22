 Skip to content
(CNN)   CNN Forum presents: two women, strangers until their flight was cancelled, shared a hotel room. You'll never believe what happened next   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, River Thames, Heathrow Airport, Andrea Rubakovic, London, Hollie Savitt, Friendship, Andrea's flight, Turkey  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Awww, that's SO cool.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was hoping it was going to be like "Barbarian."

Dang.
 
wage0048
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sponsored by Adultime Entertainment.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've seen a few short films about just this sort of thing.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Years ago I got hit by a car while riding my bike across an intersection. I ended up becoming good friends with the guy. He also happened to know a ton of hot college chicks so...he helped me out there as well.  My recovery was great!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was it butt stuff? I hope it was butt stuff
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dear Mr. Blitzer,

I never thought that this would happen to me...
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm guessing you can't talk about it in Florida.
 
robodog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I've seen a few short films about just this sort of thing.


Those films aren't short. Believe it or not, they're more than 5 minutes long.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wile_E_Canuck: They fixed the cable?


No one has Cable anymore!

/They fixed the Internet?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Oh, wow, so you're a lipstick lesbian?"

"No, but I did stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night."
 
shamen123
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
that reminds me, i need to cut some paper

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Russ1642: I've seen a few short films about just this sort of thing.

Those films aren't short. Believe it or not, they're more than 5 minutes long.


I think that's kinda like Schrodinger's cat, if it's never observed is it actually that long?
 
whidbey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Russ1642: I've seen a few short films about just this sort of thing.

Those films aren't short. Believe it or not, they're more than 5 minutes long.


OK boomer.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They met a couple of guys in the hotel bar?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Russ1642: I've seen a few short films about just this sort of thing.

Those films aren't short. Believe it or not, they're more than 5 minutes long.


Anything over five minutes is considered to be a feature film for awards purposes.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse Letters.....

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meh. Their relationship is worthless unless a hit Broadway musical is made about it.
/Come from Away
 
SuperSix-Two
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Very cool.

Side note:

I highly recommend the Hilton that is connected to Heathrow Terminal 4.

headforpoints.comView Full Size
 
