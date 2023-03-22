 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Dozens of vessels destroyed in marina on Seattle's Portage Bay, which is why subby only puts meatballs in that stuff   (kiro7.com) divider line
8
    More: Sad, Boat, two-alarm fire, Firefighter, Great Seattle Fire, Air pollution, boat storage facility, Seattle's Ship Canal, nearby building  
•       •       •

348 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2023 at 12:05 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks more like dry storage if they were all stacked up on shelving, and not any floating vessels where there might be people living permanently on them.

Still sucks tho..
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Somebody got tired of throwing money into their hole in the water.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Looks more like dry storage if they were all stacked up on shelving, and not any floating vessels where there might be people living permanently on them.

Still sucks tho..


A hobo fire  would be my guess as well.
 
Quadlok
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Somebody got tired of throwing money into their hole in the water.


Probably something like that. Fees rack up quick and it wouldn't surprise me if the man arrested was in some sort of dispute with the business about getting his boat back.
 
whidbey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dass jacked up.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Quadlok: Boojum2k: Somebody got tired of throwing money into their hole in the water.

Probably something like that. Fees rack up quick and it wouldn't surprise me if the man arrested was in some sort of dispute with the business about getting his boat back.


It's plausible but more likely a deranged homeless person.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: markie_farkie: Looks more like dry storage if they were all stacked up on shelving, and not any floating vessels where there might be people living permanently on them.

Still sucks tho..

A hobo fire  would be my guess as well.


Looks like someone suspects arson:

A man at the scene was given oxygen by medics and then put into handcuffs. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Seattle police said the man in his 40s would be questioned.

From a different article:

Firefighters say a man in his 40s, who was on a boat docked near the fire, was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Not so much "hobo fire" as "asshole fire," I suspect, but the fire's still under investigation.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Inconsolable

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.