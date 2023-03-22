 Skip to content
(AP News)   Surprisingly, these two men arrested at IHOP late at night actually did know how to use a toothbrush   (apnews.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe they thought they could fight extradition at IHOP.
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Maybe they thought they could fight extradition at IHOP.


Well, to be fair, it says International right there in the name.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they keep going back to the same IHOP they're going to keep getting re-arrested.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bag of Hammers: Jake Havechek: Maybe they thought they could fight extradition at IHOP.

Well, to be fair, it says International right there in the name.


I'd like the Rooty Tooty Fresh and Fruity and political asylum, please.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i had the salsbury steak.  it wasn't bad and the onions were cripsy and delicious

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They crawled through a river of pancake syrup and came out sticky on the other side.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bag of Hammers: Jake Havechek: Maybe they thought they could fight extradition at IHOP.

Well, to be fair, it says International right there in the name.


They just were confused by the Sov Cit babble in prison. They thought they had to be 10 steps in IHOP. But it's 10 miles in International Water that anything is legal. Duh.
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Bag of Hammers: Jake Havechek: Maybe they thought they could fight extradition at IHOP.

Well, to be fair, it says International right there in the name.

I'd like the Rooty Tooty Fresh and Fruity and political asylum, please.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bag of Hammers: Jake Havechek: Bag of Hammers: Jake Havechek: Maybe they thought they could fight extradition at IHOP.

Well, to be fair, it says International right there in the name.

I'd like the Rooty Tooty Fresh and Fruity and political asylum, please.

[Fark user image 593x307]


We lost over a million dollars in silver dollar pancakes!
 
dletter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a weakness in the jail's construction design

storage.googleapis.comView Full Size


You don't say?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: a weakness in the jail's construction design

[storage.googleapis.com image 150x200]

You don't say?


If they had put a Rita Hayworth poster over the hole, I would give them points for style.
 
God--
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So these genius's went from maybe a year (9 months for good behavior) To a 5 year bid for escape... lol
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

God--: So these genius's went from maybe a year (9 months for good behavior) To a 5 year bid for escape... lol


Hey, how many times have you ever escaped from prison? Yeah, that's what I thought.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

God--: So these genius's went from maybe a year (9 months for good behavior) To a 5 year bid for escape... lol


Yeah, they should have at least stepped up to Waffle House for that.
 
phishrace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Weird. Most escaped convicts make a run for the border.

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
