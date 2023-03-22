 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Gerber powdered infant formula recalled. See, that's why I only use my old family recipe for powdered infant   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
18
    More: Sick, Infant formula, Infant, Infection, Bacteria, Milk, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, Preterm birth  
270 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2023 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)



18 Comments     (+0 »)
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a country!

media.animecons.com
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never use powdered infant, dehydrated infant is better in every way.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: Never use powdered infant, dehydrated infant is better in every way.


Why are you using preserved infant at all?  Are you one of... Those people?  Where do you think we get the infants?

Only fresh for me - straight from the vine.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Never use powdered infant, dehydrated infant is better in every way.


It's more efficient to make baby powder by running the baby through a press.  That way you collect the baby oil that you extract.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
killershark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You sound like one of those hippie liberal antifas who only eats organic infant on avocado toast.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Dustin_00: Never use powdered infant, dehydrated infant is better in every way.

It's more efficient to make baby powder by running the baby through a press.  That way you collect the baby oil that you extract.


Some people prefer extra virgin baby oil, but I find I really can't taste the difference.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Creepy Lurker Guy: Dustin_00: Never use powdered infant, dehydrated infant is better in every way.

It's more efficient to make baby powder by running the baby through a press.  That way you collect the baby oil that you extract.

Some people prefer extra virgin baby oil, but I find I really can't taste the difference.


If your baby isn't a virgin you are doing SO many things wrong.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Powdered baby never makes for enough food.  Unless I'm looking for just a modest meal, I'd rather get fresh.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Infants are no good. I prefer something a bit more aged, like ambassadors.
y.yarn.co
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

killershark: You sound like one of those hippie liberal antifas who only eats organic infant on avocado toast.


I guess you get your infants from Big Baby?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The other "other" white meat.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
rjakobi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, at Nestle, an executive cries out "they can DO that?"
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: [Fark user image 800x600]


For when you're forced into babysitting and the parents are on their way back.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So many companies are using toddler instead these days, but I can taste the difference. The USDA really needs to regulate the age cutoff on calling something baby.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

