(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Icehouse, The Bolshoi, Bananarama, The Specials, and New Model Army. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #447. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
59
•       •       •

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ahhhh. Was hardcore Klezin' there, and here comes the Zot Zot guy to spoil the fun... Sees youse guys later!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everyone.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am here, sans Church shoes though.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: I am here, sans Church shoes though.


Get some Smart Shoes:

Red Dwarf 0205 Queeg - Shoes Have Soles
Youtube pSuyS0wLl5s
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes denizens!

/On time today.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: I am here, sans Church shoes though.


You can borrow my Loviches -
encrypted-tbn1.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: djslowdive: I am here, sans Church shoes though.

Get some Smart Shoes:

Get some Smart Shoes:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pSuyS0wLl5s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Hahahaha I must have sugar shoes on then. Went for a healthy walk and ended up getting donuts.

Howdy all!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also, Latin Quarter has been occupying my playlist lately. Mostly Radio Africa, and this: 

Latin Quarter - Toulouse
Youtube Rbb71G-yVLU
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: jasonvatch: djslowdive: I am here, sans Church shoes though.

Get some Smart Shoes:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pSuyS0wLl5s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Hahahaha I must have sugar shoes on then. Went for a healthy walk and ended up getting donuts.

Howdy all!


You're fine if you leave the holes. Those are unhealthy.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
now this is a proper transition. you exit the studio 5 minutes before the next show, so the incoming host can get settled and plugged in. not 3 minutes, not 1 minute, not 30 seconds. FIVE MINUTES.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Earth Calling with the shout out!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Uranus: also, Latin Quarter has been occupying my playlist lately. Mostly Radio Africa, and this: 

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rbb71G-yVLU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Interesting stuff. I like it. From the Multiverse where Ron Weasley took up the keyboards.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hello Friends
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
even if we only hear stuff from those in the headline, today promises to be fantastic...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Uranus: NeoMoxie: jasonvatch: djslowdive: I am here, sans Church shoes though.

Get some Smart Shoes:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pSuyS0wLl5s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Hahahaha I must have sugar shoes on then. Went for a healthy walk and ended up getting donuts.

Howdy all!

You're fine if you leave the holes. Those are unhealthy.


the holes are the best part.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: now this is a proper transition. you exit the studio 5 minutes before the next show, so the incoming host can get settled and plugged in. not 3 minutes, not 1 minute, not 30 seconds. FIVE MINUTES.


So Claudia needs some pointers? :p
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: now this is a proper transition. you exit the studio 5 minutes before the next show, so the incoming host can get settled and plugged in. not 3 minutes, not 1 minute, not 30 seconds. FIVE MINUTES.

So Claudia needs some pointers? :p

So Claudia needs some pointers? :p


& a functioning headphone jack
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: now this is a proper transition. you exit the studio 5 minutes before the next show, so the incoming host can get settled and plugged in. not 3 minutes, not 1 minute, not 30 seconds. FIVE MINUTES.

So Claudia needs some pointers? :p

& a functioning headphone jack

So Claudia needs some pointers? :p

& a functioning headphone jack


Let's not get ahead of ourselves now...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nice choice - some seriously Shermy-Frugging!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Uranus: NeoMoxie: jasonvatch: djslowdive: I am here, sans Church shoes though.

Get some Smart Shoes:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pSuyS0wLl5s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Hahahaha I must have sugar shoes on then. Went for a healthy walk and ended up getting donuts.

Howdy all!

You're fine if you leave the holes. Those are unhealthy.

the holes are the best part.


seriously people, i gotta do all the work 'round here...?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: socalnewwaver: Uranus: NeoMoxie: jasonvatch: djslowdive: I am here, sans Church shoes though.

Get some Smart Shoes:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pSuyS0wLl5s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Hahahaha I must have sugar shoes on then. Went for a healthy walk and ended up getting donuts.

Howdy all!

You're fine if you leave the holes. Those are unhealthy.

the holes are the best part.

seriously people, i gotta do all the work 'round here...?

[Fark user image 425x388]


My excuse is that I'm still waking up.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: socalnewwaver: Uranus: NeoMoxie: jasonvatch: djslowdive: I am here, sans Church shoes though.

Get some Smart Shoes:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pSuyS0wLl5s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Hahahaha I must have sugar shoes on then. Went for a healthy walk and ended up getting donuts.

Howdy all!

You're fine if you leave the holes. Those are unhealthy.

the holes are the best part.

seriously people, i gotta do all the work 'round here...?

[Fark user image 425x388]


Sorry, I was busy petting my pussy cat.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ketchup > brown sauce
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*sneaks in late*
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hmm. Missing our distaff maniacs; no Maddy, no Lioness.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Have we all got our clogs on?
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ah! There's you!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pista: Have we all got our clogs on?
[media.tenor.com image 498x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


I have the mad desire to shoot the floor out from under him with a BB  Gun...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

perigee: Pista: Have we all got our clogs on?
[media.tenor.com image 498x498] [View Full Size image _x_]

I have the mad desire to shoot the floor out from under him with a BB  Gun...


You're nicer than I am!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

djslowdive: perigee: Pista: Have we all got our clogs on?
[media.tenor.com image 498x498] [View Full Size image _x_]

I have the mad desire to shoot the floor out from under him with a BB  Gun...

You're nicer than I am!


Sure You could shoot HIM with the BB Gun - but then you couldn't win the Big Snoopy.
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

perigee: Hmm. Missing our distaff maniacs; no Maddy, no Lioness.


I'm here. More tech issues. Just ordered a 35 ft. Ethernet cable. Because kitty.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: perigee: Hmm. Missing our distaff maniacs; no Maddy, no Lioness.

I'm here. More tech issues. Just ordered a 35 ft. Ethernet cable. Because kitty.


This is why I've had all my cabling built in at the new house
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

perigee: Pista: Have we all got our clogs on?
[media.tenor.com image 498x498] [View Full Size image _x_]

I have the mad desire to shoot the floor out from under him with a BB  Gun...


I have a mad desire to buy some clogs and join him...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pista: This is why I've had all my cabling built in at the new house


Super smartied.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hi, everybody. Here in time for Church.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: perigee: Hmm. Missing our distaff maniacs; no Maddy, no Lioness.

I'm here. More tech issues. Just ordered a 35 ft. Ethernet cable. Because kitty.

This is why I've had all my cabling built in at the new house


Cats will still find the wall to device cable.

Another tech tip: don't buy Apple cables. According to my cats, they are the most delicious of all tech cables.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
thefunnybeavercomd030b.zapwp.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: perigee: Hmm. Missing our distaff maniacs; no Maddy, no Lioness.

I'm here. More tech issues. Just ordered a 35 ft. Ethernet cable. Because kitty.


I would've offered to make you a cable, but my storage room is mostly inaccessible due to roommates :/
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Goin' with the grandma glam shoes today...

nypost.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: perigee: Hmm. Missing our distaff maniacs; no Maddy, no Lioness.

I'm here. More tech issues. Just ordered a 35 ft. Ethernet cable. Because kitty.

This is why I've had all my cabling built in at the new house


She didn't harm anything. She spends all day in my bedroom and keeps trying to get me to stay in there with her. Internet connection isn't strong enough in there for my work laptop, so I ordered the cable. After I asked my ex for advice, because reading the product info was like trying to read another language. Three cheers for friendships that endure after the breakup!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Pista: Madison_Smiled: perigee: Hmm. Missing our distaff maniacs; no Maddy, no Lioness.

I'm here. More tech issues. Just ordered a 35 ft. Ethernet cable. Because kitty.

This is why I've had all my cabling built in at the new house

Cats will still find the wall to device cable.

Another tech tip: don't buy Apple cables. According to my cats, they are the most delicious of all tech cables.


Thankfully my cat sticks to shoelaces
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: perigee: Hmm. Missing our distaff maniacs; no Maddy, no Lioness.

I'm here. More tech issues. Just ordered a 35 ft. Ethernet cable. Because kitty.

This is why I've had all my cabling built in at the new house

She didn't harm anything. She spends all day in my bedroom and keeps trying to get me to stay in there with her. Internet connection isn't strong enough in there for my work laptop, so I ordered the cable. After I asked my ex for advice, because reading the product info was like trying to read another language. Three cheers for friendships that endure after the breakup!


It's not common, but that's awesome! (My ex-wife is still one of my best friends)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Church didn't play this at the Belasco show, did they?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Cats will still find the wall to device cable.


Not when they're behind this media wall I built
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Three cheers for friendships that endure after the breakup!


That's Exactly the kind of relationship I wish I could have with Mrs. Perigee.

But the woman refuses to break up with me.
 
